Widchy Joachim

Grow Safe 2

Widchy Joachim
0 avis
Fiabilité
16 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 35%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
459
Bénéfice trades:
332 (72.33%)
Perte trades:
127 (27.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
22.95 USD
Pire transaction:
-11.37 USD
Bénéfice brut:
586.68 USD (34 006 pips)
Perte brute:
-163.64 USD (17 356 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (15.13 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
92.50 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Activité de trading:
57.89%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
98.00%
Dernier trade:
22 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
25
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
11.69
Longs trades:
267 (58.17%)
Courts trades:
192 (41.83%)
Facteur de profit:
3.59
Rendement attendu:
0.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.77 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.29 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-36.20 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-36.20 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
6.83%
Prévision annuelle:
84.00%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
36.20 USD (2.61%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.62% (36.20 USD)
Par fonds propres:
11.18% (154.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
CADJPY 368
EURUSD 66
AUDCAD 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 326
EURUSD 74
AUDCAD 23
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 12K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 3.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +22.95 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +15.13 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -36.20 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Forex.com-Live 536" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
Grow Safe 2

📝 Description:

Grow Safe 2 is a premium trading signal focused on smart growth with strong capital protection. It uses an advanced modified version of the Dark Venus trading algorithm, optimized for precision, safety, and scalability.

This signal adapts to market conditions and uses:

  • Low-risk position sizing

  • Smart trade filtering with multi-pair diversification

  • Grid control with strict max drawdown management

Grow Safe 2 aims to give traders consistent growth with minimal stress, avoiding reckless risk-taking.

📈 Performance Highlights (Real Account Data)

  • Gain: +10.36% (6 weeks live)

  • Max Drawdown: 1.21% (very low)

  • Average Win Rate: 74.14%

  • Profit Factor:

    • EURUSD: 3.42

    • CADJPY: 2.37

    • AUDCAD: 30.23

  • Net Profit: +$124.11

  • Controlled Margin Load: ~16.7%

Pairs Traded: EURUSD, CADJPY, AUDCAD
Best Trade: +$19.70 | Worst Trade: -$4.97
Max Consecutive Wins: 17 | Losses: 5

Approach: Multi-pair diversification = less correlation risk, more stability.

💵 Subscription:

$30 per month
Affordable for traders who want low drawdown & high consistency.

Ideal For:

✔ Traders looking for low-risk, real-account proven strategies
✔ Investors wanting steady monthly returns without big swings
✔ People who want multi-pair diversification for better safety


Aucun avis
