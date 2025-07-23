SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Kebon Investment
Al Latif Ramadhani Said

Kebon Investment

Al Latif Ramadhani Said
0 avis
Fiabilité
10 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 565%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
447
Bénéfice trades:
379 (84.78%)
Perte trades:
68 (15.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
41.77 USD
Pire transaction:
-110.16 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 481.08 USD (100 097 pips)
Perte brute:
-916.13 USD (48 269 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
50 (242.09 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
242.09 USD (50)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
20.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
44.13%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
54
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
2.96
Longs trades:
286 (63.98%)
Courts trades:
161 (36.02%)
Facteur de profit:
1.62
Rendement attendu:
1.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.91 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.47 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-168.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-191.15 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
143.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
15.26 USD
Maximal:
191.15 USD (35.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
39.76% (168.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
30.12% (99.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 417
USDJPY 30
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 565
USDJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 51K
USDJPY 510
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +41.77 USD
Pire transaction: -110 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 50
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +242.09 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -168.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 4
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 40
0.00 × 44
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 20
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 8
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 2
176 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Welcome to Kebon Investment

Copytrade Forex with Smart Risk Management
Unlock the potential of Forex trading without the stress of managing trades yourself. Our copytrade system is designed for consistent growth with a vision of generating 1% profit per day through compound interest—allowing your capital to grow steadily over time.

Risk management is at the core of our strategy. We implement a maximum risk cap of 30% of your capital, ensuring capital preservation even in volatile market conditions.

✅ Target: 1% Daily Compound Profit
🔒 Max Risk Exposure: 30% of Capital
📈 Strategy: Proven, Transparent, and Disciplined

Let the professionals trade for you. Start compounding your returns and take a smarter path to financial growth.

Aucun avis
2025.09.24 12:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 07:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 07:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 12:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 02:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.03 14:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 06:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.23 07:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.28 14:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.28 14:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 01:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.24 08:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.23 10:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 10:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Kebon Investment
30 USD par mois
565%
0
0
USD
545
USD
10
0%
447
84%
20%
1.61
1.26
USD
40%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.