|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.FX
|91
|GBPUSD.FX
|39
|USDCHF.FX
|27
|AUDUSD.FX
|27
|USDCAD.FX
|23
|EURUSD.FX
|22
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.FX
|28
|GBPUSD.FX
|-86
|USDCHF.FX
|37
|AUDUSD.FX
|-93
|USDCAD.FX
|-30
|EURUSD.FX
|-112
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.FX
|667
|GBPUSD.FX
|-2.1K
|USDCHF.FX
|706
|AUDUSD.FX
|-1.1K
|USDCAD.FX
|-338
|EURUSD.FX
|-2.5K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "IG-LIVE" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
At JPeter.ai, we harness cutting-edge AI to bring institutional-level trading to everyone—bridging the gap between retail and professional traders in the foreign exchange (Forex) market.
Key Features:
🔹 Institutional-grade trading for all—no experience required.
🔹 Smart money management ensures sustainable, low-risk trading.
🔹 Your subscription gives you access to our proprietary AlphaTree trading algorithm, allowing you to diversify your trading strategy.
🔹 Seamlessly replicate our trades in your account.
