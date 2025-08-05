SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / AurusV2sal23
Alexsander Neves Bomfim

AurusV2sal23

Alexsander Neves Bomfim
0 avis
94 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 33 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 -24%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 781
Bénéfice trades:
1 962 (70.55%)
Perte trades:
819 (29.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 331.18 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 897.81 USD
Bénéfice brut:
24 108.63 USD (39 362 506 pips)
Perte brute:
-23 921.05 USD (31 385 264 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (260.41 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 331.18 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
35.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
82.76%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.04
Longs trades:
1 530 (55.02%)
Courts trades:
1 251 (44.98%)
Facteur de profit:
1.01
Rendement attendu:
0.07 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
12.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-29.21 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
16 (-373.97 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 886.12 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-28.62%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
62%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
518.69 USD
Maximal:
5 303.35 USD (42.70%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
64.21% (4 957.05 USD)
Par fonds propres:
36.98% (276.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30 789
XAUUSD 610
BTCUSD 535
ETHUSD 268
EURUSD 114
USDJPY 91
US500 79
GBPUSD 77
EURCAD 45
USDCAD 45
USDCHF 31
AUDUSD 29
EURAUD 20
AUDCHF 9
AUDJPY 9
CHFJPY 7
AUDNZD 6
EURJPY 5
XRPUSD 5
LTCUSD 4
USTEC 1
XAGUSD 1
EURGBP 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30 17
XAUUSD -548
BTCUSD 487
ETHUSD -207
EURUSD 86
USDJPY 26
US500 -3
GBPUSD 234
EURCAD 83
USDCAD 43
USDCHF 1
AUDUSD 32
EURAUD -3
AUDCHF 17
AUDJPY -3
CHFJPY 7
AUDNZD -2
EURJPY -43
XRPUSD -3
LTCUSD -1
USTEC 1
XAGUSD -34
EURGBP 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30 -91K
XAUUSD 14K
BTCUSD 8.2M
ETHUSD -188K
EURUSD -618
USDJPY -326
US500 -2.5K
GBPUSD 4.9K
EURCAD 451
USDCAD 4.6K
USDCHF -776
AUDUSD 2.4K
EURAUD -1.2K
AUDCHF 1.1K
AUDJPY -294
CHFJPY 746
AUDNZD -588
EURJPY -2.7K
XRPUSD -3.9K
LTCUSD -155
USTEC 3.1K
XAGUSD -66
EURGBP 11
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 331.18 USD
Pire transaction: -1 898 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +260.41 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -373.97 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.09 × 23
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
1.10 × 10
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.15 × 186
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.26 × 39
Exness-MT5Real2
1.34 × 32
StriforSVG-Live
1.38 × 42
FusionMarkets-Live
1.44 × 165
85 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

💼 Professional Trading Signal – Focused on Sustainable Profit and Low Risk

This signal trades XAU/USD on a real cent account, using a strategy built on price behavior patterns and statistical probability. Each trade cycle starts only after filtering out sideways market conditions, ensuring smarter entries with minimal exposure.

📊 Strategy Highlights:

  • Monthly average profit: 3% to 5%

  • Maximum drawdown: below 10%

  • ✅ Real cent account with consistent live results for over 3 months

  • ✅ Simultaneous Buy/Sell entries with dynamic position sizing

  • ✅ Carefully managed reverse martingale logic

🔒 Risk Management First:

  • No aggressive lot increases

  • Capital preservation always takes priority

  • Trades only when market conditions are favorable

  • Verified results available for full transparency

⚙️ Recommended Settings for Subscribers:

  • Use a cent account with at least $100 balance

  • Reliable VPS with low latency for best copy accuracy

  • Set the same lot multiplier and risk configuration as shown in signal

📈 Best suited for investors who value consistency over hype, and who understand that sustainable growth in trading comes from discipline, risk control, and long-term vision.


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 08:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 13:08
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 18:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.04 21:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 20:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 19:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 18:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 16:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 15:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 14:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 12:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 14:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.15 02:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 14:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 03:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 02:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 01:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AurusV2sal23
33 USD par mois
-24%
0
0
USD
736
USD
94
62%
2 781
70%
36%
1.00
0.07
USD
64%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.