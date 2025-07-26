SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / StradEA
Munafar Akeel Aashath

StradEA

Munafar Akeel Aashath
0 avis
9 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -8%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
167
Bénéfice trades:
134 (80.23%)
Perte trades:
33 (19.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
8.05 USD
Pire transaction:
-21.85 USD
Bénéfice brut:
186.24 USD (141 470 pips)
Perte brute:
-200.38 USD (165 480 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (22.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
44.30 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.01
Activité de trading:
10.88%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
40.00%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
7
Temps de détention moyen:
42 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.25
Longs trades:
77 (46.11%)
Courts trades:
90 (53.89%)
Facteur de profit:
0.93
Rendement attendu:
-0.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.39 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-9.36 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-25.60 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
42.23 USD
Maximal:
57.42 USD (26.68%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.98% (57.42 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.70% (22.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 131
BTCUSD 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -12
BTCUSD -2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -433
BTCUSD -24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +8.05 USD
Pire transaction: -22 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.36 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarketsSC-Live4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

StradEA System – Dual AI-Powered Scalping EAs for XAUUSD & BTCUSD

Overview:
StradEA is a cutting-edge dual Expert Advisor (EA) system engineered for precise scalping on XAUUSD and BTCUSD, operating on M5 and M15 timeframes. This powerful combo leverages real-time trend analysis and server-based AI signals to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities.

🤖 StradEA Core (Primary EA)

AI-Driven Trend Scalper

  • Executes trades based on dominant short-term trends.

  • Syncs with our secure server to receive real-time BUY/SELL signals powered by AI.

  • Optimized for gold and Bitcoin price action on the M5 and M15 charts.

  • Includes configurable lot sizing, SL/TP, and trail stop logic.

🧠 StradEA Assist (Support EA)

Entry Optimizer & Signal Validator

  • Works side-by-side with StradEA Core for improved accuracy.

  • Validates trend signals before execution to reduce false entries.

  • Enhances entry timing and synchronization between pairs.

  • Ideal for volatile markets, ensuring disciplined and data-backed trades.

🚀 Key Features:

  • 🔍 Real-time server AI signal integration

  • ⏱️ Works on 5-minute & 15-minute timeframes

  • 💹 Optimized for XAUUSD & BTCUSD scalping

  • 🧠 Dual-EA synergy for smarter, faster execution

  • 🛡️ Customizable risk, trail stop, SL/TP settings


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 08:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 23:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.59% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 12:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 02:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 11:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 08:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.28 06:24
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.26 12:03
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.26 12:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 12:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
StradEA
30 USD par mois
-8%
0
0
USD
176
USD
9
99%
167
80%
11%
0.92
-0.08
USD
28%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.