SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Auriga Fusion
Dusadee Srisongrach

Auriga Fusion

Dusadee Srisongrach
0 avis
Fiabilité
15 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 60%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
95
Bénéfice trades:
81 (85.26%)
Perte trades:
14 (14.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
59.69 USD
Pire transaction:
-56.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
831.18 USD (50 365 pips)
Perte brute:
-230.74 USD (18 788 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (322.36 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
322.36 USD (33)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.41
Activité de trading:
69.95%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.79%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
21 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.96
Longs trades:
66 (69.47%)
Courts trades:
29 (30.53%)
Facteur de profit:
3.60
Rendement attendu:
6.32 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.26 USD
Perte moyenne:
-16.48 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-151.18 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-151.18 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
19.73%
Prévision annuelle:
239.33%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
36.37 USD
Maximal:
151.55 USD (13.59%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.59% (151.55 USD)
Par fonds propres:
31.51% (370.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 95
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 601
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 32K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5696
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 plus...
สวัสดี trader ทุกท่านที่สนใจเข้ามาติดตาม signal ของผมนะครับ
signal ตัวนี้ผมตั้งใจจะรันด้วย expert adviser (EA) และทำการเทรดบนคู่เงิน XAUUSD เป็นหลัก


โดยพื้นฐานของ EA ตัวนี้ผมและทีมงานได้พัฒนาขึ้นมาจากประสบการณ์ในตลาด

โดยใช้ข้อมูลจากอินดิเคเตอร์ และกลยุทธ์ที่มีความซับซ้อน จากหลายๆไทม์เฟลมประกอบกัน

ควบคู่การบริหารความเสี่ยงนะครับ ซึ่งในที่นี้ได้มีการแบคเทส และปรับจูนค่าพารามิเตอร์ของโปรแกรม บนค่าความเสี่ยงพื้นฐานที่ผมรับได้นะครับ


ขอฝาก "AI Auriga"  signal เล็กๆ ของคนไทยที่ค่อยๆเก็บเกี่ยว และเติบโตอย่างมั่นคง
รวมถึงติดตามผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ ที่ผมจะพัฒนาในอนาคตด้วยนะครับ

ขอบคุณครับ 



Hello to all traders interested in following my trading signals.

This signal is designed to operate by using an Expert Advisor (EA), primarily focused on trading the XAUUSD currency pair.


The core of this EA uses many indicators as Mult-timeframe for detect probably of trend strength

The risk management tailored or fine-tuned to acceptable levels within my risk tolerance.


Allow me to introduce "AI Auriga", a modest signal system tuned by a Thai trader, steadily progressing and growing with a focus on sustainable performance.
I also invite you to stay updated on other products that I plan to develop in the future.

Thank you.





























Aucun avis
2025.08.25 13:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 21:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 19:41
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.21 11:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.21 11:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 06:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 20 days. This comprises 12.66% of days out of the 158 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Auriga Fusion
30 USD par mois
60%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
15
98%
95
85%
70%
3.60
6.32
USD
32%
1:200
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.