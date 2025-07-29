SignauxSections
Torben Petersen

MoinCapital

Torben Petersen
0 avis
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -12%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
281
Bénéfice trades:
221 (78.64%)
Perte trades:
60 (21.35%)
Meilleure transaction:
40.61 EUR
Pire transaction:
-448.41 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
472.20 EUR (51 778 pips)
Perte brute:
-755.64 EUR (84 426 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (72.01 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
72.01 EUR (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
98.87%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
16.75%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.61
Longs trades:
146 (51.96%)
Courts trades:
135 (48.04%)
Facteur de profit:
0.62
Rendement attendu:
-1.01 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.14 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-12.59 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-6.18 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-448.41 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.51%
Algo trading:
89%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
332.97 EUR
Maximal:
465.65 EUR (107.62%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.14% (465.70 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
18.38% (446.86 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 30
GBPUSD 26
EURGBP 22
USDCHF 21
USDCAD 19
AUDSGD 18
EURUSD 15
AUDUSD 15
EURAUD 13
NZDUSD 13
EURNZD 13
CADCHF 13
GBPCAD 11
EURCAD 11
XAUUSD 9
GBPAUD 7
NZDCAD 6
EURCHF 6
GBPCHF 5
BTCUSD 3
USDJPY 3
AUDCHF 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 24
GBPUSD 29
EURGBP 4
USDCHF 16
USDCAD 8
AUDSGD -2
EURUSD -49
AUDUSD 32
EURAUD 22
NZDUSD 24
EURNZD -19
CADCHF 11
GBPCAD 20
EURCAD 12
XAUUSD -439
GBPAUD -7
NZDCAD 5
EURCHF -13
GBPCHF 19
BTCUSD -8
USDJPY -12
AUDCHF 0
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 2.3K
GBPUSD 329
EURGBP 741
USDCHF 1.2K
USDCAD 1.6K
AUDSGD -630
EURUSD -3.1K
AUDUSD 2.2K
EURAUD 2.7K
NZDUSD 1.6K
EURNZD -787
CADCHF 821
GBPCAD 2.7K
EURCAD -1.3K
XAUUSD -4.1K
GBPAUD -1.2K
NZDCAD 748
EURCHF -927
GBPCHF 1.2K
BTCUSD -38K
USDJPY -357
AUDCHF -58
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +40.61 EUR
Pire transaction: -448 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 29
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +72.01 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -6.18 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
Exness-MT5Real10
0.50 × 14
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
0.60 × 5
itexsys-Platform
0.69 × 16
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.11 × 133
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.22 × 14956
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.50 × 4
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.03 × 329
FusionMarkets-Live
2.04 × 586
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.13 × 170
81 plus...
Welcome to MoinCapital

This trading signal is based on a multi-strategy approach that combines several trading strategies. Each strategy operates with its own entry logic, risk parameters, and clearly defined stop-loss levels for every trade and trading cycle. The goal is to achieve consistent performance while maintaining strict risk control.

To ensure proper diversification and reduce exposure to individual currency fluctuations, risk is distributed across 15 different forex pairs. This diversified structure is designed to enhance stability and minimize the impact of short-term market volatility.

In order to accurately replicate this signal, we recommend the following minimum account requirements:

  • Minimum Capital: $2,000 USD

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Broker Conditions: Low spreads and fast execution are highly recommended

Subscribers who do not meet these conditions may experience significantly different results, for which we cannot take responsibility. It is crucial to follow the setup guidelines to ensure alignment with the signal's risk and money management logic.

This is a long-term, risk-managed signal. While profits can vary depending on market conditions, capital preservation and disciplined risk allocation are always the top priorities.

If you have any questions or need assistance with the setup, feel free to contact me directly via the MQL5 platform.


Aucun avis
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.18 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 00:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.30 02:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 01:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 17:21
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.29 17:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 17:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Copier

