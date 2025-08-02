SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Directional Trading Mt4
Babak Karimli

Directional Trading Mt4

Babak Karimli
0 avis
Fiabilité
28 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 1 014%
InvestAZ-REAL
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
135
Bénéfice trades:
111 (82.22%)
Perte trades:
24 (17.78%)
Meilleure transaction:
7 551.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-387.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
40 184.03 USD (126 242 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 776.91 USD (23 949 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
43 (749.06 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
14 021.24 USD (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
81.53%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
119.63%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
12 jours
Facteur de récupération:
21.98
Longs trades:
102 (75.56%)
Courts trades:
33 (24.44%)
Facteur de profit:
14.47
Rendement attendu:
277.09 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
362.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-115.70 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-1 701.75 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 701.75 USD (15)
Croissance mensuelle:
36.26%
Prévision annuelle:
439.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
952.69 USD
Maximal:
1 701.75 USD (97.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
97.30% (1 701.75 USD)
Par fonds propres:
34.00% (13 258.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAGUSD 71
EURUSD 41
GBPUSD 5
EURGBP 5
GBPCAD 4
XAUUSD 2
EURCAD 2
GBPJPY 2
DAX 1
SP500 1
AUDUSD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 13K
EURUSD 9.8K
GBPUSD 7.8K
EURGBP 1.6K
GBPCAD 13
XAUUSD 4.4K
EURCAD 30
GBPJPY 663
DAX 50
SP500 36
AUDUSD 145
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 19K
EURUSD 9.8K
GBPUSD 7.8K
EURGBP 722
GBPCAD 2.3K
XAUUSD 10K
EURCAD 2.1K
GBPJPY 975
DAX 46K
SP500 3.9K
AUDUSD 29
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7 551.00 USD
Pire transaction: -387 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 23
Pertes consécutives maximales: 15
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +749.06 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 701.75 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "InvestAZ-REAL" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XM.COM-Real 20
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 5
FxPro.com-Real05
0.34 × 318
AxiTrader-US02-Live
0.36 × 219
ForexClub-MT4 Real 2 Server
1.75 × 8
RoboForexEU-Pro
1.78 × 9
NordFX-Real5
1.80 × 301
ForexClub-MT4 MoneyManager Server
3.51 × 885
RoboForexEU-Fix
5.75 × 44
The Signal is launched according to the Directional Trading forecast. The buy-only or sell-only trades are opened as per our bullish or bearish forecasts made for the further period of time — several weeks or months. Not excluded is that in the long-term flat trend, both buy and sell trades can be made simultaneously.

Recommended real account type: Hedge, Swap-free.

Recommended real account minimum deposit amount: usd 10,000.

Your expenses: 100 usd (signal monthly fee) + apprx 25 usd VPS = 125 usd total monthly expenses.

Your profit: minimum 30% monthly avarage out of the balance.

Good Luck!


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 10:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 07:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 17:48
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 10:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.14 15:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 15:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 15:32
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 20:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 05:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Directional Trading Mt4
100 USD par mois
1 014%
0
0
USD
39K
USD
28
0%
135
82%
82%
14.47
277.09
USD
97%
1:50
