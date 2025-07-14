SignauxSections
Aleksandr Buldakov

Volatility Squeeze

Aleksandr Buldakov
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 83%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
87
Bénéfice trades:
63 (72.41%)
Perte trades:
24 (27.59%)
Meilleure transaction:
198.07 USD
Pire transaction:
-30.23 USD
Bénéfice brut:
635.09 USD (17 611 pips)
Perte brute:
-220.13 USD (15 545 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
20 (22.56 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
320.05 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.16
Activité de trading:
98.72%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
66.15%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
1
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
3.39
Longs trades:
37 (42.53%)
Courts trades:
50 (57.47%)
Facteur de profit:
2.89
Rendement attendu:
4.77 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.17 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-122.47 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-122.47 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
35.78%
Algo trading:
18%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
24.22 USD
Maximal:
122.47 USD (20.47%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.47% (122.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
86.81% (695.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD_i 47
USDJPY_i 15
GBPUSD_i 9
CHFJPY_i 6
USDCHF_i 5
USDCAD_i 3
NZDUSD_i 1
EURCAD_i 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD_i 393
USDJPY_i 2
GBPUSD_i -13
CHFJPY_i 32
USDCHF_i 0
USDCAD_i 0
NZDUSD_i 1
EURCAD_i 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD_i -2K
USDJPY_i 523
GBPUSD_i -1.3K
CHFJPY_i 4.7K
USDCHF_i 23
USDCAD_i 10
NZDUSD_i 79
EURCAD_i 39
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +198.07 USD
Pire transaction: -30 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +22.56 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -122.47 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Alpari-MT5" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Volatility Squeeze Signal

The strategy generates trading signals through a network of synchronized algorithms that are specialized for specific currency pairs.

By combining signals from parallel-running experts, the system identifies moments of breakout after consolidation, using volatility squeeze as an indicator of market energy accumulation.

The combination of trend-following and counter-trending approaches allows for capturing the initial phase of an impulsive movement.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 20:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 13:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 12:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 11:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 10:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.12 12:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 17:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 01:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 13:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 04:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 11:41
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 01:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.31 23:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 21:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.29 15:12
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.25 16:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
