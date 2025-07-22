SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / ALEX AlgoTrader Alliance
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader Alliance

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 avis
Fiabilité
27 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 53 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 18%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
63
Bénéfice trades:
60 (95.23%)
Perte trades:
3 (4.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
31.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.21 USD
Bénéfice brut:
527.22 USD (29 105 pips)
Perte brute:
-7.75 USD (385 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (179.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
290.77 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.23
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
52.42%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
114.42
Longs trades:
50 (79.37%)
Courts trades:
13 (20.63%)
Facteur de profit:
68.03
Rendement attendu:
8.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.79 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-4.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.54 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.51%
Prévision annuelle:
91.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.54 USD (0.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.14% (4.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.74% (1 342.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHF 18
NZDCHF 7
AUDCHF 7
GBPCHF 7
CADCHF 3
USDCAD 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDCAD 2
EURJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
USDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 135
NZDCHF 43
AUDCHF 43
GBPCHF 43
CADCHF 19
USDCAD 10
CHFJPY 10
AUDCAD 2
EURJPY 33
AUDJPY 27
NZDJPY 27
EURCAD 18
EURAUD 15
EURUSD 24
GBPNZD 14
USDJPY 16
NZDCAD 18
NZDUSD 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 8.8K
NZDCHF 3.5K
AUDCHF 3.5K
GBPCHF 3.5K
CADCHF 1.5K
USDCAD 1.5K
CHFJPY 1.5K
AUDCAD 340
EURJPY 699
AUDJPY 700
NZDJPY 699
EURCAD 350
EURAUD 350
EURUSD 350
GBPNZD 349
USDJPY 349
NZDCAD 349
NZDUSD 350
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +31.32 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +179.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.54 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 8
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 15
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 2
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 49
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 18
CoreSpreads-LiveBravo
0.00 × 8
FXOPTIMAX-LiveUS
0.00 × 58
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 8
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 8
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 14
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
0.00 × 2
VitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 16
0.00 × 1
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
0.00 × 2
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 2
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 83
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 34
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.00 × 2
TurnkeyFX-Demo
0.00 × 7
MaxiServices-Real
0.00 × 6
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
973 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
This algorithmic trading strategy operates on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe and systematically monitors all 28 major and cross currency pairs. Designed to identify medium-term trading opportunities, it integrates a fully automated decision-making process with a technical foundation built upon RCI, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands. By analyzing price behavior within multi-hour cycles, the system seeks to capitalize on market fluctuations while avoiding noise typically present on lower timeframes. The combination of oscillators and volatility-based tools enables the algorithm to detect price extremes and transitional zones, providing entries with favorable risk-to-reward profiles.

Unlike strategies focused on daily candles, this approach allows for more dynamic participation in price action, often generating multiple trades per week depending on market conditions. Risk control and position sizing are embedded into the strategy’s core, ensuring consistency and protection across all currency pairs. No manual interference is involved — all trades are triggered, managed, and closed through predefined logic. The goal is to capture directional price movements while maintaining tactical flexibility within a disciplined rule-based structure.
Aucun avis
2025.10.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 07:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 01:21
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.29 05:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 21:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 04:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 11.25% of days out of the 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 04:55
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ALEX AlgoTrader Alliance
53 USD par mois
18%
0
0
USD
3.5K
USD
27
100%
63
95%
100%
68.02
8.25
USD
39%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.