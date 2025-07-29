- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|30
|GBPUSD
|26
|EURGBP
|22
|USDCHF
|21
|USDCAD
|19
|AUDSGD
|18
|EURUSD
|15
|AUDUSD
|15
|EURAUD
|13
|NZDUSD
|13
|EURNZD
|13
|CADCHF
|13
|GBPCAD
|11
|EURCAD
|11
|XAUUSD
|9
|GBPAUD
|7
|NZDCAD
|6
|EURCHF
|6
|GBPCHF
|5
|BTCUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|3
|AUDCHF
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|24
|GBPUSD
|29
|EURGBP
|4
|USDCHF
|16
|USDCAD
|8
|AUDSGD
|-2
|EURUSD
|-49
|AUDUSD
|32
|EURAUD
|22
|NZDUSD
|24
|EURNZD
|-19
|CADCHF
|11
|GBPCAD
|20
|EURCAD
|12
|XAUUSD
|-439
|GBPAUD
|-7
|NZDCAD
|5
|EURCHF
|-13
|GBPCHF
|19
|BTCUSD
|-8
|USDJPY
|-12
|AUDCHF
|0
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.3K
|GBPUSD
|329
|EURGBP
|741
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDSGD
|-630
|EURUSD
|-3.1K
|AUDUSD
|2.2K
|EURAUD
|2.7K
|NZDUSD
|1.6K
|EURNZD
|-787
|CADCHF
|821
|GBPCAD
|2.7K
|EURCAD
|-1.3K
|XAUUSD
|-4.1K
|GBPAUD
|-1.2K
|NZDCAD
|748
|EURCHF
|-927
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|BTCUSD
|-38K
|USDJPY
|-357
|AUDCHF
|-58
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.50 × 14
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.55 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.60 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.69 × 16
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.11 × 133
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.22 × 14956
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.50 × 4
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.03 × 329
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.04 × 586
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.13 × 170
Welcome to MoinCapital
This trading signal is based on a multi-strategy approach that combines several trading strategies. Each strategy operates with its own entry logic, risk parameters, and clearly defined stop-loss levels for every trade and trading cycle. The goal is to achieve consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.
To ensure proper diversification and reduce exposure to individual currency fluctuations, risk is distributed across 15 different forex pairs. This diversified structure is designed to enhance stability and minimize the impact of short-term market volatility.
In order to accurately replicate this signal, we recommend the following minimum account requirements:
-
Minimum Capital: $2,000 USD
-
Leverage: 1:500
-
Broker Conditions: Low spreads and fast execution are highly recommended
Subscribers who do not meet these conditions may experience significantly different results, for which we cannot take responsibility. It is crucial to follow the setup guidelines to ensure alignment with the signal's risk and money management logic.
This is a long-term, risk-managed signal. While profits can vary depending on market conditions, capital preservation and disciplined risk allocation are always the top priorities.
If you have any questions or need assistance with the setup, feel free to contact me directly via the MQL5 platform.
