Mayilvahanan A

Inddais LT

Mayilvahanan A
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 100 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 81%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
151
Bénéfice trades:
150 (99.33%)
Perte trades:
1 (0.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
6.66 USD
Pire transaction:
-0.01 USD
Bénéfice brut:
144.92 USD (15 194 pips)
Perte brute:
-6.51 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
127 (122.59 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
122.59 USD (127)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.96
Activité de trading:
63.89%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.08%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
814.18
Longs trades:
151 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
22.26
Rendement attendu:
0.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.97 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-0.01 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-0.01 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
20.87%
Algo trading:
58%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
0.17 USD (0.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.04% (0.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
38.43% (85.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURCAD 30
GBPCHF 16
USDCAD 13
EURAUD 13
GBPAUD 13
EURJPY 10
GBPUSD 9
EURNZD 9
EURUSD 6
GBPJPY 5
AUDCAD 5
EURCHF 5
NZDCAD 5
AUDNZD 3
NZDUSD 2
CADCHF 2
NZDCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURCAD 43
GBPCHF 18
USDCAD 7
EURAUD 12
GBPAUD 10
EURJPY 7
GBPUSD 14
EURNZD 6
EURUSD 4
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
EURCHF 3
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 1
NZDUSD 1
CADCHF 4
NZDCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURCAD 5.8K
GBPCHF 1.2K
USDCAD 495
EURAUD 1.9K
GBPAUD 1.2K
EURJPY 708
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURNZD 895
EURUSD 292
GBPJPY 183
AUDCAD 211
EURCHF 129
NZDCAD 133
AUDNZD 70
NZDUSD 24
CADCHF 280
NZDCHF 45
GBPCAD 64
CHFJPY 41
AUDJPY 16
CADJPY 24
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +6.66 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 127
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +122.59 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.01 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.10 × 63
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.47 × 19
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 20
Exness-MT5Real7
1.07 × 29
RoboForex-ECN
1.26 × 16621
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.38 × 882
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.42 × 139
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.73 × 2082
Inddais LT offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.

Why Follow Inddais LT?

High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Approximately 72% algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.

Trading Characteristics:

Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.

Who Should Subscribe?

Inddais LT is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following Inddais LT today to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
Aucun avis
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 15:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 14:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 08:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 07:23
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 06:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 02:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 12:34
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.18 04:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.18 04:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Inddais LT
100 USD par mois
81%
0
0
USD
255
USD
11
58%
151
99%
64%
22.26
0.92
USD
38%
1:500
