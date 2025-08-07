SignauxSections
Amy Kong Kiew Lin

The Orbstruction EA Medium Risk

Amy Kong Kiew Lin
0 avis
7 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 47 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -13%
ATFXGM18-Live
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
75
Bénéfice trades:
32 (42.66%)
Perte trades:
43 (57.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
76.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-44.73 USD
Bénéfice brut:
657.13 USD (29 813 pips)
Perte brute:
-849.11 USD (40 802 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
5 (99.11 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
123.57 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.06
Activité de trading:
50.46%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.15%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
9 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.57
Longs trades:
43 (57.33%)
Courts trades:
32 (42.67%)
Facteur de profit:
0.77
Rendement attendu:
-2.56 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.54 USD
Perte moyenne:
-19.75 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-137.35 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-137.35 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-9.26%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
327.53 USD
Maximal:
335.74 USD (22.26%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
22.18% (334.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.25% (58.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY.c 34
XAUUSD.c 32
NAS100.c 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.c -50
XAUUSD.c -96
NAS100.c -46
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.c -190
XAUUSD.c -9.3K
NAS100.c -1.5K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +76.48 USD
Pire transaction: -45 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +99.11 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -137.35 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ATFXGM18-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Utilizing my own ORBstruction strategy, I m risking 3% per trade. ORBstruction EA will only be trading XAUUSD (GOLD) and USDJPY for FOREX pair. Will add more pairs to the strategy upon optimization.

Feel free to set your own risk % per trade if you are interested in copying my trades.

Please read the information below to find our more about this signal and why it is so reliable. :-) 


----------


ORBstruction is a professional signal service that capitalizes on one of the most reliable trading patterns in forex: Opening Range Breakouts (ORB). Our signals identify precise entry points when price breaks out of the early session range, capturing explosive moves with surgical precision.


Key Signal Features

Precise Entry Timing

  • Smart range detection during user-defined hours (default: 3:05 AM - 6:00 AM)
  • Automated breakout identification above/below established ranges
  • Dual pending order signals (Buy Stop & Sell Stop) for maximum opportunity capture

Advanced Risk Management

  • Percentage-based position sizing with customizable risk per trade
  • Dynamic stop losses calculated from actual entry prices (not range levels)
  • Optional take profit targets based on percentage of entry price
  • Intelligent slippage protection with broker-compliant order placement

Smart Session Management

  • Automatic daily reset for fresh range calculations
  • Time-based position closure to avoid overnight exposure
  • Late-attachment protection - won't trade on stale ranges if signal starts mid-session
  • Customizable trading hours to match your preferred sessions

Professional Execution

  • Institutional-grade range visualization with high/low labels
  • Real-time signal status updates
  • Multi-timeframe compatibility for range calculation
  • Broker-agnostic operation works with any MT4/MT5 broker

--

Why ORBstruction Signals Deliver Results

Proven Strategy Foundation

  • Opening Range Breakout is a time-tested institutional strategy
  • Exploits early session volatility when big players establish positions
  • High probability setups based on momentum continuation principles
  • Clear directional bias eliminates guesswork

Superior Risk-Reward Profile

  • Tight, logical stop losses based on actual market structure
  • Scalable position sizing adapts to your account size
  • Momentum-based entries for strong follow-through potential
  • Pre-defined exit strategy removes emotional decision making

Market Session Advantages

  • Captures early volatility when spreads are tight
  • Avoids choppy consolidation periods
  • Times entries perfectly with institutional flow
  • Maximizes profit potential during high-volume sessions

Signal Service Benefits

Fully Automated Signal Generation

  • Zero manual analysis required - signals fire automatically
  • Consistent execution without human emotion or error
  • 24/5 market monitoring never misses an opportunity
  • Instant signal delivery via MT4/MT5 signal service

