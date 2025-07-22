SignauxSections
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader Active

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 avis
Fiabilité
16 semaines
1 / 7K USD
Copie pour 53 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 116%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
106
Bénéfice trades:
91 (85.84%)
Perte trades:
15 (14.15%)
Meilleure transaction:
105.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-35.24 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 830.99 USD (38 315 pips)
Perte brute:
-139.81 USD (3 530 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (69.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
538.90 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.71
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
108.18%
Dernier trade:
37 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
47.99
Longs trades:
52 (49.06%)
Courts trades:
54 (50.94%)
Facteur de profit:
13.10
Rendement attendu:
15.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
20.12 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.32 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-31.82 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-35.24 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
32.91%
Prévision annuelle:
399.28%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
35.24 USD (1.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.93% (35.24 USD)
Par fonds propres:
46.74% (1 256.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHF 11
GBPUSD 11
EURUSD 10
GBPCAD 7
EURNZD 6
AUDUSD 6
EURJPY 5
NZDUSD 5
EURCAD 4
USDJPY 4
GBPAUD 4
EURCHF 3
EURAUD 3
USDCAD 3
CHFJPY 3
EURGBP 3
GBPNZD 3
NZDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
CADJPY 2
NZDCAD 2
GBPCHF 1
CADCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDNZD 1
AUDCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 235
GBPUSD 111
EURUSD 225
GBPCAD 57
EURNZD 115
AUDUSD 130
EURJPY 62
NZDUSD 175
EURCAD 51
USDJPY 27
GBPAUD 95
EURCHF 30
EURAUD 27
USDCAD -22
CHFJPY 7
EURGBP 5
GBPNZD 48
NZDJPY 116
GBPJPY 5
CADJPY 5
NZDCAD 40
GBPCHF 4
CADCHF -6
AUDCAD 17
AUDNZD 14
AUDCHF 80
AUDJPY 38
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 4.2K
GBPUSD 2.2K
EURUSD 4.1K
GBPCAD 2.2K
EURNZD 2.7K
AUDUSD 2.4K
EURJPY 2.2K
NZDUSD 1.4K
EURCAD 1.6K
USDJPY 582
GBPAUD 1.9K
EURCHF 1.2K
EURAUD 1.1K
USDCAD 310
CHFJPY 1K
EURGBP 123
GBPNZD 1.2K
NZDJPY 987
GBPJPY 698
CADJPY 698
NZDCAD 798
GBPCHF 349
CADCHF -484
AUDCAD 400
AUDNZD 235
AUDCHF 254
AUDJPY 500
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +105.64 USD
Pire transaction: -35 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +69.90 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -31.82 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
0.00 × 2
IndigoDMA-Live
0.00 × 3
JAFX-Real
0.00 × 43
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
0.00 × 37
SGTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 6
NordFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
JMFinancial2-Live
0.00 × 12
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 8
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 20
XMUK-Real 6
0.00 × 56
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
RistonCapital-Real
0.00 × 25
RVForex-Live
0.00 × 1
USGVU-Live-Europe
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Live
0.00 × 195
FXGiantsBM-Real10
0.00 × 16
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
LMAX-LiveUK
0.00 × 4
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
0.00 × 41
LMAXMU-LIVE
0.00 × 123
RVForex-Demo
0.00 × 32
CoreSpreads-LiveBravo
0.00 × 43
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 17
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 7
1067 plus...
This is a multi-currency automated strategy that simultaneously operates across 28 currency pairs — including both major and cross pairs. The algorithm analyzes the market on three key timeframes: M30, H1, and H4, allowing it to achieve high entry accuracy in both trending and corrective market conditions.

⚙️ Key Advantages:

28 Currency Pairs (Majors + Minors)
→ Ensures broad risk diversification and consistent performance regardless of market phase.

Combined Timeframe Analysis (M30, H1, H4)
→ Every trade is filtered through a multi-stage validation system — higher timeframes define the market direction, while lower ones provide precise entries.

Signal Logic Based on Indicators
→ The algorithm uses a combination of signals from proven indicators, including:

  • Trend filters

  • Overbought/Oversold zones

  • Volatility and momentum metrics

🧠 Result

The system provides stable entries with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio.


Aucun avis
2025.09.19 16:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 16:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 47% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 18:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.21 04:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 15:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 14:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 09:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 08:01
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 07:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 02:22
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 01:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 21:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 18:04
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
