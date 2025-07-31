SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Samaitamutasa
Tafadzwa Basilo Musekiwa

Samaitamutasa

Tafadzwa Basilo Musekiwa
0 avis
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -33%
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 223
Bénéfice trades:
567 (46.36%)
Perte trades:
656 (53.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
49.96 GBP
Pire transaction:
-76.32 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
4 231.05 GBP (165 513 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 234.65 GBP (200 903 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (55.31 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
166.95 GBP (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.07
Activité de trading:
72.65%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.25%
Dernier trade:
28 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
263
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.95
Longs trades:
626 (51.19%)
Courts trades:
597 (48.81%)
Facteur de profit:
0.81
Rendement attendu:
-0.82 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
7.46 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-7.98 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-148.75 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-268.21 GBP (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-23.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 059.29 GBP
Maximal:
1 059.29 GBP (35.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.26% (1 057.65 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
14.69% (325.69 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 115
GBPJPY 113
EURAUD 106
EURJPY 106
GBPCAD 106
GBPAUD 103
EURUSD 101
GBPUSD 100
EURCAD 98
AUDUSD 97
USDCHF 90
USDCAD 88
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -27
GBPJPY -251
EURAUD -113
EURJPY -283
GBPCAD -99
GBPAUD -147
EURUSD -17
GBPUSD -191
EURCAD -38
AUDUSD -121
USDCHF -59
USDCAD 53
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY -2.9K
GBPJPY -7.6K
EURAUD -982
EURJPY -7K
GBPCAD -6.1K
GBPAUD -1.1K
EURUSD 79
GBPUSD -6.6K
EURCAD -1.3K
AUDUSD -2.9K
USDCHF -762
USDCAD 1.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +49.96 GBP
Pire transaction: -76 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +55.31 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -148.75 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 1
PurpleTradingSC-04Live
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
Axi-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
LEO-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.20 × 5
ICTrading-Live29
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 68
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.73 × 93
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.91 × 66
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.01 × 611
FPMarkets-Live4
1.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
1.33 × 3
EurotradeSA-Live01
1.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.57 × 296
Exness-Real17
1.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.72 × 29
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
1.73 × 251
131 plus...
AI Powered Trading Strategy tested over a 13 year period.
Every trade has a TP and a SL , Trades Start at 01:20 and Finish at 23:45 ICMarkets Server Time on the same day.
Trading Time Frames 15Min , Hrly and Daily.
10% maximum loss per day.

Your Recommended Copy Trades Money Management is as follows.
If My Account has £1000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be exactly my lot sizes.
If My Account has £2000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be half of my lot sizes.
If My Account has £3000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be one third of my lot sizes.

Your Expected Average Copy Trades Returns are as follows.
Start with £1000 to trade and the target result should be around £80 per month.
Start with £2000 to trade and the target result should be around £160 per month.
Start with £3000 to trade and the target result should be around £240 per month.


It is recommended to start copying my trades at the beginning of the month instead of starting n the middle of the month for easy calculations of the lot sizes.

Please feel free to contact me on my gmail account bettingtrades@gmail.com if you have any questions.
Aucun avis
2025.08.05 06:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.04 02:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.04 02:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.04 02:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.04 01:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.04 01:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.04 01:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.04 00:54
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.04 00:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.02 19:50
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.02 19:50
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 06:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.31 06:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 06:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
