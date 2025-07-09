SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / AIZeroPro GOLD Mode2
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZeroPro GOLD Mode2

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 avis
Fiabilité
12 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 8%
SuperFin-Live
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
347
Bénéfice trades:
200 (57.63%)
Perte trades:
147 (42.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
496.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-158.80 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 093.88 USD (81 891 pips)
Perte brute:
-4 243.71 USD (63 067 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
15 (363.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 074.75 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
12.57%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.73%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
29
Temps de détention moyen:
2 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.89
Longs trades:
228 (65.71%)
Courts trades:
119 (34.29%)
Facteur de profit:
1.91
Rendement attendu:
11.10 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
40.47 USD
Perte moyenne:
-28.87 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-786.80 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-786.80 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.26%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
118.39 USD
Maximal:
786.80 USD (1.55%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.55% (786.80 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.83% (2 449.75 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD.e 347
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.e 3.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.e 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +496.40 USD
Pire transaction: -159 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 10
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +363.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -786.80 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "SuperFin-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

The signal is managed by a system of AI, under the supervision of human analysts (known as blackbox management mechanism in investment)

The most important part is called AIZERO (an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA). It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!

With this account, I am using trading robot with super safe rate (0.01 lot for capital 10000 usd). At this rate, maxDD ​​will always be less than 10%.

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


Aucun avis
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.11 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 14:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.10 14:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.10 13:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.10 13:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.09 15:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 15:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 15:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.09 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.09 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
AIZeroPro GOLD Mode2
30 USD par mois
8%
0
0
USD
54K
USD
12
100%
347
57%
13%
1.90
11.10
USD
5%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.