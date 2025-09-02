- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
199
Bénéfice trades:
199 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
283.50 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
9 481.16 USD (43 281 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
199 (9 481.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9 481.16 USD (199)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.29
Activité de trading:
69.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.97%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
123 (61.81%)
Courts trades:
76 (38.19%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
47.64 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
47.64 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.64%
Prévision annuelle:
19.92%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
29.75% (4 778.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|199
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|9.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|43K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +283.50 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 199
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9 481.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
*Persentasi Sinyal - Tujuan: Menggantikan gaji bulanan Anda dalam 5 tahun*
✍️ Tujuan Sinyal Sinyal trading ini sangat realistis dan menjamin profit setiap bulan:
Filosofi Perdagangan👑
-Fokus Modal *$1.000 mulai dari yang paling stabil hingga Anda memiliki $100.000*
-Penggunaan lot yang sangat ketat dan 100% saran dari saya sebagai penyedia sinyal
-❌ Tanpa Martingale
❌ Tanpa kerugian
✅ Scalping yang konsisten +2 poin
✅ memiliki ketahanan dana hingga 10.000 pip
*Dengarkan saran terbaik saya*
✍️ Membutuhkan $1.000 untuk mengikuti sinyal ini
✍️ Ikuti sinyal ini selama 3 bulan untuk hasil yang jelas
✍️ Tidak ada intervensi selain sinyal lainnya
✍️ Sinyal ini dapat tumbuh secara konsisten 1-5% setiap bulan dengan kemenangan 99%
✍️Tidak ada keraguan tentang sinyal ini
✍️100% terpercaya dan dapat diandalkan, jangan ragu.
👑Selamat bertransaksi
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
115%
1
616
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
52
0%
199
100%
70%
n/a
47.64
USD
USD
30%
1:100
This signal provider does not handle a SL protocol. I just blew my account in less than three weeks because one position when the opposite direction. The majority of trades (13 in 3 weeks) where positive, but just one trade with no SL blew the account.
I could not copy because the surfix is different. But the trader was really nice to me with mails.Thank you!