SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Fibonacci Rider
Meliana Sutanto

Fibonacci Rider

Meliana Sutanto
0 avis
Fiabilité
6 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 55 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 29%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:200
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
253
Bénéfice trades:
184 (72.72%)
Perte trades:
69 (27.27%)
Meilleure transaction:
15.21 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.97 USD
Bénéfice brut:
470.02 USD (510 975 pips)
Perte brute:
-341.84 USD (571 918 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (39.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
60.56 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.11
Activité de trading:
12.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
36.02%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
43
Temps de détention moyen:
32 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.88
Longs trades:
191 (75.49%)
Courts trades:
62 (24.51%)
Facteur de profit:
1.37
Rendement attendu:
0.51 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.55 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.95 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-36.91 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-36.91 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
28.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
14.03 USD
Maximal:
44.56 USD (9.39%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
9.39% (44.56 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.84% (25.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 237
BTCUSDm 10
GBPUSDm 3
GBPJPYm 2
US30m 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 148
BTCUSDm -16
GBPUSDm -1
GBPJPYm -3
US30m -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 96K
BTCUSDm -155K
GBPUSDm -98
GBPJPYm -416
US30m -709
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +15.21 USD
Pire transaction: -12 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +39.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -36.91 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

This signal is more than just a performance log—it's a reflection of my personal trading journey. Every trade here represents years of trial, error, learning, and refining a strategy that aligns with my character: simple, disciplined, and technically driven.

My Trading Foundation

  • Fibonacci Retracement
    I rely heavily on Fibonacci levels to define precise entry points, profit targets, and stop-loss levels. The golden ratio is not just theory—it’s the backbone of my strategy.

  • Momentum Reversal
    I focus on timing entries at potential trend reversals, combining structure with momentum to catch the market at key turning points.

  • I do not use fundamental analysis, as I find it often dilutes decision-making with noise. My approach is 100% technical—sharp, focused, and repeatable.

This channel wasn't created to gain popularity or maximize subscribers. You don't have to follow me, this is an MQL5 feature I use to easily view my personal trading portfolio analysis. I am not selling promises of overnight success. 

This is a long-term mission: to trade with purpose, reach time freedom, and live on my own terms.


Quotes : 

One day, people will say: 'I don't know who he is, but his portfolio growth speaks louder than his words." (Fibonacci Rider)


Aucun avis
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 11:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 17:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 16:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.12 15:05
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.12 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 13:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.11 13:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 04:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 12:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.28 09:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 15:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 15:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.18 14:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 14:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.18 13:58
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.15 16:15
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Fibonacci Rider
55 USD par mois
29%
0
0
USD
572
USD
6
0%
253
72%
13%
1.37
0.51
USD
9%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.