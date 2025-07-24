SignauxSections
SecureFX Trader

Litchfield VHR 1 SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 11%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
180
Bénéfice trades:
111 (61.66%)
Perte trades:
69 (38.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
21.70 USD
Pire transaction:
-31.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
355.70 USD (20 629 pips)
Perte brute:
-244.02 USD (11 025 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
12 (18.19 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
70.73 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
75.72%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
39.95%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
22
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.79
Longs trades:
88 (48.89%)
Courts trades:
92 (51.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.46
Rendement attendu:
0.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.20 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.54 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-80.66 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-80.66 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.11%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
46.76 USD
Maximal:
141.82 USD (12.95%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.92% (141.97 USD)
Par fonds propres:
70.58% (772.39 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 159
NZDCAD 15
AUDNZD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 83
NZDCAD 28
AUDNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 7.8K
NZDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 158
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +21.70 USD
Pire transaction: -31 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +18.19 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -80.66 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.47 × 174
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
1.18 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live
1.33 × 91
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.85 × 186
RoboForex-Pro
3.33 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
4.13 × 149
VantageFX-Live
5.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.27 × 49
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
6.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.33 × 3
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
7.63 × 71
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.90 × 137
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.53 × 115
Exness-MT5Real32
9.85 × 126
Tickmill-Live
12.33 × 3
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
12.36 × 11
XMTrading-MT5 3
14.02 × 66
Forex.com-Live 536
14.33 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
15.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 8
16.33 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 7
24.00 × 1
SecureFX Trader

Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies.

This strategy has two bots looks for trades on AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  It is very high risk as the minimum equity is only $1,000.  Will not trade all a time.

We wanted to build a strategy that only requires a minimum of $1,000 US to follow our trades with a low subscription fee to give an opportunity to subscribers to follow our strategies and begin trading forex.  This gives you the opportunity to build your capital so that once you reach $10,000 you can begin to look at our other strategies.

Note this is a very high risk strategy due to the low equity requirement.  However we have good risk management in place to try and prevent large draw downs were possible.  One of these risk managements is there will be months the signal will generate losses.  This helps to preserve the capital invested by exiting positions if the trades have not gone to plan.

Find below a list of all our strategies:

Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader 
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR

Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Litchfield VHR 2 SecureFX Trader

Aucun avis
2025.10.03 05:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 20:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 20:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 23:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 16:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 03:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 01:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 19:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 17:25
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 14:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.28 06:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 01:34
Share of trading days is too low
