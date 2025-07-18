- Croissance
Trades:
151
Bénéfice trades:
150 (99.33%)
Perte trades:
1 (0.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.01 USD
Bénéfice brut:
144.92 USD (15 194 pips)
Perte brute:
-6.51 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
127 (122.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
122.59 USD (127)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.96
Activité de trading:
63.89%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.08%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
814.18
Longs trades:
151 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
22.26
Rendement attendu:
0.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.01 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
20.87%
Algo trading:
58%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
0.17 USD (0.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.04% (0.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.43% (85.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|30
|GBPCHF
|16
|USDCAD
|13
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPAUD
|13
|EURJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURNZD
|9
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|AUDCAD
|5
|EURCHF
|5
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|NZDCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCAD
|43
|GBPCHF
|18
|USDCAD
|7
|EURAUD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|EURJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|14
|EURNZD
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURCHF
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|CADCHF
|4
|NZDCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|CHFJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCAD
|5.8K
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|495
|EURAUD
|1.9K
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|708
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURNZD
|895
|EURUSD
|292
|GBPJPY
|183
|AUDCAD
|211
|EURCHF
|129
|NZDCAD
|133
|AUDNZD
|70
|NZDUSD
|24
|CADCHF
|280
|NZDCHF
|45
|GBPCAD
|64
|CHFJPY
|41
|AUDJPY
|16
|CADJPY
|24
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.66 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 127
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +122.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.01 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Inddais LT offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.
Why Follow Inddais LT?
High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Approximately 72% algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.
Trading Characteristics:
Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.
Who Should Subscribe?
Inddais LT is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following Inddais LT today to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
