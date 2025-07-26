- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|131
|BTCUSD
|36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-12
|BTCUSD
|-2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-433
|BTCUSD
|-24K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarketsSC-Live4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
⚡ StradEA System – Dual AI-Powered Scalping EAs for XAUUSD & BTCUSD
Overview:
StradEA is a cutting-edge dual Expert Advisor (EA) system engineered for precise scalping on XAUUSD and BTCUSD, operating on M5 and M15 timeframes. This powerful combo leverages real-time trend analysis and server-based AI signals to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities.
🤖 StradEA Core (Primary EA)
AI-Driven Trend Scalper
-
Executes trades based on dominant short-term trends.
-
Syncs with our secure server to receive real-time BUY/SELL signals powered by AI.
-
Optimized for gold and Bitcoin price action on the M5 and M15 charts.
-
Includes configurable lot sizing, SL/TP, and trail stop logic.
🧠 StradEA Assist (Support EA)
Entry Optimizer & Signal Validator
-
Works side-by-side with StradEA Core for improved accuracy.
-
Validates trend signals before execution to reduce false entries.
-
Enhances entry timing and synchronization between pairs.
-
Ideal for volatile markets, ensuring disciplined and data-backed trades.
🚀 Key Features:
-
🔍 Real-time server AI signal integration
-
⏱️ Works on 5-minute & 15-minute timeframes
-
💹 Optimized for XAUUSD & BTCUSD scalping
-
🧠 Dual-EA synergy for smarter, faster execution
-
🛡️ Customizable risk, trail stop, SL/TP settings
