SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Nimble Nomads Gold Sniper
Tuan Long Vu

Nimble Nomads Gold Sniper

Tuan Long Vu
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 18%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
Le style de trading a changé. Une partie de l'histoire n'est pas incluse dans les statistiques. Comment la croissance des signaux est-elle calculée ?
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 108
Bénéfice trades:
961 (86.73%)
Perte trades:
147 (13.27%)
Meilleure transaction:
35.65 USD
Pire transaction:
-61.06 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 877.67 USD (5 128 021 pips)
Perte brute:
-490.49 USD (1 977 984 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
49 (69.63 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
148.66 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.33
Activité de trading:
89.25%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
47.83%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
54
Temps de détention moyen:
15 heures
Facteur de récupération:
10.18
Longs trades:
1 034 (93.32%)
Courts trades:
74 (6.68%)
Facteur de profit:
3.83
Rendement attendu:
1.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.95 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.34 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-13.89 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-111.19 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
172.38%
Algo trading:
8%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
136.29 USD (12.02%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.73% (136.29 USD)
Par fonds propres:
68.09% (727.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 239
US500 194
XTIUSD 188
BTCUSD 178
USDCAD 146
NAS100 70
US30 64
EURUSD 19
USDCHF 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 459
US500 138
XTIUSD 83
BTCUSD 223
USDCAD 73
NAS100 170
US30 209
EURUSD 20
USDCHF 11
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 48K
US500 130K
XTIUSD 3.7K
BTCUSD 2.5M
USDCAD 9.2K
NAS100 184K
US30 231K
EURUSD 2.1K
USDCHF 880
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +35.65 USD
Pire transaction: -61 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +69.63 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -13.89 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.30 × 27
FBS-Real
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
My strategy : CUT LOSSES, KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE, AND GROWING.

I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.


Recommended Forex broker: 

TMGM:  https://portal.tmgm.com/register?node=MjEzNDM4&amp;language=en


OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT

MT5 | 1:500 Leverage



Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well.

Get funded with Hola Prime with 50% off discount code TRADEFEST50 on $100k evaluation accounts:

https://trader.holaprime.com//challenges?affiliateId=nimblenomads

Get funded with SeacrestFunded:

https://fundedtech.seacrestmarkets.io/purchasechallenge/?sl=6181


Recommended VPS:

FXVM: https://fxvm.net/?aff=104400



Aucun avis
2025.10.15 20:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.29 10:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.29 00:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.28 22:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.28 21:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 20:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 19:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 18:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 17:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 14:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 13:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 09:42
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 04:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 02:27
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 01:27
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 00:14
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Nimble Nomads Gold Sniper
30 USD par mois
18%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
11
8%
1 108
86%
89%
3.82
1.25
USD
68%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.