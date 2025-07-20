SignauxSections
Christoph Kumbartzky

AlphaTrade

Christoph Kumbartzky
0 avis
8 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -4%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:50
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
21
Bénéfice trades:
8 (38.09%)
Perte trades:
13 (61.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
7.13 EUR
Pire transaction:
-6.21 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
20.61 EUR (3 456 pips)
Perte brute:
-41.95 EUR (7 296 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (4.51 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
7.13 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.30
Activité de trading:
34.22%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.54%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
-0.87
Longs trades:
18 (85.71%)
Courts trades:
3 (14.29%)
Facteur de profit:
0.49
Rendement attendu:
-1.02 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
2.58 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.23 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-18.42 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-18.42 EUR (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-3.06%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
21.34 EUR
Maximal:
24.56 EUR (4.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
4.88% (24.56 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
1.68% (8.33 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 10
USDJPY 5
EURJPY 4
AUDJPY 1
GBPUSD 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY -18
USDJPY -9
EURJPY -2
AUDJPY 4
GBPUSD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -2.7K
USDJPY -1.4K
EURJPY -307
AUDJPY 518
GBPUSD 78
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +7.13 EUR
Pire transaction: -6 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +4.51 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -18.42 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-Pro-6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.06 × 217
Fyntura-Live
0.18 × 44
Exness-Real33
0.34 × 44
OctaFX-Real7
1.62 × 13
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
3.00 × 1
Donchian-Breakout

Overview

This algorithmic trading strategy is a price action-based breakout system using Donchian Channels to define key high/low breakout levels. The system is built and validated using over 30 years of historical Forex data, specifically designed for the H1 timeframe. Robustness is ensured through rigorous multi-layer validation, including Out-of-Sample (OOS) testing, Monte Carlo simulations, Holdout testing, and Walk Forward Analysis.

Automated Strategy Generation (Randomized, Not Genetic)

Unlike strategies developed through genetic or evolutionary algorithms, this system is constructed using a fully randomized logic generation process:

  • Entry/exit rules, signal filters, and conditions are randomly combined within predefined structural boundaries

  • This approach avoids overfitting commonly seen in genetic algorithms and allows for greater logic diversity

  • Only strategies that pass extensive robustness filters and perform well across multiple symbols are retained

Each week, over 100 million randomized strategies are generated and tested on a selected Forex pair.
During the build phase, each candidate strategy is also validated on 9 additional Forex symbols to ensure cross-market reliability and eliminate symbol-specific curve fitting.

Breakout Entry Logic via Donchian Channels

The strategy identifies breakout levels based on Donchian Channels, which track the highest high and lowest low over a specified number of bars:

  • A Buy Stop is placed slightly above the Donchian Upper Band

  • A Sell Stop is placed slightly below the Donchian Lower Band

  • An ATR-based pip buffer is added to both directions to reduce false triggers due to short-term volatility

The Donchian period (e.g. 20–80 bars) is dynamically selected during strategy generation and lightly optimized within constrained ranges.

Entry Conditions: 2 Technical Filters per Trade

To improve breakout quality and filter out noise, the strategy requires 2 technical filters to be valid before any Stop Order is placed.

Supported signal indicators include:

  • EMA 100 is always applied


Following by one additional Filter, which could be following:

  • RSI

  • Momentum

  • CCI

  • MACD

All indicators use standard parameters (e.g., RSI(14), MACD(12,26,9)), which are only slightly adjusted during optimization to avoid overfitting and maintain generalizability.

Risk Management & Trade Protection

Every trade is executed with strict risk controls, including:

  • Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) — often dynamically based on ATR or Donchian range

  • Trailing Stop or Break-Even logic (with buffer) to protect profits

  • Automatic Friday Close to avoid weekend gaps and exposure

Optional risk features:

  • Time-of-day filters

  • Trade frequency caps

  • Maximum open trades

  • Session-based filters

Robustness & Validation Process

To ensure high confidence and long-term stability, each strategy passes through extensive testing procedures:

  • Out-of-Sample (OOS) validation on 30–40% of data

  • Monte Carlo simulations (random order delay, slippage variation, data shuffling)

  • Walk Forward Optimization and Validation

  • Cross-Market Testing during the build phase (on 9 additional Forex symbols)

  • Timeframe robustness checks (for generalization across market types)

Execution Parameters

  • Timeframe: H1 (Hourly)

  • Markets: Up to 10 Forex Major and Minor Pairs (still in Building Phase)

  • Entry Type: Stop Orders at Donchian Channel breakouts with ATR-based pip buffer

  • Execution: Fully automated mit MT4 VPS

  • Strategy Logic: Randomly generated logic blocks under strict robustness and structure constraints


Aucun avis
2025.09.09 09:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 13:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 01:18
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.04 00:08
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.03 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 10:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 09:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 12:18
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 14.29% of days out of the 14 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 19:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.01 10:42
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.01 10:42
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.01 09:35
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.01 09:35
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.28 15:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.20 08:09
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.20 08:09
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.20 08:09
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.20 08:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.20 08:09
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
