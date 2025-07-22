- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|11
|GBPUSD
|11
|EURUSD
|10
|GBPCAD
|7
|EURNZD
|6
|AUDUSD
|6
|EURJPY
|5
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURCAD
|4
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURCHF
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURGBP
|3
|GBPNZD
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|CADJPY
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|CADCHF
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|AUDNZD
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|235
|GBPUSD
|111
|EURUSD
|225
|GBPCAD
|57
|EURNZD
|115
|AUDUSD
|130
|EURJPY
|62
|NZDUSD
|175
|EURCAD
|51
|USDJPY
|27
|GBPAUD
|95
|EURCHF
|30
|EURAUD
|27
|USDCAD
|-22
|CHFJPY
|7
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPNZD
|48
|NZDJPY
|116
|GBPJPY
|5
|CADJPY
|5
|NZDCAD
|40
|GBPCHF
|4
|CADCHF
|-6
|AUDCAD
|17
|AUDNZD
|14
|AUDCHF
|80
|AUDJPY
|38
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|4.2K
|GBPUSD
|2.2K
|EURUSD
|4.1K
|GBPCAD
|2.2K
|EURNZD
|2.7K
|AUDUSD
|2.4K
|EURJPY
|2.2K
|NZDUSD
|1.4K
|EURCAD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|582
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|EURCHF
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|310
|CHFJPY
|1K
|EURGBP
|123
|GBPNZD
|1.2K
|NZDJPY
|987
|GBPJPY
|698
|CADJPY
|698
|NZDCAD
|798
|GBPCHF
|349
|CADCHF
|-484
|AUDCAD
|400
|AUDNZD
|235
|AUDCHF
|254
|AUDJPY
|500
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Weltrade-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live 3
|0.00 × 2
|
IndigoDMA-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
JAFX-Real
|0.00 × 43
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live5
|0.00 × 37
|
SGTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 6
|
NordFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
JMFinancial2-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
SADASoftware-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 20
|
XMUK-Real 6
|0.00 × 56
|
AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
|0.00 × 1
|
RistonCapital-Real
|0.00 × 25
|
RVForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
USGVU-Live-Europe
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Live
|0.00 × 195
|
FXGiantsBM-Real10
|0.00 × 16
|
FinsaPty-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE2
|0.00 × 41
|
LMAXMU-LIVE
|0.00 × 123
|
RVForex-Demo
|0.00 × 32
|
CoreSpreads-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 43
|
AFXCapital-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 7
This is a multi-currency automated strategy that simultaneously operates across 28 currency pairs — including both major and cross pairs. The algorithm analyzes the market on three key timeframes: M30, H1, and H4, allowing it to achieve high entry accuracy in both trending and corrective market conditions.
⚙️ Key Advantages:
✅ 28 Currency Pairs (Majors + Minors)
→ Ensures broad risk diversification and consistent performance regardless of market phase.
✅ Combined Timeframe Analysis (M30, H1, H4)
→ Every trade is filtered through a multi-stage validation system — higher timeframes define the market direction, while lower ones provide precise entries.
✅ Signal Logic Based on Indicators
→ The algorithm uses a combination of signals from proven indicators, including:
-
Trend filters
-
Overbought/Oversold zones
-
Volatility and momentum metrics
🧠 Result
The system provides stable entries with an optimal risk-to-reward ratio.
