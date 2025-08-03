- Croissance
Trades:
150
Bénéfice trades:
99 (66.00%)
Perte trades:
51 (34.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
73.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-28.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
214.18 USD (11 805 pips)
Perte brute:
-121.59 USD (5 285 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (10.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
89.46 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
40.02%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.15%
Dernier trade:
13 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
35
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.21
Longs trades:
65 (43.33%)
Courts trades:
85 (56.67%)
Facteur de profit:
1.76
Rendement attendu:
0.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.16 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.38 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-1.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-28.80 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.30%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
20.25 USD
Maximal:
28.80 USD (2.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.55% (25.69 USD)
Par fonds propres:
1.18% (11.71 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|34
|EURUSD
|32
|GBPUSD
|31
|AUDNZD
|9
|EURGBP
|8
|AUDUSD
|8
|GBPAUD
|8
|EURAUD
|6
|AUDCAD
|6
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURNZD
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|0
|EURUSD
|64
|GBPUSD
|30
|AUDNZD
|0
|EURGBP
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|GBPAUD
|-3
|EURAUD
|-3
|AUDCAD
|4
|NZDUSD
|1
|EURNZD
|-1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|2.7K
|AUDNZD
|25
|EURGBP
|126
|AUDUSD
|125
|GBPAUD
|-432
|EURAUD
|-348
|AUDCAD
|563
|NZDUSD
|89
|EURNZD
|-52
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.06 × 48
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.14 × 36
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.22 × 155
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.26 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.31 × 178
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.34 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.42 × 26
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.50 × 20
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 50
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.81 × 837
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.88 × 64
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.95 × 177
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.03 × 2026
|
Exness-Real17
|1.13 × 198
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.19 × 840
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.35 × 150
64 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
1) UpperTradeFX – Technical EA Scalping
Focused on consistent, low-risk growth through precise technical scalping.
2) UpperTradeFX MT5 – Automated Technical System with Recovery Logic
A fully automated EA designed to capture short-term price movements, enhanced with scaling recovery logic for stable performance over time.
I have been trading and learning Forex independently, building my strategies from personal experience. Alongside Forex, I also invest in stocks and indices such as the S&P 500 and major Tech indices.
Telegram: @UpperTradeFX
More platforms & signals: https://solo.to/uppertradefx
Aucun avis
