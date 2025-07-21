King of Swing- Trade Diversely with Precision and Confidence

(Not FIFO compatible)

The King of Swing is a sophisticated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market opportunities with ease. This dynamic mechanical system leverages a custom indicator to identify optimal entry points and set precise profit targets, ensuring a strategic, simple, steady approach to trading. With customizable settings for lot sizing based on account balance, stop loss, and indicator parameters, it adapts to various trading styles and risk preferences. The EA continuously monitors market conditions, updating profit targets with each new candle to align with evolving price dynamics. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution to navigate the markets with confidence and consistency.

This is a multi-currency and multi-time-frame system. Each trades signal generates only one trade, however, we trade on multiple time-frames, so there may be more than one trade open on a currency pair simultaneously with different signals from different time-frames. There will be periods of low to moderate drawdown as multiple trades are opened on multiple pairs. Please be patient and do not over leverage your account.

We are trading at 0.01 lot per $1,000 on all pairs and time-frames. We suggest no higher lot settings.

Every trade has an emergency stop loss. They are quite large, but they are rarely hit.

No Grid!

No Martingale!

With $1,000 of balance the max drawdown expectation is 20-30% due to the high volume of trades. If stuck in a drawdown, please be patient. Trading is a long-term investment. Losing months will likely happen. No system wins all the time. Please note the reason for high initial drawdown on our account was that we started with only $500 trading all pairs and timeframes.

The price of the signals will likely increase in the future as the trackrecord is established and profit level increases.











