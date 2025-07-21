สวัสดี trader ทุกท่านที่สนใจเข้ามาติดตาม signal ของผมนะครับ

signal ตัวนี้ผมตั้งใจจะรันด้วย expert adviser (EA) และทำการเทรดบนคู่เงิน XAUUSD เป็นหลัก





โดยพื้นฐานของ EA ตัวนี้ผมและทีมงานได้พัฒนาขึ้นมาจากประสบการณ์ในตลาด โดยใช้ข้อมูลจากอินดิเคเตอร์ และกลยุทธ์ที่มีความซับซ้อน จากหลายๆไทม์เฟลมประกอบกัน ควบคู่การบริหารความเสี่ยงนะครับ ซึ่งในที่นี้ได้มีการแบคเทส และปรับจูนค่าพารามิเตอร์ของโปรแกรม บนค่าความเสี่ยงพื้นฐานที่ผมรับได้นะครับ





ขอฝาก "AI Auriga" signal เล็กๆ ของคนไทยที่ค่อยๆเก็บเกี่ยว และเติบโตอย่างมั่นคง

รวมถึงติดตามผลิตภัณฑ์อื่นๆ ที่ผมจะพัฒนาในอนาคตด้วยนะครับ





ขอบคุณครับ













Hello to all traders interested in following my trading signals.

This signal is designed to operate by using an Expert Advisor (EA), primarily focused on trading the XAUUSD currency pair.

The core of this EA uses many indicators as Mult-timeframe for detect probably of trend strength





The risk management tailored or fine-tuned to acceptable levels within my risk tolerance.



Allow me to introduce "AI Auriga", a modest signal system tuned by a Thai trader, steadily progressing and growing with a focus on sustainable performance.

I also invite you to stay updated on other products that I plan to develop in the future.





Thank you.















































































































