This is a scalping strategy with an automated bot. It operates on an M5 EURUSD chart. It performs analysis using Classic Candlesticks (Bullish/Bearish), SMA20, Alligator, and Ichimoku.





The bot opens a sell or buy position based on its analysis and takes a profit of 5 pips. When the price moves against it, it opens a trade 10 pips away with the same lot as the first position (it does not use a martingale). This strategy allows for hedging and closing all positions with a positive overall balance.





Trading is 24/5, and a lot size of 0.01 for every $1,000 USD is recommended.





Since there is no SL (Stop Loss) per position, it has a built-in bot that monitors the float and protects the account when it reaches a -30% profit. Closing all trades is a method of capital protection in adverse market situations that are difficult to control.