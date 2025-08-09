- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|25
|GBPUSD
|21
|AUDUSD
|4
|USDCAD
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-51
|GBPUSD
|0
|AUDUSD
|5
|USDCAD
|0
|XAUUSD
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-645
|GBPUSD
|94
|AUDUSD
|64
|USDCAD
|8
|XAUUSD
|67
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "LiteFinance-MT5-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.21 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.33 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.63 × 1263
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.91 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.67 × 956
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.09 × 579
|
RocoBroker-Ltd
|2.10 × 93
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|2.57 × 200
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|3.85 × 66
|
RoboForex-Pro
|4.82 × 17
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|7.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|7.17 × 47
🚀 IMFinityFX Capital Growth – MQL Signal Service 🚀
Welcome to the official MQL Signal Service of IMFinityFX Signal & Copy Trading Service — designed for traders who want to grow their accounts with precision, discipline, and a proven liquidity-based Smart Money Concept strategy.
📌 Our Strategy Includes:
✅ Liquidity-based Smart Money Concept (SMC)
✅ Institutional Order Flow Analysis
✅ Order Blocks & Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
✅ CHoCH & BOS confirmations
✅ Low-risk, high-probability trade entries
✅ 1% risk per trade (reduced to 0.5% in drawdown)
💡 Why Choose Our MQL Signal Service?
🔹 Direct connection to our master account via MQL5.com Signal – no manual copying needed
🔹 Receive trades instantly on your MT4/MT5
🔹 Transparent and consistent performance
🔹 Backed by the same system that powers our IMFinityFX Capital Growth Program
📈 Suitable For:
-
Beginner traders who want to mirror pro trades
-
Busy professionals looking for hands-free trading
-
Investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk
💼 Recommended Broker:
To get the best execution and optimal copying experience, use LiteFinance:
💬 Join Our Community:
Connect with other traders, get updates, and track our performance in real time.
👉 Discord Invite Link: https://discord.com/invite/fBTUMe7kxD
⚠ Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always trade with capital you can afford to lose.
USD
USD
USD