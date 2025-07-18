SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / The Golden Tier
Edward Nosakhare Orhue

The Golden Tier

Edward Nosakhare Orhue
0 avis
Fiabilité
10 semaines
4 / 1.8K USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 127%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
207
Bénéfice trades:
162 (78.26%)
Perte trades:
45 (21.74%)
Meilleure transaction:
177.48 USD
Pire transaction:
-300.90 USD
Bénéfice brut:
5 175.59 USD (310 718 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 388.64 USD (239 206 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (904.75 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
904.75 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
41.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
115.74%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
14
Temps de détention moyen:
3 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.70
Longs trades:
107 (51.69%)
Courts trades:
100 (48.31%)
Facteur de profit:
1.18
Rendement attendu:
3.80 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
31.95 USD
Perte moyenne:
-97.53 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-156.32 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-354.93 USD (3)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
132.33 USD
Maximal:
463.50 USD (35.36%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
40.40% (340.58 USD)
Par fonds propres:
30.61% (258.06 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US500 96
US30 69
XAUUSD 42
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US500 -720
US30 659
XAUUSD 848
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US500 -6.2K
US30 68K
XAUUSD 9.5K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +177.48 USD
Pire transaction: -301 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +904.75 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -156.32 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.51 × 35
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.38 × 6161
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.03 × 157
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

👑 The Golden Tier

Premium Automated Signal Service for Gold and Major Indices

The Golden Tier is your gateway to elite, hands-free trading — a fully automated signal service engineered for traders who expect excellence. Powered by precision algorithms and a proven trading strategy, this service delivers real-time execution across XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 (Dow Jones) with an exceptional 80% win rate.

Built for traders using a IC Markets Standard Account with 1:500 leverage, The Golden Tier operates exclusively on one of the industry’s most trusted broker infrastructures, ensuring your trades execute with speed, accuracy, and deep liquidity.

 Why Choose The Golden Tier?

✅ 80% Win Rate Performance
Our system identifies and executes high-probability trade setups based on advanced analysis of Gold and major indices — giving you consistent results, day after day.

✅ 100% Automated Execution
No manual trades, no emotional decisions. Once connected, The Golden Tier trades on your behalf in real-time, so you can profit without lifting a finger.

✅ Focused on High-Impact Markets
We specialize in three of the most volatile and opportunity-rich assets: XAUUSD and US30. These markets move — and we’re built to move with them.

✅ No Experience Needed
Perfect for beginners and professionals alike. Whether you're scaling up or starting out, The Golden Tier fits effortlessly into your trading routine.

✅ Optimized for 1:500 Leverage Accounts
Our system is fine-tuned for IC Markets Standard Accounts using 1:500 leverage — maximizing potential while maintaining disciplined risk control.

📦 What’s Included:

  • Access to our proprietary, automated signal system

  • Seamless integration via copy trading

  • Daily performance oversight and updates

  • Priority onboarding and technical support

⚙️ What You Need to Get Started:

  • ✅ The MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform

  • ✅ A reliable copy-trading setup or trade copier linked to the master account (instructions provided on setup)

  • ✅ Recommended minimum starting balance: $500

  • ✅ A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or a stable internet connection to ensure 24/5 uptime

  • ✅ Basic knowledge of how to log in and monitor your MT5 account (no trading experience required)


    •

    💼 Trade Like the Top Tier

    The Golden Tier isn’t just another signal service — it’s an elite-level trading engine that runs around the clock so you don’t have to. With hands-free precision, premium market focus, and a high win rate, this is your invitation to trade like the top 1%.

    Join The Golden Tier. Step into automated excellence.



    Aucun avis
    2025.09.19 16:14
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.19 07:48
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.19 04:10
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.19 04:10
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.16 14:14
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.16 09:01
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.09.15 15:57
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.15 14:57
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.12 20:17
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.12 16:05
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.10 12:55
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.09.10 12:55
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.09 16:33
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.09 16:33
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.03 08:23
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.02 08:26
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.08.31 23:22
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.27 20:42
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.20 17:27
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.08.07 15:09
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
    Signal
    Prix
    Croissance
    Les abonnés
    Fonds
    Solde
    Semaines
    Conseillers experts
    Trades
    Gagner %
    Activité
    PF
    Rendement attendu
    Prélèvement
    Effet de levier
    The Golden Tier
    50 USD par mois
    127%
    4
    1.8K
    USD
    538
    USD
    10
    100%
    207
    78%
    42%
    1.17
    3.80
    USD
    40%
    1:500
    Copier

    Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

    L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

    Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.