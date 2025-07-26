⚡ StradEA System – Dual AI-Powered Scalping EAs for XAUUSD & BTCUSD

Overview:

StradEA is a cutting-edge dual Expert Advisor (EA) system engineered for precise scalping on XAUUSD and BTCUSD, operating on M5 and M15 timeframes. This powerful combo leverages real-time trend analysis and server-based AI signals to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities.

🤖 StradEA Core (Primary EA)

AI-Driven Trend Scalper

Executes trades based on dominant short-term trends.

Syncs with our secure server to receive real-time BUY/SELL signals powered by AI.

Optimized for gold and Bitcoin price action on the M5 and M15 charts.

Includes configurable lot sizing, SL/TP, and trail stop logic.

🧠 StradEA Assist (Support EA)

Entry Optimizer & Signal Validator

Works side-by-side with StradEA Core for improved accuracy.

Validates trend signals before execution to reduce false entries.

Enhances entry timing and synchronization between pairs.

Ideal for volatile markets, ensuring disciplined and data-backed trades.

🚀 Key Features:

🔍 Real-time server AI signal integration

⏱️ Works on 5-minute & 15-minute timeframes

💹 Optimized for XAUUSD & BTCUSD scalping

🧠 Dual-EA synergy for smarter, faster execution

🛡️ Customizable risk, trail stop, SL/TP settings



