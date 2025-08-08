- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
660
Bénéfice trades:
498 (75.45%)
Perte trades:
162 (24.55%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 020.83 GBP
Pire transaction:
-3 077.39 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
24 249.27 GBP (72 033 pips)
Perte brute:
-23 460.21 GBP (53 800 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (674.07 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 208.75 GBP (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
87.55%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
66.05%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.08
Longs trades:
295 (44.70%)
Courts trades:
365 (55.30%)
Facteur de profit:
1.03
Rendement attendu:
1.20 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
48.69 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-144.82 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-10 094.90 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10 094.90 GBP (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-81.99%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
837.13 GBP
Maximal:
10 284.79 GBP (73.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
82.44% (10 284.79 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
79.11% (8 440.25 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|323
|NZDCAD
|191
|AUDNZD
|146
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|6K
|NZDCAD
|5.3K
|AUDNZD
|-10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|8K
|NZDCAD
|11K
|AUDNZD
|-674
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 020.83 GBP
Pire transaction: -3 077 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +674.07 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -10 094.90 GBP
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.08 × 39
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.08 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.20 × 30
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.44 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|1.51 × 130
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|2.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|2.28 × 71
|
Axi-US02-Live
|2.81 × 549
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|3.00 × 1
|
CapitalIndexGlobal-Live
|3.00 × 2
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|3.35 × 17
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
|3.65 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|3.67 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|5.00 × 22
|
XMTrading-Real 254
|6.14 × 160
|
FBS-Real-6
|8.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 6
|10.58 × 7013
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|10.77 × 30
|
AdroFX-Live Server
|11.25 × 4
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|11.50 × 2
3 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Great signals. It's nice to watch profits grow without having to do anything.