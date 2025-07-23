SignauxSections
Andrei Tiron

INDinvest

Andrei Tiron
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
1 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 72%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
422
Bénéfice trades:
289 (68.48%)
Perte trades:
133 (31.52%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.13 USD
Pire transaction:
-3.57 USD
Bénéfice brut:
147.88 USD (147 636 pips)
Perte brute:
-83.68 USD (83 480 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (5.14 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5.83 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
48.92%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.09%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
51
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.48
Longs trades:
266 (63.03%)
Courts trades:
156 (36.97%)
Facteur de profit:
1.77
Rendement attendu:
0.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.51 USD
Perte moyenne:
-0.63 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-10.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-10.01 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
38.65%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
18.46 USD (14.30%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.24% (18.46 USD)
Par fonds propres:
26.59% (33.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30m 422
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30m 64
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30m 64K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.13 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5.14 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -10.01 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real11
5.73 × 249
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
  • Exness -  Standard Account (for $100 - 0.01 lot, as the deposit increases, I will increase the lot on the account)


Signal Detail:

Only trade US30.

As more tools are added, I will inform you in advance.

Profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

Stop Loss: 10%

With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth

 

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Email:  wbt.inf@gmail.ru

    I keep a diary of my transactions on the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Diary-X


    Aucun avis
    2025.09.25 15:48
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.08.29 17:12
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.18 22:13
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.08 17:08
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.08 16:08
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.07.23 09:12
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
    2025.07.23 09:12
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.07.23 09:12
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    INDinvest
    30 USD par mois
    72%
    1
    0
    USD
    98
    USD
    11
    0%
    422
    68%
    49%
    1.76
    0.15
    USD
    27%
    1:500
    Copier

