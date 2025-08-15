SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Europe Grid Engine
Guilherme Costa De Barros

Europe Grid Engine

Guilherme Costa De Barros
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2025 5%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
26
Bénéfice trades:
23 (88.46%)
Perte trades:
3 (11.54%)
Meilleure transaction:
90.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-97.19 USD
Bénéfice brut:
290.20 USD (9 608 pips)
Perte brute:
-105.01 USD (3 560 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (82.44 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
140.79 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.24
Activité de trading:
63.86%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.90%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
1.91
Longs trades:
26 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
2.76
Rendement attendu:
7.12 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.62 USD
Perte moyenne:
-35.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-97.19 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-97.19 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.13%
Algo trading:
80%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
14.75 USD
Maximal:
97.19 USD (2.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.55% (97.19 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.29% (391.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD 17
Ger40Sep25 6
Ger40Dec25 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 40
Ger40Sep25 98
Ger40Dec25 47
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 2K
Ger40Sep25 2.5K
Ger40Dec25 1.6K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +90.33 USD
Pire transaction: -97 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +82.44 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -97.19 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ActivTradesCorp-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Europe Grid Engine is a fully automated trading system designed to operate on european indexes using a smart grid strategy — without martingale.

The idea is to look for trades in assets that have a negative correlation, seeking operations that do not compromise the balance at the same time.

Each traded symbol follows its own set of entry signals, position management, and exit logic. The initial position is opened based on the confluence of multiple technical indicators, targeting either a short- or medium-term move depending on market conditions.

If the market does not reach the initial target, the system gradually opens additional positions to build an averaged exit, always following a pre-defined risk-managed structure — without doubling lot sizes or using martingale tactics.

This approach allows the system to adapt dynamically to market behavior, while keeping risk under control and aiming for consistent performance across multiple asset classes.

The recommended minimum balance is 3800 dollars.


Aucun avis
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 05:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.27 07:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.19 01:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.19 00:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.18 00:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 00:28
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.15 16:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 16:15
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.15 16:15
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.15 16:15
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.15 16:15
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire