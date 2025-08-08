SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Oracle Edge
Surat Piasiri

Oracle Edge

Surat Piasiri
0 avis
Fiabilité
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 20%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
178
Bénéfice trades:
158 (88.76%)
Perte trades:
20 (11.24%)
Meilleure transaction:
29.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-27.82 USD
Bénéfice brut:
440.26 USD (8 108 pips)
Perte brute:
-272.66 USD (3 879 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (32.94 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
68.96 USD (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
70.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
24.43%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
5.83
Longs trades:
129 (72.47%)
Courts trades:
49 (27.53%)
Facteur de profit:
1.61
Rendement attendu:
0.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.79 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.63 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-27.82 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-27.82 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3.35 USD
Maximal:
28.76 USD (2.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.73% (28.05 USD)
Par fonds propres:
30.17% (320.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
CHFJPY 21
USDCAD 16
EURAUD 12
EURJPY 11
GBPUSD 10
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 10
USDCHF 9
EURUSD 9
NZDJPY 8
AUDCAD 7
AUDJPY 7
NZDCAD 6
AUDUSD 6
GBPNZD 5
GBPAUD 5
CADJPY 5
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD 3
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 2
AUDCHF 2
GBPCHF 2
CADCHF 2
EURCHF 1
NZDCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
CHFJPY 18
USDCAD 8
EURAUD 11
EURJPY 14
GBPUSD 10
USDJPY 10
GBPJPY 10
USDCHF 11
EURUSD 10
NZDJPY 0
AUDCAD 6
AUDJPY 7
NZDCAD 4
AUDUSD 6
GBPNZD 5
GBPAUD 7
CADJPY 6
GBPCAD 5
NZDUSD 4
EURCAD 3
EURGBP 3
AUDCHF 2
GBPCHF 3
CADCHF 1
EURCHF 2
NZDCHF 1
AUDNZD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
CHFJPY 594
USDCAD 99
EURAUD 372
EURJPY 377
GBPUSD 181
USDJPY 243
GBPJPY 295
USDCHF 174
EURUSD 179
NZDJPY 65
AUDCAD 146
AUDJPY 203
NZDCAD 109
AUDUSD 114
GBPNZD 161
GBPAUD 173
CADJPY 150
GBPCAD 236
NZDUSD 65
EURCAD 88
EURGBP 36
AUDCHF 34
GBPCHF 37
CADCHF 30
EURCHF 19
NZDCHF 15
AUDNZD 34
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +29.81 USD
Pire transaction: -28 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 29
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +32.94 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -27.82 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
Aglobe-Live
0.00 × 4
TickmillEU-Live
0.04 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 35
RannForex-Server
0.18 × 11
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
Darwinex-Live
0.50 × 163
VTMarkets-Live
0.54 × 385
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.78 × 455
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.80 × 74
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.84 × 273
OxSecurities-Live
0.85 × 13
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.88 × 17
DooTechnology-Live
0.90 × 300
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.93 × 181
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
1.04 × 57
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
85 plus...
Oracle Edge is a precision-built scalping signal that targets 28 major and cross FX pairs on 6 multiple strategies for each pair with a low-risk, high-discipline approach. The system opens a maximum of 2 trades per pair per strategy at any time, avoiding excessive exposure. It uses no martingale, no grid, and no averaging strategies, making it suitable for consistent and scalable account growth.

The algorithm adapts dynamically to market volatility and session behavior, operating most actively during high-liquidity periods (London & New York). It seeks to extract short bursts of profit from market inefficiencies with tight risk control and strong focus on equity protection.

  • Minimum deposit to follow this signal is 100 USD
  • Recommended leverage is 1:200 for optimal margin efficiency
  • Offering performance with an expected monthly profit of 15–25%
  • Maximum drawdown of 35%


Trade execution is smooth with brokers like Tickmill or ICMarkets, which offer tight spreads and low latency — ideal for copy trading scalping strategies.

This signal is perfect for traders who seek a low-drawdown, disciplined approach without overtrading. With consistent logic and clear risk limits, Oracle Edge offers an ideal balance between profit and protection.


⚠ Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves risk and capital loss is possible. Only invest funds you can afford to lose. Please note that I am only a Signal Provider, not a copy trading service operator. If you have any questions about how to start copying signals, please visit the official MetaTrader 5 guide here: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Aucun avis
2025.08.15 09:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.12 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.12 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.11 05:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.11 04:20
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.08 14:00
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.08 14:00
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.08 14:00
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.08 03:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.08 03:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.08 03:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.08 03:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.08 03:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Oracle Edge
40 USD par mois
20%
0
0
USD
668
USD
7
100%
178
88%
70%
1.61
0.94
USD
30%
1:500
Copier

