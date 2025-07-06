SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Auric Flow 7
Akhmad Khoirul Anam

Auric Flow 7

Akhmad Khoirul Anam
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 31 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 26%
FBS-Real-7
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 004
Bénéfice trades:
2 151 (71.60%)
Perte trades:
853 (28.40%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 933.08 USD
Pire transaction:
-164.15 USD
Bénéfice brut:
14 196.38 USD (408 166 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 399.80 USD (379 254 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
26 (41.92 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 933.08 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
93.97%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
5.31%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
532
Temps de détention moyen:
1 heure
Facteur de récupération:
41.40
Longs trades:
3 004 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.92
Rendement attendu:
2.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.60 USD
Perte moyenne:
-8.68 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
4 (-16.57 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-164.15 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
10.55%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
164.15 USD (0.58%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.53% (144.93 USD)
Par fonds propres:
12.45% (3 378.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3003
archived 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4.9K
archived 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 29K
archived 0
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 933.08 USD
Pire transaction: -164 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +41.92 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -16.57 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
GMI-Live14
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 7
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 6
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
133 plus...
🌟 Auric Flow 7 — Transforming market volatility into steady returns.

Before we dive into the full setup, I just want to say — thank you for being here.

🚀 Join My IB at FBS – Get More Than Just an Account

When you register under my IB, you won’t be trading alone. I will personally guide you with:

  • ✅ Which EA to use for the best results
  • ✅ Ready-to-go set files and configuration
  • ✅ Remote support to help you set up and optimize

👉 Sign up here: Register through this link (https://bit.ly/fbs-withhumble)

💡 Why I Share This

Everything I share in this guide comes from years of experience, trial and error, and a deep passion for helping traders grow — not just in profit, but also in mindset, discipline, and long-term vision.

If you find value in my work and believe in building something real and sustainable in this noisy trading world, you can support me here: 👉 .

https://bit.ly/supportWH

Let’s keep building — not just strategies, but a mindset and a movement worth being proud of.

💬 If you run into any difficulties or have questions along the way, feel free to drop me a message. I’ll be more than happy to help and connect with you personally. Let’s grow and learn together in this journey.

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading forex and using Expert Advisors (EAs) involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade responsibly and only with funds you can afford to lose.

The information provided here is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. By using any of the tools or strategies mentioned, you agree to take full responsibility for your trading decisions.

Affiliate rewards or bonuses may be offered as part of promotional programs and are subject to change by the broker or platform at any time.

Aucun avis
2025.09.09 00:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 10:22 2025.09.08 10:22:22  

start lot 0.01 for 25K i plan to multiply for every 25K 25K > 0.01 50K > 0.02 75K > 0.03 . . etc

2025.07.31 09:28 2025.07.31 09:28:42  

configuration 1 are publish, contact me for detail

2025.07.17 08:34 2025.07.17 08:34:57  

I start this account from 25700 USDc

2025.07.17 00:35 2025.07.17 00:35:38  

🔗 Check YouTube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCOs-yNVX60

📈 Check MQL5 Signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2319066?source=External
🐺 Can BlackWolf EA Pass a Prop Firm Challenge? A Deep Dive into Real Trading Stats

In the world of proprietary trading, passing a prop firm challenge requires more than just profit—it demands precision, discipline, and smart risk management. BlackWolf EA, a fully automated system built specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, has recently been tested live on MQL5 and produced promising results. With 376 trades, a 65.95% win rate, and a profit factor of 1.51, it shows consistency and strategic execution. Most notably, the drawdown remained extremely low, with only 0.42% max drawdown by balance and 3.65% by equity, putting it well within the safety limits required by top prop firms like FTMO, MFF, and E8 Funding.

However, not everything is perfect. The Sharpe Ratio of 0.10 suggests a conservative risk-reward profile, which may fall short of the expectations set by FTMO, especially when paired with a modest monthly growth of 3.13%. But for My Forex Funds and E8, which offer slightly more flexible criteria, BlackWolf EA is well-positioned to pass. With a few performance optimizations—especially in increasing monthly returns—this EA could become not just prop firm-ready, but prop firm-dominating. For traders seeking a safe, automated path to funding, BlackWolf is a serious contender.

Check this data

2025.07.08 13:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.07 15:21
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.07 07:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 06:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 02:02
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.07 02:02
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.06 16:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.06 16:43
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.06 16:43
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.06 16:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.06 16:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
