- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|789
|XAUUSD
|610
|BTCUSD
|535
|ETHUSD
|268
|EURUSD
|114
|USDJPY
|91
|US500
|79
|GBPUSD
|77
|EURCAD
|45
|USDCAD
|45
|USDCHF
|31
|AUDUSD
|29
|EURAUD
|20
|AUDCHF
|9
|AUDJPY
|9
|CHFJPY
|7
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|XRPUSD
|5
|LTCUSD
|4
|USTEC
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|17
|XAUUSD
|-548
|BTCUSD
|487
|ETHUSD
|-207
|EURUSD
|86
|USDJPY
|26
|US500
|-3
|GBPUSD
|234
|EURCAD
|83
|USDCAD
|43
|USDCHF
|1
|AUDUSD
|32
|EURAUD
|-3
|AUDCHF
|17
|AUDJPY
|-3
|CHFJPY
|7
|AUDNZD
|-2
|EURJPY
|-43
|XRPUSD
|-3
|LTCUSD
|-1
|USTEC
|1
|XAGUSD
|-34
|EURGBP
|0
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|-91K
|XAUUSD
|14K
|BTCUSD
|8.2M
|ETHUSD
|-188K
|EURUSD
|-618
|USDJPY
|-326
|US500
|-2.5K
|GBPUSD
|4.9K
|EURCAD
|451
|USDCAD
|4.6K
|USDCHF
|-776
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|EURAUD
|-1.2K
|AUDCHF
|1.1K
|AUDJPY
|-294
|CHFJPY
|746
|AUDNZD
|-588
|EURJPY
|-2.7K
|XRPUSD
|-3.9K
|LTCUSD
|-155
|USTEC
|3.1K
|XAGUSD
|-66
|EURGBP
|11
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
|
20M 40M 60M
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 33
|
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.09 × 23
|
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.33 × 3
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 60
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.10 × 10
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.15 × 186
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.26 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.34 × 32
|
StriforSVG-Live
|1.38 × 42
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.44 × 165
💼 Professional Trading Signal – Focused on Sustainable Profit and Low Risk
This signal trades XAU/USD on a real cent account, using a strategy built on price behavior patterns and statistical probability. Each trade cycle starts only after filtering out sideways market conditions, ensuring smarter entries with minimal exposure.
📊 Strategy Highlights:
-
✅ Monthly average profit: 3% to 5%
-
✅ Maximum drawdown: below 10%
-
✅ Real cent account with consistent live results for over 3 months
-
✅ Simultaneous Buy/Sell entries with dynamic position sizing
-
✅ Carefully managed reverse martingale logic
🔒 Risk Management First:
-
No aggressive lot increases
-
Capital preservation always takes priority
-
Trades only when market conditions are favorable
-
Verified results available for full transparency
⚙️ Recommended Settings for Subscribers:
-
Use a cent account with at least $100 balance
-
Reliable VPS with low latency for best copy accuracy
-
Set the same lot multiplier and risk configuration as shown in signal
📈 Best suited for investors who value consistency over hype, and who understand that sustainable growth in trading comes from discipline, risk control, and long-term vision.
