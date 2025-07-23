- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US30m
|422
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30m
|64
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30m
|64K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|5.73 × 249
- Exness - Standard Account (for $100 - 0.01 lot, as the deposit increases, I will increase the lot on the account)
Signal Detail:
Only trade US30.
As more tools are added, I will inform you in advance.
Profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year
Stop Loss: 10%
With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth
Investor Recommend:
- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
I keep a diary of my transactions on the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Diary-X
