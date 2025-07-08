SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MagicGW 1M 8787
Ihor Hut

MagicGW 1M 8787

Ihor Hut
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 53%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
154
Bénéfice trades:
128 (83.11%)
Perte trades:
26 (16.88%)
Meilleure transaction:
63.57 USD
Pire transaction:
-38.19 USD
Bénéfice brut:
553.30 USD (20 864 pips)
Perte brute:
-101.08 USD (4 860 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (79.60 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
79.60 USD (26)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.38
Activité de trading:
73.55%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.64%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
18
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
10.40
Longs trades:
90 (58.44%)
Courts trades:
64 (41.56%)
Facteur de profit:
5.47
Rendement attendu:
2.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-3.89 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
2 (-43.33 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-43.33 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
18.02%
Prévision annuelle:
220.99%
Algo trading:
81%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.01 USD
Maximal:
43.48 USD (3.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
3.99% (43.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
22.34% (223.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDUSD 145
AUDNZD 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSD 443
AUDNZD 10
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSD 15K
AUDNZD 608
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +63.57 USD
Pire transaction: -38 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 26
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +79.60 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -43.33 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
BCS5-Real
0.17 × 24
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.25 × 16
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.97 × 116
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.42 × 137
RoboForex-ECN
1.46 × 12280
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.49 × 81
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.02 × 107
Exness-MT5Real33
3.72 × 99
OctaFX-Real2
3.94 × 16
BabilFinancial-LIVE
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real19
4.00 × 44
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
4.25 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 8
4.98 × 85
Exness-MT5Real6
5.50 × 2
20 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Hi! You must have at least $1000 in your account for 0.01 lot. If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 10-20% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 10-20% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


Aucun avis
2025.09.15 18:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 10:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.28 05:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 01:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.08 21:28
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.08 21:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
MagicGW 1M 8787
40 USD par mois
53%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
14
81%
154
83%
74%
5.47
2.94
USD
22%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.