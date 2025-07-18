- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|96
|US30
|69
|XAUUSD
|42
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|-720
|US30
|659
|XAUUSD
|848
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|-6.2K
|US30
|68K
|XAUUSD
|9.5K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.51 × 35
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.38 × 6161
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.03 × 157
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
👑 The Golden Tier
Premium Automated Signal Service for Gold and Major Indices
The Golden Tier is your gateway to elite, hands-free trading — a fully automated signal service engineered for traders who expect excellence. Powered by precision algorithms and a proven trading strategy, this service delivers real-time execution across XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 (Dow Jones) with an exceptional 80% win rate.
Built for traders using a IC Markets Standard Account with 1:500 leverage, The Golden Tier operates exclusively on one of the industry’s most trusted broker infrastructures, ensuring your trades execute with speed, accuracy, and deep liquidity.
✨ Why Choose The Golden Tier?
✅ 80% Win Rate Performance
Our system identifies and executes high-probability trade setups based on advanced analysis of Gold and major indices — giving you consistent results, day after day.
✅ 100% Automated Execution
No manual trades, no emotional decisions. Once connected, The Golden Tier trades on your behalf in real-time, so you can profit without lifting a finger.
✅ Focused on High-Impact Markets
We specialize in three of the most volatile and opportunity-rich assets: XAUUSD and US30. These markets move — and we’re built to move with them.
✅ No Experience Needed
Perfect for beginners and professionals alike. Whether you're scaling up or starting out, The Golden Tier fits effortlessly into your trading routine.
✅ Optimized for 1:500 Leverage Accounts
Our system is fine-tuned for IC Markets Standard Accounts using 1:500 leverage — maximizing potential while maintaining disciplined risk control.
📦 What’s Included:
-
Access to our proprietary, automated signal system
-
Seamless integration via copy trading
-
Daily performance oversight and updates
-
Priority onboarding and technical support
⚙️ What You Need to Get Started:
✅ The MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform
✅ A reliable copy-trading setup or trade copier linked to the master account (instructions provided on setup)
✅ Recommended minimum starting balance: $500
✅ A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or a stable internet connection to ensure 24/5 uptime
✅ Basic knowledge of how to log in and monitor your MT5 account (no trading experience required)
💼 Trade Like the Top Tier
The Golden Tier isn’t just another signal service — it’s an elite-level trading engine that runs around the clock so you don’t have to. With hands-free precision, premium market focus, and a high win rate, this is your invitation to trade like the top 1%.
Join The Golden Tier. Step into automated excellence.
