- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|239
|US500
|194
|XTIUSD
|188
|BTCUSD
|178
|USDCAD
|146
|NAS100
|70
|US30
|64
|EURUSD
|19
|USDCHF
|10
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|459
|US500
|138
|XTIUSD
|83
|BTCUSD
|223
|USDCAD
|73
|NAS100
|170
|US30
|209
|EURUSD
|20
|USDCHF
|11
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|48K
|US500
|130K
|XTIUSD
|3.7K
|BTCUSD
|2.5M
|USDCAD
|9.2K
|NAS100
|184K
|US30
|231K
|EURUSD
|2.1K
|USDCHF
|880
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.30 × 27
|
FBS-Real
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.
