- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD_i
|47
|USDJPY_i
|15
|GBPUSD_i
|9
|CHFJPY_i
|6
|USDCHF_i
|5
|USDCAD_i
|3
|NZDUSD_i
|1
|EURCAD_i
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD_i
|393
|USDJPY_i
|2
|GBPUSD_i
|-13
|CHFJPY_i
|32
|USDCHF_i
|0
|USDCAD_i
|0
|NZDUSD_i
|1
|EURCAD_i
|0
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD_i
|-2K
|USDJPY_i
|523
|GBPUSD_i
|-1.3K
|CHFJPY_i
|4.7K
|USDCHF_i
|23
|USDCAD_i
|10
|NZDUSD_i
|79
|EURCAD_i
|39
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Volatility Squeeze Signal
The strategy generates trading signals through a network of synchronized algorithms that are specialized for specific currency pairs.
By combining signals from parallel-running experts, the system identifies moments of breakout after consolidation, using volatility squeeze as an indicator of market energy accumulation.
The combination of trend-following and counter-trending approaches allows for capturing the initial phase of an impulsive movement.
USD
USD
USD