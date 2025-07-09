- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.e
|347
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.e
|3.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.e
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "SuperFin-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
The signal is managed by a system of AI, under the supervision of human analysts (known as blackbox management mechanism in investment)
The most important part is called AIZERO (an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA). It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!
With this account, I am using trading robot with super safe rate (0.01 lot for capital 10000 usd). At this rate, maxDD will always be less than 10%.
Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero
In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box
if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal
I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!
USD
USD
USD