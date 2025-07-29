- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|264
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.68 × 6356
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.50 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.51 × 152
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.33 × 6
Unlock Your Passive Income: AI-Driven Gold Trading Signal
Elevate your investment portfolio with my advanced AI algo trading signal, specifically engineered for the gold (XAU/USD) market. Our strategic approach targets a compelling 7% monthly return, aiming for consistent growth.
Intelligent Automation for Precision: My core philosophy is simple: leveraging trading robots is like using precise equations in Excel—it's not merely an addition, but a smarter, more accurate method for navigating the markets. This innovative approach optimizes your trading efficiency and results.
A Long-Term Vision for Passive Income: While the forex sector carries inherent risks, it offers immense opportunities. View this as a strategic, long-term passive income investment. Success in this "river of money" requires patience and a commitment to continuity, understanding that market performance will have its fluctuations.
Optimized Performance & Dedicated Support: For optimal profit realization through copy trading, a minimum account balance of $1,000 is recommended. To ensure uninterrupted signal execution, we advise utilizing a Virtual Private Server (VPS) if continuous computer operation isn't feasible.
Your journey is fully supported. I provide complimentary, comprehensive assistance at every step. Beyond trading, my aim is to empower you to generate additional income, offering insights on leveraging your network for broader opportunities.
Global Accessibility & Proven Expertise: Communicate effortlessly in English, Turkish, or Arabic. With over a year of dedicated experience in the forex industry, I've recently expanded to offer this robust signal copy service, built on a foundation of practical market insight.
