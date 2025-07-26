SignauxSections
Kōtarō Kaga

Costa Technology

Kōtarō Kaga
0 avis
Fiabilité
10 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 5000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 30%
OANDA-Japan MT5 Live
1:25
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
53
Bénéfice trades:
28 (52.83%)
Perte trades:
25 (47.17%)
Meilleure transaction:
196 607.00 JPY
Pire transaction:
-49 322.00 JPY
Bénéfice brut:
650 514.00 JPY (12 120 pips)
Perte brute:
-362 973.00 JPY (6 350 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
6 (210 648.00 JPY)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
210 648.00 JPY (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
34.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
38.22%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.93
Longs trades:
25 (47.17%)
Courts trades:
28 (52.83%)
Facteur de profit:
1.79
Rendement attendu:
5 425.30 JPY
Bénéfice moyen:
23 232.64 JPY
Perte moyenne:
-14 518.92 JPY
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-52 024.00 JPY)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-73 253.00 JPY (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
5.88%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
24 435.00 JPY
Maximal:
73 253.00 JPY (8.51%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.06% (73 253.00 JPY)
Par fonds propres:
5.12% (60 716.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 5.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +196 607.00 JPY
Pire transaction: -49 322 JPY
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +210 648.00 JPY
Perte consécutive maximale: -52 024.00 JPY

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

***** Undergoing live performance testing! Please do not subscribe yet! *****

⇒⇒ 2025/8/4 Temporary trading suspension (details below)

⇒⇒ 2025/8/6 Resumption (full model change)
⇒⇒ 2025/8/21(Report!)
・The current system can largely be described as swing trading.
・While it often closes positions within a few days, it sometimes holds them for around two weeks or longer.
・Since early August, and as of August 21, the system has continuously maintained a SELL position.
└ However, due to a system bug, it has been unable to actually hold the position.
・In simulations over the past year, it has achieved results of around 5,000 pips, so it is by no means bad.

● Target Currency Pair

USDJPY

● Features

[Position]: No dual positions

[Money Management]: Trading based on half of the capital. Leverage around 10–20 times

[Expected Win Rate]: 55–65%

[Expected Monthly PIPS Gained]: 200–1000 PIPS (limited track record)

[Expected Monthly Win Rate]: 70–80%

[Trend]: Swing trading (occasionally day trading)


● Started distribution on 2025.7.28

- Backtest results are in preparation but cover only about one month.

- Building track record.

● 2025.7.30 Critical bug discovered

- Fixed as of 2025.7.30 21:55 (JST).

- Main issue: Unintended position closures.

● 2025.8.2 Update

- Will document progress as much as possible initially.

- Approximately 2 days of normal operation, first market drawdown.

- Holding a SELL position in USDJPY (over 200 PIPS in profit). Expecting about 20% profit. Profit-taking next week is critical.

● 2025.8.4 Update (Temporary Suspension)

- Achieved +20% monthly gain, slight drawdown to +15%, but temporarily suspended.

- Reason: Discovered that recent months’ optimization may not ensure long-term stability.

- Investigating solutions for long-term stability.

● 2025.8.6 Update (Resumption)

- Upon resumption, one trade error occurred (immediately closed). Issue resolved.

- Significant changes implemented.

Aucun avis
2025.09.30 06:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 02:31
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 04:47 2025.09.16 04:47:11  

Hello. The number of trades isn’t particularly high, is it? It’s not like I’m intentionally aiming for swing trading, but it tends to turn out that way. Still, it’s been almost a month since switching to the new logic, and during that time, there have been about six entries. With just one loss, the funds have increased by over 30%, which I think is quite a strong performance. I’ll keep monitoring it closely.

2025.09.03 03:14
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 13:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.12 05:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 02:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.26 15:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 15:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
