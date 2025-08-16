SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / White Gold Pro
Samyadip Ghosh

White Gold Pro

Samyadip Ghosh
0 avis
Fiabilité
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 138%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
400
Bénéfice trades:
336 (84.00%)
Perte trades:
64 (16.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
18.51 USD
Pire transaction:
-83.28 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 006.83 USD (701 063 pips)
Perte brute:
-727.94 USD (391 843 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (42.32 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
81.33 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
22.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
128.55%
Dernier trade:
35 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
59
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
1.05
Longs trades:
400 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.38
Rendement attendu:
0.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.37 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-185.48 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-265.18 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-30.78%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
265.18 USD (38.45%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
76.97% (265.18 USD)
Par fonds propres:
61.93% (213.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 339
USTECm 61
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 253
USTECm 26
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 170K
USTECm 139K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +18.51 USD
Pire transaction: -83 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +42.32 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -185.48 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

White Gold EA – Trade with Confidence, Grow with Ease

Step into a world where trading doesn’t feel like a gamble. White Gold EA is built to help you achieve steady, reliable growth while keeping drawdowns in check. Imagine waking up to a trading account that works for you, capturing high-probability moves without the stress of constant monitoring. This EA is your partner for consistent results, combining smart strategy with simplicity, so you can focus on your life while your trades work in the background.

Why Traders Love White Gold EA:
Steady Growth: Designed to protect your capital while capturing consistent profits
Low Drawdown: Trades intelligently, reducing risk and emotional stress
Hands-Free Trading: Works autonomously, so you can enjoy life outside the charts
Smart Trend Alignment: Spots the right moments to enter the market
Peace of Mind: Transparent, reliable, and built for long-term performance

Turn your trading account into a quietly growing asset. White Gold EA isn’t about chasing every move—it’s about trading smart, staying disciplined, and building wealth steadily.

Trades on Gold & Nasdaq (US100, USTECH)
EA has automatic loss management system so a hidden SL is always in place to safeguard your capital.

Minimum Starting Balance - 100$ with 0.01 Lots (For Gold).
Recommended Starting Balance - 1000$ with 0.05 Lots (For Gold).


Aucun avis
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.06 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 09:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.01 00:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 19:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 19:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 18:37
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.30 18:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 17:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 16:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.30 10:12
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 09:26
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.26% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.29 03:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 02:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 11:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 10:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
