Trinity Castle

King of Swing

Trinity Castle
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 8%
OxSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 442
Bénéfice trades:
974 (67.54%)
Perte trades:
468 (32.45%)
Meilleure transaction:
19.72 USD
Pire transaction:
-43.53 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 785.70 USD (314 540 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 750.64 USD (513 154 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
28 (62.51 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
62.51 USD (28)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
99.18%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
67.86%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
198
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.14
Longs trades:
718 (49.79%)
Courts trades:
724 (50.21%)
Facteur de profit:
1.02
Rendement attendu:
0.02 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.74 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-44.37 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-55.42 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
-12.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
4.22 USD
Maximal:
250.19 USD (32.16%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.99% (250.05 USD)
Par fonds propres:
68.82% (408.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCAD.PRO 113
EURUSD.PRO 83
AUDUSD.PRO 69
EURCHF.PRO 68
CADJPY.PRO 68
AUDNZD.PRO 65
AUDCAD.PRO 59
EURCAD.PRO 59
EURAUD.PRO 55
NZDJPY.PRO 50
GBPCAD.PRO 49
GBPNZD.PRO 48
NZDCAD.PRO 47
CADCHF.PRO 45
NZDUSD.PRO 45
AUDSGD.PRO 44
GBPUSD.PRO 39
CHFJPY.PRO 39
USDJPY.PRO 38
NZDCHF.PRO 38
AUDJPY.PRO 36
GBPJPY.PRO 35
EURNZD.PRO 33
GBPCHF.PRO 30
GBPAUD.PRO 28
EURJPY.PRO 27
USDCHF.PRO 26
EURGBP.PRO 23
USTEC100 23
USDSGD.PRO 16
AUDCHF.PRO 15
BTCUSD 15
XAUUSD.PRO 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCAD.PRO -17
EURUSD.PRO 28
AUDUSD.PRO -40
EURCHF.PRO 38
CADJPY.PRO 37
AUDNZD.PRO -56
AUDCAD.PRO -20
EURCAD.PRO 33
EURAUD.PRO -12
NZDJPY.PRO -13
GBPCAD.PRO 10
GBPNZD.PRO -51
NZDCAD.PRO -29
CADCHF.PRO 43
NZDUSD.PRO -47
AUDSGD.PRO 11
GBPUSD.PRO 2
CHFJPY.PRO 20
USDJPY.PRO 5
NZDCHF.PRO -1
AUDJPY.PRO -16
GBPJPY.PRO 19
EURNZD.PRO -28
GBPCHF.PRO 83
GBPAUD.PRO -9
EURJPY.PRO 36
USDCHF.PRO 30
EURGBP.PRO 17
USTEC100 -34
USDSGD.PRO -9
AUDCHF.PRO 28
BTCUSD -18
XAUUSD.PRO -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCAD.PRO -939
EURUSD.PRO 3.6K
AUDUSD.PRO -1.8K
EURCHF.PRO 3.7K
CADJPY.PRO 5.8K
AUDNZD.PRO -8.2K
AUDCAD.PRO -836
EURCAD.PRO 5.3K
EURAUD.PRO -678
NZDJPY.PRO -1.4K
GBPCAD.PRO 2.9K
GBPNZD.PRO -6.8K
NZDCAD.PRO -3.4K
CADCHF.PRO 3.8K
NZDUSD.PRO -4.1K
AUDSGD.PRO 1.3K
GBPUSD.PRO 97
CHFJPY.PRO 3.6K
USDJPY.PRO 1.4K
NZDCHF.PRO 222
AUDJPY.PRO -1.6K
GBPJPY.PRO 3.4K
EURNZD.PRO -4.2K
GBPCHF.PRO 7.1K
GBPAUD.PRO -656
EURJPY.PRO 5.9K
USDCHF.PRO 2.6K
EURGBP.PRO 1.5K
USTEC100 -34K
USDSGD.PRO -740
AUDCHF.PRO 2.4K
BTCUSD -184K
XAUUSD.PRO -71
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +19.72 USD
Pire transaction: -44 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 28
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +62.51 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -44.37 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "OxSecurities-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

King of Swing- Trade Diversely with Precision and Confidence

(Not FIFO compatible)

The King of Swing is a sophisticated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market opportunities with ease. This dynamic mechanical system leverages a custom indicator to identify optimal entry points and set precise profit targets, ensuring a strategic, simple, steady approach to trading. With customizable settings for lot sizing based on account balance, stop loss, and indicator parameters, it adapts to various trading styles and risk preferences. The EA continuously monitors market conditions, updating profit targets with each new candle to align with evolving price dynamics. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution to navigate the markets with confidence and consistency.

This is a multi-currency and multi-time-frame system. Each trades signal generates only one trade, however, we trade on multiple time-frames, so there may be more than one trade open on a currency pair simultaneously with different signals from different time-frames. There will be periods of low to moderate drawdown as multiple trades are opened on multiple pairs. Please be patient and do not over leverage your account.

We are trading at 0.01 lot per $1,000 on all pairs and time-frames. We suggest no higher lot settings. 

Every trade has an emergency stop loss. They are quite large, but they are rarely hit.

No Grid!

No Martingale!

With $1,000 of balance the max drawdown expectation is 20-30% due to the high volume of trades. If stuck in a drawdown, please be patient. Trading is a long-term investment. Losing months will likely happen. No system wins all the time. Please note the reason for high initial drawdown on our account was that we started with only $500 trading all pairs and timeframes.

The price of the signals will likely increase in the future as the trackrecord is established and profit level increases.




Aucun avis
