Sheik Zahirul Islam

IMFinityFX Capital Growth

Sheik Zahirul Islam
0 avis
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39.99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -2%
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
52
Bénéfice trades:
32 (61.53%)
Perte trades:
20 (38.46%)
Meilleure transaction:
16.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.56 USD
Bénéfice brut:
80.91 USD (815 pips)
Perte brute:
-125.35 USD (1 227 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (26.97 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
26.97 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.07
Activité de trading:
0.89%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
4.21%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
4 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.60
Longs trades:
33 (63.46%)
Courts trades:
19 (36.54%)
Facteur de profit:
0.65
Rendement attendu:
-0.85 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.53 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.27 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-25.26 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-25.26 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-2.63%
Algo trading:
30%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
61.08 USD
Maximal:
73.62 USD (3.89%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.84% (72.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.29% (5.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 25
GBPUSD 21
AUDUSD 4
USDCAD 1
XAUUSD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -51
GBPUSD 0
AUDUSD 5
USDCAD 0
XAUUSD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -645
GBPUSD 94
AUDUSD 64
USDCAD 8
XAUUSD 67
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +16.64 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +26.97 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -25.26 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.21 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.63 × 1263
Exness-MT5Real8
0.91 × 119
Exness-MT5Real6
1.67 × 956
Exness-MT5Real7
2.09 × 579
RocoBroker-Ltd
2.10 × 93
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
2.57 × 200
Exness-MT5Real17
3.85 × 66
RoboForex-Pro
4.82 × 17
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
7.00 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
7.17 × 47
🚀 IMFinityFX Capital Growth – MQL Signal Service 🚀

Welcome to the official MQL Signal Service of IMFinityFX Signal & Copy Trading Service — designed for traders who want to grow their accounts with precision, discipline, and a proven liquidity-based Smart Money Concept strategy.

📌 Our Strategy Includes:
✅ Liquidity-based Smart Money Concept (SMC)
✅ Institutional Order Flow Analysis
Order Blocks & Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
CHoCH & BOS confirmations
✅ Low-risk, high-probability trade entries
1% risk per trade (reduced to 0.5% in drawdown)

💡 Why Choose Our MQL Signal Service?
🔹 Direct connection to our master account via MQL5.com Signal – no manual copying needed
🔹 Receive trades instantly on your MT4/MT5
🔹 Transparent and consistent performance
🔹 Backed by the same system that powers our IMFinityFX Capital Growth Program

📈 Suitable For:

  • Beginner traders who want to mirror pro trades

  • Busy professionals looking for hands-free trading

  • Investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk

💼 Recommended Broker:
To get the best execution and optimal copying experience, use LiteFinance:

🔗 Sign up with LiteFinance

👉 For Existing Clients (IB Change Request) 👉 Login to Your LiteFinance Account 👉 Contact LiteFinance Support Request IB change to our IB ID: 820691625


💬 Join Our Community:
Connect with other traders, get updates, and track our performance in real time.
👉 Discord Invite Link: https://discord.com/invite/fBTUMe7kxD

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.

Aucun avis
2025.09.24 10:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.24 09:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 15:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 14:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 13:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.22 14:50
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.19 14:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 13:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.13 09:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 06:50
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.12 06:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.09 18:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.09 18:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.09 18:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.09 18:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.09 18:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
