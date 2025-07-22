SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / AlphaTreeV1_jpeterai
Jerry Peter Amin

AlphaTreeV1_jpeterai

Jerry Peter Amin
0 avis
10 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -26%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
229
Bénéfice trades:
98 (42.79%)
Perte trades:
131 (57.21%)
Meilleure transaction:
34.29 USD
Pire transaction:
-41.64 USD
Bénéfice brut:
566.72 USD (14 748 pips)
Perte brute:
-823.11 USD (19 436 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (85.93 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
85.93 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.11
Activité de trading:
35.99%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
96.93%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
23
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.89
Longs trades:
132 (57.64%)
Courts trades:
97 (42.36%)
Facteur de profit:
0.69
Rendement attendu:
-1.12 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
5.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.28 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-108.38 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-109.81 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
-17.19%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
289.36 USD
Maximal:
289.36 USD (28.94%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
28.91% (289.36 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.99% (77.92 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY.FX 91
GBPUSD.FX 39
USDCHF.FX 27
AUDUSD.FX 27
USDCAD.FX 23
EURUSD.FX 22
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY.FX 28
GBPUSD.FX -86
USDCHF.FX 37
AUDUSD.FX -93
USDCAD.FX -30
EURUSD.FX -112
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY.FX 667
GBPUSD.FX -2.1K
USDCHF.FX 706
AUDUSD.FX -1.1K
USDCAD.FX -338
EURUSD.FX -2.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +34.29 USD
Pire transaction: -42 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +85.93 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -108.38 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "IG-LIVE" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

At JPeter.ai, we harness cutting-edge AI to bring institutional-level trading to everyone—bridging the gap between retail and professional traders in the foreign exchange (Forex) market.


Key Features:
🔹 Institutional-grade trading for all—no experience required.
🔹 Smart money management ensures sustainable, low-risk trading.
🔹 Your subscription gives you access to our proprietary AlphaTree trading algorithm, allowing you to diversify your trading strategy.
🔹 Seamlessly replicate our trades in your account.


Aucun avis
2025.08.12 01:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.10 23:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 14:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.25 16:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 15:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 08:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 08:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 07:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.23 07:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 02:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 00:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 00:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 00:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.22 00:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 00:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.07.22 00:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 22 days
