Jorge Xavier Torres Banos

JxTraderAbundance

Jorge Xavier Torres Banos
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 72%
ICMarketsSC-Live22
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 053
Bénéfice trades:
810 (76.92%)
Perte trades:
243 (23.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
29.46 USD
Pire transaction:
-24.02 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 286.99 USD (99 017 pips)
Perte brute:
-402.94 USD (34 590 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (23.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
53.44 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.34
Activité de trading:
98.28%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.28%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
57
Temps de détention moyen:
16 heures
Facteur de récupération:
30.66
Longs trades:
452 (42.92%)
Courts trades:
601 (57.08%)
Facteur de profit:
3.19
Rendement attendu:
0.84 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.66 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-17.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-28.83 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.48%
Prévision annuelle:
199.99%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
10.57 USD
Maximal:
28.83 USD (1.28%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.74% (28.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
21.32% (310.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 903
AUDNZD 52
AUDUSD 46
USDJPY 38
EURJPY 9
GBPJPY 5
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 727
AUDNZD 11
AUDUSD 46
USDJPY 44
EURJPY 47
GBPJPY 9
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 54K
AUDNZD -1.2K
AUDUSD 4.8K
USDJPY 4.8K
EURJPY 939
GBPJPY 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +29.46 USD
Pire transaction: -24 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +23.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -17.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live22" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.11 × 27
ICMarkets-Live14
0.20 × 5
ICMarkets-Live23
0.25 × 8
ICMarkets-Live20
0.45 × 104
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.48 × 23
ICMarkets-Live18
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live12
0.64 × 228
ICMarkets-Live11
0.65 × 55
ICMarkets-Live02
0.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live03
0.75 × 8
Exness-Real9
0.79 × 42
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live18
1.05 × 63
SquaredFinancial-Live2
1.25 × 150
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.26 × 4216
ICMarketsSC-Live12
1.29 × 1326
37 plus...
This is a scalping strategy with an automated bot. It operates on an M5 EURUSD chart. It performs analysis using Classic Candlesticks (Bullish/Bearish), SMA20, Alligator, and Ichimoku.

The bot opens a sell or buy position based on its analysis and takes a profit of 5 pips. When the price moves against it, it opens a trade 10 pips away with the same lot as the first position (it does not use a martingale). This strategy allows for hedging and closing all positions with a positive overall balance.

Trading is 24/5, and a lot size of 0.01 for every $1,000 USD is recommended.

Since there is no SL (Stop Loss) per position, it has a built-in bot that monitors the float and protects the account when it reaches a -30% profit. Closing all trades is a method of capital protection in adverse market situations that are difficult to control.
Aucun avis
2025.08.25 00:58
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 16:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
JxTraderAbundance
30 USD par mois
72%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
15
98%
1 053
76%
98%
3.19
0.84
USD
21%
1:500
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.