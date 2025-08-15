- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|237
|BTCUSDm
|10
|GBPUSDm
|3
|GBPJPYm
|2
|US30m
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|148
|BTCUSDm
|-16
|GBPUSDm
|-1
|GBPJPYm
|-3
|US30m
|-1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|96K
|BTCUSDm
|-155K
|GBPUSDm
|-98
|GBPJPYm
|-416
|US30m
|-709
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
This signal is more than just a performance log—it's a reflection of my personal trading journey. Every trade here represents years of trial, error, learning, and refining a strategy that aligns with my character: simple, disciplined, and technically driven.
My Trading Foundation
-
Fibonacci Retracement
I rely heavily on Fibonacci levels to define precise entry points, profit targets, and stop-loss levels. The golden ratio is not just theory—it’s the backbone of my strategy.
-
Momentum Reversal
I focus on timing entries at potential trend reversals, combining structure with momentum to catch the market at key turning points.
-
I do not use fundamental analysis, as I find it often dilutes decision-making with noise. My approach is 100% technical—sharp, focused, and repeatable.
This channel wasn't created to gain popularity or maximize subscribers. You don't have to follow me, this is an MQL5 feature I use to easily view my personal trading portfolio analysis. I am not selling promises of overnight success.
This is a long-term mission: to trade with purpose, reach time freedom, and live on my own terms.
One day, people will say: 'I don't know who he is, but his portfolio growth speaks louder than his words." (Fibonacci Rider)
