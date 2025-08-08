SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Adaptive Greed Engine Low Risk
Rene Aneomanti

Adaptive Greed Engine Low Risk

Rene Aneomanti
1 avis
82 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2024 -56%
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
660
Bénéfice trades:
498 (75.45%)
Perte trades:
162 (24.55%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 020.83 GBP
Pire transaction:
-3 077.39 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
24 249.27 GBP (72 033 pips)
Perte brute:
-23 460.21 GBP (53 800 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (674.07 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2 208.75 GBP (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
87.55%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
66.05%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.08
Longs trades:
295 (44.70%)
Courts trades:
365 (55.30%)
Facteur de profit:
1.03
Rendement attendu:
1.20 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
48.69 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-144.82 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-10 094.90 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10 094.90 GBP (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
-81.99%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
837.13 GBP
Maximal:
10 284.79 GBP (73.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
82.44% (10 284.79 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
79.11% (8 440.25 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 323
NZDCAD 191
AUDNZD 146
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 6K
NZDCAD 5.3K
AUDNZD -10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 8K
NZDCAD 11K
AUDNZD -674
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 020.83 GBP
Pire transaction: -3 077 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +674.07 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -10 094.90 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 2
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
EagleFX-Live
0.08 × 39
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.08 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.20 × 30
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.44 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.51 × 130
Pepperstone-Edge11
2.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live24
2.28 × 71
Axi-US02-Live
2.81 × 549
ICMarketsSC-Live12
3.00 × 1
CapitalIndexGlobal-Live
3.00 × 2
EightcapLtd-Real2
3.35 × 17
TradersGlobalGroup-Live
3.65 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live32
3.67 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge02
5.00 × 22
XMTrading-Real 254
6.14 × 160
FBS-Real-6
8.00 × 1
Ava-Real 6
10.58 × 7013
VantageInternational-Demo
10.77 × 30
AdroFX-Live Server
11.25 × 4
GlobalPrime-Live
11.50 × 2
3 plus...
Note moyenne:
RobinSomm
31
RobinSomm 2025.08.08 10:47 
 

Great signals. It's nice to watch profits grow without having to do anything.

2025.09.24 15:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 21:33
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.23 00:04
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 23:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 20:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 14:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 14:14
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 12:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 07:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 06:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 06:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 05:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 18:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 16:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 08:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 05:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 02:09
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
