Georgios Baizanis

RoyalWay

Georgios Baizanis
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 18%
OneRoyal-Server
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
285
Bénéfice trades:
206 (72.28%)
Perte trades:
79 (27.72%)
Meilleure transaction:
819.26 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 912.48 USD
Bénéfice brut:
25 551.05 USD (103 651 pips)
Perte brute:
-24 543.07 USD (72 386 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
25 (5 568.15 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
5 568.15 USD (25)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
42.67%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
61.67%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.08
Longs trades:
187 (65.61%)
Courts trades:
98 (34.39%)
Facteur de profit:
1.04
Rendement attendu:
3.54 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
124.03 USD
Perte moyenne:
-310.67 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
17 (-149.71 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-7 050.45 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.00%
Prévision annuelle:
48.50%
Algo trading:
93%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1 055.86 USD
Maximal:
11 892.64 USD (44.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.68% (11 874.99 USD)
Par fonds propres:
13.29% (4 016.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
ETHUSD 97
XAUUSD 87
AUDCAD 33
AUDNZD 20
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 9
AUDUSD 8
EURUSD 7
NZDCAD 5
USDCAD 2
BTCUSD 1
EURCAD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 2.4K
XAUUSD -2.7K
AUDCAD 177
AUDNZD -149
USDJPY 839
GBPUSD 18
AUDUSD 230
EURUSD 146
NZDCAD 2
USDCAD 119
BTCUSD -83
EURCAD 13
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 39K
XAUUSD 3.9K
AUDCAD -357
AUDNZD -8.6K
USDJPY -184
GBPUSD 7
AUDUSD 387
EURUSD 659
NZDCAD 159
USDCAD 93
BTCUSD -3.3K
EURCAD 21
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +819.26 USD
Pire transaction: -1 912 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 25
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +5 568.15 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -149.71 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OneRoyal-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 6
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.00 × 4
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.75 × 4
TickmillUK-Live
2.75 × 4
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
4.67 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 3
GBEbrokers-LIVE
7.75 × 4
ActivTradesCorp-Server
8.17 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
12.00 × 1
This is a fund account of the following Trading strategies:


1. Night gold trading: 1 single trade max protected with Stop loss and time period closing. If time elapses, position closes for protection.

2. AUDCAD low risk scalping

3. Occasional trading may take place during High Impact US news only


If you wish to follow the fund/social trading account on performance based arrangement, instead of paying monthly premium pls open an account with OneRoyal over here

https://vc.cabinet.oneroyal.com/links/go/8942

and then follow my social Trading account

https://socialtrading.oneroyal.com/portal/registration/subscription/83532/Cryptos


Aucun avis
2025.09.03 15:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 13:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.28 19:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 19:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.24 12:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.24 12:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 03:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
