Trades:
1 223
Bénéfice trades:
567 (46.36%)
Perte trades:
656 (53.64%)
Meilleure transaction:
49.96 GBP
Pire transaction:
-76.32 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
4 231.05 GBP (165 513 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 234.65 GBP (200 903 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (55.31 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
166.95 GBP (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.07
Activité de trading:
72.65%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.25%
Dernier trade:
28 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
263
Temps de détention moyen:
13 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.95
Longs trades:
626 (51.19%)
Courts trades:
597 (48.81%)
Facteur de profit:
0.81
Rendement attendu:
-0.82 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
7.46 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-7.98 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
18 (-148.75 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-268.21 GBP (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
-23.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 059.29 GBP
Maximal:
1 059.29 GBP (35.31%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.26% (1 057.65 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
14.69% (325.69 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|115
|GBPJPY
|113
|EURAUD
|106
|EURJPY
|106
|GBPCAD
|106
|GBPAUD
|103
|EURUSD
|101
|GBPUSD
|100
|EURCAD
|98
|AUDUSD
|97
|USDCHF
|90
|USDCAD
|88
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-27
|GBPJPY
|-251
|EURAUD
|-113
|EURJPY
|-283
|GBPCAD
|-99
|GBPAUD
|-147
|EURUSD
|-17
|GBPUSD
|-191
|EURCAD
|-38
|AUDUSD
|-121
|USDCHF
|-59
|USDCAD
|53
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|-2.9K
|GBPJPY
|-7.6K
|EURAUD
|-982
|EURJPY
|-7K
|GBPCAD
|-6.1K
|GBPAUD
|-1.1K
|EURUSD
|79
|GBPUSD
|-6.6K
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|-2.9K
|USDCHF
|-762
|USDCAD
|1.8K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +49.96 GBP
Pire transaction: -76 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +55.31 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -148.75 GBP
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarkets-Live 2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 1
PurpleTradingSC-04Live
|0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
Axi-US03-Live
|0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
LEO-Live
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
|0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.20 × 5
ICTrading-Live29
|0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.69 × 68
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.73 × 93
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.91 × 66
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.01 × 611
FPMarkets-Live4
|1.14 × 7
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
|1.33 × 3
EurotradeSA-Live01
|1.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.57 × 296
Exness-Real17
|1.70 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.71 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.72 × 29
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|1.73 × 251
AI Powered Trading Strategy tested over a 13 year period.
Every trade has a TP and a SL , Trades Start at 01:20 and Finish at 23:45 ICMarkets Server Time on the same day.
Trading Time Frames 15Min , Hrly and Daily.
10% maximum loss per day.
Your Recommended Copy Trades Money Management is as follows.
If My Account has £1000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be exactly my lot sizes.
If My Account has £2000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be half of my lot sizes.
If My Account has £3000 , and you have £1000 then your copy settings lot sizes should be one third of my lot sizes.
Your Expected Average Copy Trades Returns are as follows.
Start with £1000 to trade and the target result should be around £80 per month.
Start with £2000 to trade and the target result should be around £160 per month.
Start with £3000 to trade and the target result should be around £240 per month.
It is recommended to start copying my trades at the beginning of the month instead of starting n the middle of the month for easy calculations of the lot sizes.
Please feel free to contact me on my gmail account bettingtrades@gmail.com if you have any questions.
