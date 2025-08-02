- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD_
|55
|EURGBP_
|6
|XAGUSD_
|5
|GBPUSD_
|4
|XAUUSD_
|3
|GBPJPY_
|1
|#US$indx_Z5
|1
|AUDJPY_
|1
|AUDUSD_
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD_
|4.2K
|EURGBP_
|458
|XAGUSD_
|1.9K
|GBPUSD_
|238
|XAUUSD_
|859
|GBPJPY_
|27
|#US$indx_Z5
|-61
|AUDJPY_
|-1
|AUDUSD_
|89
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD_
|21K
|EURGBP_
|831
|XAGUSD_
|73K
|GBPUSD_
|1.2K
|XAUUSD_
|86K
|GBPJPY_
|399
|#US$indx_Z5
|-60
|AUDJPY_
|-2
|AUDUSD_
|88
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "CFI11-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
The Signal is launched according to the Directional Trading forecast. The buy-only or sell-only trades are opened as per our bullish or bearish forecasts made for the further period of time — several weeks or months. Not excluded is that in the long-term flat trend, both buy and sell trades can be made simultaneously.
Recommended real account type: Hedge, Swap-free.
Recommended real account minimum deposit amount: usd 10,000.
Your expenses: 100 usd (signal monthly fee) + apprx 25 usd VPS = 125 usd total monthly expenses.
Your profit: minimum 30% monthly avarage out of the balance.
Good Luck!
The MT5 Wise Trader is broadcasting the best signal options for entering and exiting the market.
