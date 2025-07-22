- Croissance
Trades:
63
Bénéfice trades:
60 (95.23%)
Perte trades:
3 (4.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
31.32 USD
Pire transaction:
-4.21 USD
Bénéfice brut:
527.22 USD (29 105 pips)
Perte brute:
-7.75 USD (385 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
31 (179.57 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
290.77 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.23
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
52.42%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
114.42
Longs trades:
50 (79.37%)
Courts trades:
13 (20.63%)
Facteur de profit:
68.03
Rendement attendu:
8.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.79 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-4.54 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4.54 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
7.51%
Prévision annuelle:
91.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4.54 USD (0.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.14% (4.54 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.74% (1 342.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|18
|NZDCHF
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|GBPCHF
|7
|CADCHF
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|135
|NZDCHF
|43
|AUDCHF
|43
|GBPCHF
|43
|CADCHF
|19
|USDCAD
|10
|CHFJPY
|10
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|33
|AUDJPY
|27
|NZDJPY
|27
|EURCAD
|18
|EURAUD
|15
|EURUSD
|24
|GBPNZD
|14
|USDJPY
|16
|NZDCAD
|18
|NZDUSD
|24
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|8.8K
|NZDCHF
|3.5K
|AUDCHF
|3.5K
|GBPCHF
|3.5K
|CADCHF
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|340
|EURJPY
|699
|AUDJPY
|700
|NZDJPY
|699
|EURCAD
|350
|EURAUD
|350
|EURUSD
|350
|GBPNZD
|349
|USDJPY
|349
|NZDCAD
|349
|NZDUSD
|350
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +31.32 USD
Pire transaction: -4 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +179.57 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -4.54 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
This algorithmic trading strategy operates on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe and systematically monitors all 28 major and cross currency pairs. Designed to identify medium-term trading opportunities, it integrates a fully automated decision-making process with a technical foundation built upon RCI, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands. By analyzing price behavior within multi-hour cycles, the system seeks to capitalize on market fluctuations while avoiding noise typically present on lower timeframes. The combination of oscillators and volatility-based tools enables the algorithm to detect price extremes and transitional zones, providing entries with favorable risk-to-reward profiles.
Unlike strategies focused on daily candles, this approach allows for more dynamic participation in price action, often generating multiple trades per week depending on market conditions. Risk control and position sizing are embedded into the strategy’s core, ensuring consistency and protection across all currency pairs. No manual interference is involved — all trades are triggered, managed, and closed through predefined logic. The goal is to capture directional price movements while maintaining tactical flexibility within a disciplined rule-based structure.
