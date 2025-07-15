SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Odds Magnifier
Hongpeng Wang

Odds Magnifier

Hongpeng Wang
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 50 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 51%
FusionMarketsAU-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
104
Bénéfice trades:
57 (54.80%)
Perte trades:
47 (45.19%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 309.28 AUD
Pire transaction:
-884.26 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
6 594.12 AUD (103 333 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 256.81 AUD (113 984 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
4 (352.13 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 325.05 AUD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
73.31%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.17%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
19
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.32
Longs trades:
50 (48.08%)
Courts trades:
54 (51.92%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
12.86 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
115.69 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-111.85 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-0.98 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-884.26 AUD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
39.65%
Algo trading:
92%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
549.52 AUD
Maximal:
1 012.86 AUD (18.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
18.54% (1 012.34 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
16.59% (414.49 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 309.28 AUD
Pire transaction: -884 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +352.13 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.98 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FusionMarketsAU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

What is Trading?
Trading is a game of possibilities. It's the hardest way to make the easiest money on this planet.

How Do You Make Profit in Trading?
Risk Management + Discipline + A Strategy Where Wins Outweigh Losses

What’s Your Strategy?
A semi-automated hedging system focused on XAUUSD (Gold).
Built to adapt, recover, and survive the chaos of the market.

How Do You Manage Risk with Your Signal?

  • Rule #1: Start small. Use 0.01 lot per $1500 in balance.

  • Rule #2: Lock in gains — withdraw profit once you hit 20%. Don’t just grow it, protect it.

What is your profit target?

Aim to reach 10% each month.

What is roughly Drawdown?

EA has strict draw down control mechanism, Once price reach to certain level, it will close all positions on less than 20% draw down.
Trading carries real risk. Only deposit what you’re mentally and financially prepared to lose.

Disclaimer:
This signal is for educational and general guidance only. It’s not financial advice. Trade at your own risk — and know the risk is real.


Aucun avis
2025.09.22 01:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 01:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.06 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.21 05:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 12:05
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.15 12:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 12:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Odds Magnifier
50 USD par mois
51%
0
0
USD
2.5K
AUD
11
92%
104
54%
73%
1.25
12.86
AUD
19%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.