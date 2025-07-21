SignauxSections
Wai Him Leung

IC 28CCY 87014

Wai Him Leung
0 avis
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -54%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
336
Bénéfice trades:
226 (67.26%)
Perte trades:
110 (32.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
618.94 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 713.43 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 094.89 USD (74 390 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 503.48 USD (97 051 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
45 (357.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
981.32 USD (15)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.00
Activité de trading:
98.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
36.95%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
31
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.30
Longs trades:
180 (53.57%)
Courts trades:
156 (46.43%)
Facteur de profit:
0.81
Rendement attendu:
-4.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
26.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-68.21 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
11 (-1 152.86 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-3 691.61 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
38.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
3 882.93 USD
Maximal:
4 721.28 USD (80.87%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
74.08% (4 721.28 USD)
Par fonds propres:
73.09% (3 952.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURAUD 46
GBPAUD 25
GBPCHF 22
GBPCAD 21
AUDCAD 21
USDCAD 20
EURCAD 19
EURNZD 16
AUDUSD 15
AUDCHF 15
USDCHF 14
CADCHF 13
EURGBP 13
CHFJPY 12
AUDJPY 11
NZDCAD 11
GBPJPY 9
EURCHF 8
EURUSD 7
AUDNZD 6
NZDUSD 5
GBPUSD 5
GBPNZD 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 62
GBPAUD -862
GBPCHF 184
GBPCAD 122
AUDCAD 357
USDCAD -6
EURCAD -635
EURNZD -52
AUDUSD -12
AUDCHF 83
USDCHF 248
CADCHF 289
EURGBP 464
CHFJPY 88
AUDJPY 153
NZDCAD 55
GBPJPY 644
EURCHF 29
EURUSD 57
AUDNZD 27
NZDUSD 12
GBPUSD -2.7K
GBPNZD 20
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD -17K
GBPAUD -21K
GBPCHF 2.8K
GBPCAD 1.6K
AUDCAD 2.7K
USDCAD -2K
EURCAD -5.7K
EURNZD -2.3K
AUDUSD -1.7K
AUDCHF 747
USDCHF 1.5K
CADCHF 2.5K
EURGBP 1.4K
CHFJPY 6K
AUDJPY 7K
NZDCAD -2.2K
GBPJPY 5.9K
EURCHF 218
EURUSD 608
AUDNZD 2.8K
NZDUSD 444
GBPUSD -7.3K
GBPNZD 1.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +618.94 USD
Pire transaction: -1 713 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 15
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +357.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 152.86 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 24
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.44 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.56 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.61 × 171
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.71 × 24
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.75 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.76 × 386
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.82 × 884
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.95 × 725
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.95 × 453
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.99 × 12574
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.00 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.00 × 4904
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.07 × 2582
85 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.09.23 05:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 02:17
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 18:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.28 13:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 05:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 07:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 11 days
2025.07.30 20:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 13:13
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.28 17:33
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 14:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
