Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Powered by AI
Julieta Tsotskhalashvili

Powered by AI

Julieta Tsotskhalashvili
0 avis
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 99 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -27%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
865
Bénéfice trades:
558 (64.50%)
Perte trades:
307 (35.49%)
Meilleure transaction:
102.45 SGD
Pire transaction:
-246.86 SGD
Bénéfice brut:
1 115.44 SGD (322 409 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 667.41 SGD (449 642 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
154 (57.07 SGD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
171.84 SGD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
51.19%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.67%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.90
Longs trades:
361 (41.73%)
Courts trades:
504 (58.27%)
Facteur de profit:
0.67
Rendement attendu:
-0.64 SGD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.00 SGD
Perte moyenne:
-5.43 SGD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
28 (-6.89 SGD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-329.96 SGD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
-1.74%
Algo trading:
83%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
558.57 SGD
Maximal:
613.30 SGD (396.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.31% (613.30 SGD)
Par fonds propres:
16.10% (231.84 SGD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
ETHUSD.s 515
EURUSD.s 237
USDJPY.s 104
USDSGD.s 9
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD.s -385
EURUSD.s -17
USDJPY.s -30
USDSGD.s 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD.s -121K
EURUSD.s -3.1K
USDJPY.s -2.8K
USDSGD.s -16
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "IG-LIVE" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.


Aucun avis
2025.09.18 20:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 15:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 15:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.13 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.13 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 00:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 00:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 16:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 03:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 09:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 07:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 10:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.17 10:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Copier

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.