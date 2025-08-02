SignauxSections
Babak Karimli

Directional Trading Mt5

Babak Karimli
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 270%
CFI11-Real
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
79
Bénéfice trades:
68 (86.07%)
Perte trades:
11 (13.92%)
Meilleure transaction:
919.35 USD
Pire transaction:
-223.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
7 900.47 USD (300 380 pips)
Perte brute:
-423.85 USD (1 902 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (3 920.99 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 920.99 USD (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.46
Activité de trading:
87.71%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
126.91%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
7 jours
Facteur de récupération:
32.67
Longs trades:
72 (91.14%)
Courts trades:
7 (8.86%)
Facteur de profit:
18.64
Rendement attendu:
94.64 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
116.18 USD
Perte moyenne:
-38.53 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-62.35 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-223.00 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
85.43%
Prévision annuelle:
1 036.59%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
228.85 USD (13.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.83% (228.85 USD)
Par fonds propres:
25.81% (3 006.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD_ 55
EURGBP_ 6
XAGUSD_ 5
GBPUSD_ 4
XAUUSD_ 3
GBPJPY_ 1
#US$indx_Z5 1
AUDJPY_ 1
AUDUSD_ 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD_ 4.2K
EURGBP_ 458
XAGUSD_ 1.9K
GBPUSD_ 238
XAUUSD_ 859
GBPJPY_ 27
#US$indx_Z5 -61
AUDJPY_ -1
AUDUSD_ 89
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD_ 21K
EURGBP_ 831
XAGUSD_ 73K
GBPUSD_ 1.2K
XAUUSD_ 86K
GBPJPY_ 399
#US$indx_Z5 -60
AUDJPY_ -2
AUDUSD_ 88
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +919.35 USD
Pire transaction: -223 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 23
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 920.99 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -62.35 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CFI11-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The Signal is launched according to the Directional Trading forecast. The buy-only or sell-only trades are opened as per our bullish or bearish forecasts made for the further period of time — several weeks or months. Not excluded is that in the long-term flat trend, both buy and sell trades can be made simultaneously.

Recommended real account type: Hedge, Swap-free.

Recommended real account minimum deposit amount: usd 10,000.

Your expenses: 100 usd (signal monthly fee) + apprx 25 usd VPS = 125 usd total monthly expenses.

Your profit: minimum 30% monthly avarage out of the balance.

Good Luck!


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 10:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.16 09:01
No swaps are charged
2025.09.12 20:17
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 10:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 11:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.01 12:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.08.28 19:25
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 06:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 03:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 12:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.14 12:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 03:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 11:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.08 21:04 2025.08.08 21:04:57  

The MT5 Wise Trader is broadcasting the best signal options for entering and exiting the market.

2025.08.04 11:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Directional Trading Mt5
100 USD par mois
270%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
14
0%
79
86%
88%
18.63
94.64
USD
26%
1:100
