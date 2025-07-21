- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|95
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|601
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5696
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
โดยพื้นฐานของ EA ตัวนี้ผมและทีมงานได้พัฒนาขึ้นมาจากประสบการณ์ในตลาด
โดยใช้ข้อมูลจากอินดิเคเตอร์ และกลยุทธ์ที่มีความซับซ้อน จากหลายๆไทม์เฟลมประกอบกัน
ควบคู่การบริหารความเสี่ยงนะครับ ซึ่งในที่นี้ได้มีการแบคเทส และปรับจูนค่าพารามิเตอร์ของโปรแกรม บนค่าความเสี่ยงพื้นฐานที่ผมรับได้นะครับ
This signal is designed to operate by using an Expert Advisor (EA), primarily focused on trading the XAUUSD currency pair.
The risk management tailored or fine-tuned to acceptable levels within my risk tolerance.
USD
USD
USD