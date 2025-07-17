- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD.s
|515
|EURUSD.s
|237
|USDJPY.s
|104
|USDSGD.s
|9
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD.s
|-385
|EURUSD.s
|-17
|USDJPY.s
|-30
|USDSGD.s
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD.s
|-121K
|EURUSD.s
|-3.1K
|USDJPY.s
|-2.8K
|USDSGD.s
|-16
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "IG-LIVE" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.
