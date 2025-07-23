SignauxSections
OneUp Trading LLC

MT5 PEPPERSTONE REAL

OneUp Trading LLC
0 avis
Fiabilité
10 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 12%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
192
Bénéfice trades:
107 (55.72%)
Perte trades:
85 (44.27%)
Meilleure transaction:
102.17 USD
Pire transaction:
-68.22 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 141.67 USD (109 020 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 839.40 USD (75 971 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
9 (189.19 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
189.19 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
51.62%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.93%
Dernier trade:
14 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
24
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.15
Longs trades:
121 (63.02%)
Courts trades:
71 (36.98%)
Facteur de profit:
1.16
Rendement attendu:
1.57 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.02 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.64 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-72.17 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-226.01 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-9.77%
Algo trading:
85%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
59.29 USD
Maximal:
262.41 USD (11.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
16.58% (222.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.73% (94.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 66
XAUUSD 44
US500 25
TSLA.US 22
ETHUSD 17
GER40 16
EURUSD 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 337
XAUUSD 29
US500 70
TSLA.US -16
ETHUSD -70
GER40 -33
EURUSD -15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 14K
XAUUSD -737
US500 1.3K
TSLA.US 1.3K
ETHUSD 15K
GER40 2.7K
EURUSD -360
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +102.17 USD
Pire transaction: -68 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 9
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +189.19 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -72.17 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.73 × 166
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 184
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Darwinex-Live
1.15 × 75
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 1532
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.26 × 236
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
VantageFX-Live
1.39 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.41 × 28847
49 plus...
🔹 Real account with low balance, high scalability, and professional risk management

This account operates in real market conditions with a reduced initial capital, showcasing the system's scalability. Two trading bots are used, with Musahi being the core engine. Musahi executes range breakout strategies across multiple instruments, including XAUUSD, USDJPY, and BTCUSD, within a diversified portfolio.

The strategy applies conservative risk management, with no use of martingale, grid, or aggressive recovery methods. The entire setup is designed to prioritize stability, risk control, and professional execution.

▪️ 100% automated trading
▪️ Diversified and optimized portfolio
▪️ Automatic broker time zone adjustment
▪️ Robust strategy based on current market conditions
▪️ Live account validation

A professional solution focused on consistency and sustainable growth.



2025.09.04 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 23:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 23:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.28 17:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 17:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 18:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 12:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 21:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 23:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 23:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MT5 PEPPERSTONE REAL
50 USD par mois
12%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
10
85%
192
55%
52%
1.16
1.57
USD
17%
1:500
