Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / IC 28CCY 76274
Wai Him Leung

IC 28CCY 76274

Wai Him Leung
0 avis
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -63%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
542
Bénéfice trades:
401 (73.98%)
Perte trades:
141 (26.01%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 248.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 524.97 USD
Bénéfice brut:
11 446.01 USD (138 349 pips)
Perte brute:
-15 192.81 USD (126 324 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
39 (815.28 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 374.40 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.03
Activité de trading:
99.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
28.84%
Dernier trade:
7 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
36
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.33
Longs trades:
263 (48.52%)
Courts trades:
279 (51.48%)
Facteur de profit:
0.75
Rendement attendu:
-6.91 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
28.54 USD
Perte moyenne:
-107.75 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
22 (-8 762.78 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-8 762.78 USD (22)
Croissance mensuelle:
49.85%
Prévision annuelle:
604.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
6 939.46 USD
Maximal:
11 377.17 USD (78.80%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
84.95% (11 377.17 USD)
Par fonds propres:
66.55% (3 325.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 75
USDCAD 52
USDCHF 50
EURJPY 46
EURCHF 31
EURAUD 30
EURUSD 26
EURCAD 25
GBPCHF 23
GBPCAD 23
AUDCHF 21
NZDJPY 18
AUDCAD 16
CADCHF 15
EURGBP 13
AUDUSD 10
GBPJPY 10
NZDCAD 10
GBPNZD 9
GBPAUD 8
EURNZD 7
CHFJPY 7
CADJPY 6
USDJPY 4
AUDNZD 4
NZDUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCHF 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 574
USDCAD 944
USDCHF -348
EURJPY -7.8K
EURCHF 45
EURAUD 453
EURUSD 354
EURCAD -669
GBPCHF 143
GBPCAD 299
AUDCHF 157
NZDJPY 542
AUDCAD 53
CADCHF 79
EURGBP 75
AUDUSD 66
GBPJPY 286
NZDCAD 310
GBPNZD 216
GBPAUD 66
EURNZD 64
CHFJPY 108
CADJPY 134
USDJPY 53
AUDNZD 39
NZDUSD 0
AUDJPY 11
NZDCHF 9
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -5.3K
USDCAD 17K
USDCHF -8.9K
EURJPY -38K
EURCHF 1.9K
EURAUD 6.9K
EURUSD 2.8K
EURCAD -1.9K
GBPCHF 2K
GBPCAD 5.5K
AUDCHF 981
NZDJPY -5.3K
AUDCAD 619
CADCHF 633
EURGBP 405
AUDUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY 6.6K
NZDCAD 615
GBPNZD 2.3K
GBPAUD 3.7K
EURNZD 4.6K
CHFJPY 4.6K
CADJPY 3.4K
USDJPY 2K
AUDNZD 2.6K
NZDUSD 0
AUDJPY 783
NZDCHF 392
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 248.66 USD
Pire transaction: -1 525 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 22
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +815.28 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -8 762.78 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Aucun avis
2025.09.22 03:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 09:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.27 15:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 08:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 07:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 11 days
2025.07.30 19:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 13:26
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 19:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 18:28
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 17:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 12:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 09:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 06:59
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 11:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.21 10:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.