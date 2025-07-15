What is Trading?

Trading is a game of possibilities. It's the hardest way to make the easiest money on this planet.

How Do You Make Profit in Trading?

Risk Management + Discipline + A Strategy Where Wins Outweigh Losses

What’s Your Strategy?

A semi-automated hedging system focused on XAUUSD (Gold).

Built to adapt, recover, and survive the chaos of the market.

How Do You Manage Risk with Your Signal?

Rule #1: Start small. Use 0.01 lot per $1500 in balance.

Rule #2: Lock in gains — withdraw profit once you hit 20%. Don’t just grow it, protect it.

What is your profit target?

Aim to reach 10% each month.

What is roughly Drawdown?

EA has strict draw down control mechanism, Once price reach to certain level, it will close all positions on less than 20% draw down.

Trading carries real risk. Only deposit what you’re mentally and financially prepared to lose.

Disclaimer:

This signal is for educational and general guidance only. It’s not financial advice. Trade at your own risk — and know the risk is real.



