Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / AUDNZD Long Term Grid ICM
Hiroki Fujita

AUDNZD Long Term Grid ICM

Hiroki Fujita
0 avis
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
167
Bénéfice trades:
131 (78.44%)
Perte trades:
36 (21.56%)
Meilleure transaction:
0.52 USD
Pire transaction:
-26.63 USD
Bénéfice brut:
52.90 USD (9 348 pips)
Perte brute:
-623.06 USD (101 981 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
119 (47.78 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
47.78 USD (119)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.46
Activité de trading:
92.46%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.44%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
35
Temps de détention moyen:
7 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.92
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
167 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.08
Rendement attendu:
-3.41 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.40 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.31 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
35 (-622.83 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-622.83 USD (35)
Croissance mensuelle:
-31.42%
Algo trading:
79%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
570.16 USD
Maximal:
622.83 USD (31.91%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.91% (622.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
32.23% (629.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDNZD 167
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD -570
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -93K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +0.52 USD
Pire transaction: -27 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 119
Pertes consécutives maximales: 35
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +47.78 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -622.83 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.47 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.60 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.46 × 93
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
4.46 × 24
FortunaMarkets-Server
7.50 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
8.94 × 18
GBEbrokers-LIVE
12.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
14.00 × 8
Swissquote-Server
14.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
24.00 × 1
Thank you for your interest in our signal.

 Overview

  • This signal is a grid trading strategy (repetitive orders) designed for long-term operation on the AUD/NZD currency pair.

  • It is effective as long as the range between the low of 1.0000 and the high of 1.1150, which has persisted since around 2013, continues.

 Features

  • Backtesting over a period of more than 10 years shows that an annual return of approximately 30% can be expected.

  • With an expected win rate of over 95% and stop-loss events occurring less than once every two years, this strategy offers high stability while aiming for annual returns several times higher than the S&P 500.

 Key Points for Operation

  • Ensure sufficient capital is prepared. Since all buy positions must be closed out if the price drops below 1.0000 and all sell positions if it rises above 1.1150, it is critically important to avoid forced stop-outs at mid-levels like 1.0100. Adequate funding helps prevent such premature losses.

  • A spread (transaction fee) of around 2.5 pips can still yield profits. The narrower the spread, the better.

  • Choose your broker carefully with swap points in mind. For example, even if both buy and sell swaps are around -6 points, the strategy can still be profitable—but lower costs are preferable. Swap points have as much impact on performance as the spread.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 02:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 02:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 02:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 01:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 01:31
80% of growth achieved within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 01:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 21:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 01:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 04:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 02:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 00:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 07:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 04:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.20 15:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 02:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.31 12:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.31 11:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 01:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.30 01:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AUDNZD Long Term Grid ICM
30 USD par mois
-30%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
9
79%
167
78%
92%
0.08
-3.41
USD
32%
1:500
