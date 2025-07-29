SignauxSections
Essam Safia

Stable Signal

Essam Safia
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 58%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
31
Bénéfice trades:
29 (93.54%)
Perte trades:
2 (6.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
107.73 USD
Pire transaction:
-97.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
397.80 USD (2 852 pips)
Perte brute:
-133.80 USD (1 031 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
11 (70.20 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
234.32 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.29
Activité de trading:
0.28%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
20.88%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
4 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
2.71
Longs trades:
17 (54.84%)
Courts trades:
14 (45.16%)
Facteur de profit:
2.97
Rendement attendu:
8.52 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
13.72 USD
Perte moyenne:
-66.90 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-97.47 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-97.47 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
17.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.19 USD
Maximal:
97.47 USD (12.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.12% (97.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.52% (77.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 264
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +107.73 USD
Pire transaction: -97 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +70.20 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -97.47 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real3
3.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 plus...
Unlock Your Passive Income: AI-Driven Gold Trading Signal

Elevate your investment portfolio with my advanced AI algo trading signal, specifically engineered for the gold (XAU/USD) market. Our strategic approach targets a compelling 7% monthly return, aiming for consistent growth.

Intelligent Automation for Precision: My core philosophy is simple: leveraging trading robots is like using precise equations in Excel—it's not merely an addition, but a smarter, more accurate method for navigating the markets. This innovative approach optimizes your trading efficiency and results.

A Long-Term Vision for Passive Income: While the forex sector carries inherent risks, it offers immense opportunities. View this as a strategic, long-term passive income investment. Success in this "river of money" requires patience and a commitment to continuity, understanding that market performance will have its fluctuations.

Optimized Performance & Dedicated Support: For optimal profit realization through copy trading, a minimum account balance of $1,000 is recommended. To ensure uninterrupted signal execution, we advise utilizing a Virtual Private Server (VPS) if continuous computer operation isn't feasible.

Your journey is fully supported. I provide complimentary, comprehensive assistance at every step. Beyond trading, my aim is to empower you to generate additional income, offering insights on leveraging your network for broader opportunities.

Global Accessibility & Proven Expertise: Communicate effortlessly in English, Turkish, or Arabic. With over a year of dedicated experience in the forex industry, I've recently expanded to offer this robust signal copy service, built on a foundation of practical market insight.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 17:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 14:22
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 15:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.21 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 14:29
No swaps are charged
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Stable Signal
30 USD par mois
58%
0
0
USD
387
USD
11
100%
31
93%
0%
2.97
8.52
USD
14%
1:500
Copier

