Trades:
1 053
Bénéfice trades:
810 (76.92%)
Perte trades:
243 (23.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
29.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-24.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 286.99 USD (99 017 pips)
Perte brute:
-402.94 USD (34 590 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (23.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
53.44 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.34
Activité de trading:
98.28%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.28%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
57
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
30.66
Longs trades:
452 (42.92%)
Courts trades:
601 (57.08%)
Facteur de profit:
3.19
Rendement attendu:
0.84 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.66 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-17.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-28.83 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.48%
Prévision annuelle:
199.99%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10.57 USD
Maximal:
28.83 USD (1.28%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.74% (28.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
21.32% (310.05 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|903
|AUDNZD
|52
|AUDUSD
|46
|USDJPY
|38
|EURJPY
|9
|GBPJPY
|5
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|727
|AUDNZD
|11
|AUDUSD
|46
|USDJPY
|44
|EURJPY
|47
|GBPJPY
|9
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|54K
|AUDNZD
|-1.2K
|AUDUSD
|4.8K
|USDJPY
|4.8K
|EURJPY
|939
|GBPJPY
|1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +29.46 USD
Pire transaction: -24 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +23.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -17.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.11 × 27
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.20 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.25 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.45 × 104
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.48 × 23
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.64 × 228
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.65 × 55
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.75 × 8
|
Exness-Real9
|0.79 × 42
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|1.05 × 63
|
SquaredFinancial-Live2
|1.25 × 150
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.26 × 4216
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|1.29 × 1326
This is a scalping strategy with an automated bot. It operates on an M5 EURUSD chart. It performs analysis using Classic Candlesticks (Bullish/Bearish), SMA20, Alligator, and Ichimoku.
The bot opens a sell or buy position based on its analysis and takes a profit of 5 pips. When the price moves against it, it opens a trade 10 pips away with the same lot as the first position (it does not use a martingale). This strategy allows for hedging and closing all positions with a positive overall balance.
Trading is 24/5, and a lot size of 0.01 for every $1,000 USD is recommended.
Since there is no SL (Stop Loss) per position, it has a built-in bot that monitors the float and protects the account when it reaches a -30% profit. Closing all trades is a method of capital protection in adverse market situations that are difficult to control.
Aucun avis
