Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / RIC 28CCY 84699
Wai Him Leung

RIC 28CCY 84699

Wai Him Leung
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 52%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
281
Bénéfice trades:
199 (70.81%)
Perte trades:
82 (29.18%)
Meilleure transaction:
618.91 USD
Pire transaction:
-576.01 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 827.08 USD (59 113 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 132.83 USD (37 881 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
39 (334.49 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 262.56 USD (20)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
98.26%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
63.32%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
30
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.41
Longs trades:
147 (52.31%)
Courts trades:
134 (47.69%)
Facteur de profit:
1.86
Rendement attendu:
9.59 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
29.28 USD
Perte moyenne:
-38.21 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-1 090.45 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 090.45 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
27.93%
Prévision annuelle:
338.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 117.29 USD (16.29%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
23.09% (1 117.29 USD)
Par fonds propres:
57.54% (3 121.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURAUD 35
AUDCAD 25
GBPCAD 20
USDCHF 18
USDCAD 16
GBPAUD 15
GBPCHF 15
CADCHF 15
GBPUSD 14
AUDUSD 13
AUDCHF 12
EURCAD 11
EURGBP 10
EURJPY 9
EURCHF 9
EURUSD 9
GBPJPY 9
CHFJPY 8
AUDNZD 5
AUDJPY 5
EURNZD 4
GBPNZD 3
USDJPY 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD 1.2K
AUDCAD 314
GBPCAD 64
USDCHF 272
USDCAD 51
GBPAUD -272
GBPCHF -107
CADCHF 270
GBPUSD 392
AUDUSD 20
AUDCHF 64
EURCAD -910
EURGBP 15
EURJPY 406
EURCHF 14
EURUSD 85
GBPJPY 626
CHFJPY 54
AUDNZD 16
AUDJPY 40
EURNZD 30
GBPNZD 34
USDJPY 15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD 3.3K
AUDCAD 2.1K
GBPCAD -3.5K
USDCHF 2.4K
USDCAD 1.2K
GBPAUD -6.8K
GBPCHF -1.7K
CADCHF 2.3K
GBPUSD 5.2K
AUDUSD -235
AUDCHF 408
EURCAD -6.8K
EURGBP -45
EURJPY 7K
EURCHF 210
EURUSD 845
GBPJPY 5.7K
CHFJPY 1.4K
AUDNZD 1.3K
AUDJPY 2.9K
EURNZD 1.4K
GBPNZD 2.1K
USDJPY 675
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +618.91 USD
Pire transaction: -576 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 20
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +334.49 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 090.45 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.23 × 30
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.53 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.59 × 29
Exness-Real17
0.64 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.64 × 139
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.67 × 21
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.70 × 145
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 226
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.75 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.78 × 353
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.79 × 1052
EGMSecurities-Live
0.82 × 214
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.85 × 366
Tickmill-Live09
0.92 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.93 × 430
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.96 × 730
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.98 × 12361
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.99 × 4871
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
1.00 × 29
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.13 × 2235
86 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.09.23 06:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 02:17
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.23 01:04
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 00:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 20:51
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 17:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 16:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 15:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 14:25
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 13:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 12:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.28 13:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 03:58
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 14:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 17:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 07:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 11 days
2025.07.30 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.21 13:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.