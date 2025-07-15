- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
What is Trading?
Trading is a game of possibilities. It's the hardest way to make the easiest money on this planet.
How Do You Make Profit in Trading?
Risk Management + Discipline + A Strategy Where Wins Outweigh Losses
What’s Your Strategy?
A semi-automated hedging system focused on XAUUSD (Gold).
Built to adapt, recover, and survive the chaos of the market.
How Do You Manage Risk with Your Signal?
-
Rule #1: Start small. Use 0.01 lot per $1500 in balance.
-
Rule #2: Lock in gains — withdraw profit once you hit 20%. Don’t just grow it, protect it.
What is your profit target?
Aim to reach 10% each month.
What is roughly Drawdown?
EA has strict draw down control mechanism, Once price reach to certain level, it will close all positions on less than 20% draw down.
Trading carries real risk. Only deposit what you’re mentally and financially prepared to lose.
Disclaimer:
This signal is for educational and general guidance only. It’s not financial advice. Trade at your own risk — and know the risk is real.
