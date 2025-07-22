This is a multi-currency automated strategy that simultaneously operates across 28 currency pairs — including both major and cross pairs. The algorithm analyzes the market on three key timeframes: M30, H1, and H4, allowing it to achieve high entry accuracy in both trending and corrective market conditions.

⚙️ Key Advantages:

✅ 28 Currency Pairs (Majors + Minors)

→ Ensures broad risk diversification and consistent performance regardless of market phase.

✅ Combined Timeframe Analysis (M30, H1, H4)

→ Every trade is filtered through a multi-stage validation system — higher timeframes define the market direction, while lower ones provide precise entries.

✅ Signal Logic Based on Indicators

→ The algorithm uses a combination of signals from proven indicators, including:

Trend filters

Overbought/Oversold zones

Volatility and momentum metrics

🧠 Result

The system provides stable entries with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio.



