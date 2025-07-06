- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3003
|archived
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|archived
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|archived
|0
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-7" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 7
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
🐺 Can BlackWolf EA Pass a Prop Firm Challenge? A Deep Dive into Real Trading Stats
In the world of proprietary trading, passing a prop firm challenge requires more than just profit—it demands precision, discipline, and smart risk management. BlackWolf EA, a fully automated system built specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, has recently been tested live on MQL5 and produced promising results. With 376 trades, a 65.95% win rate, and a profit factor of 1.51, it shows consistency and strategic execution. Most notably, the drawdown remained extremely low, with only 0.42% max drawdown by balance and 3.65% by equity, putting it well within the safety limits required by top prop firms like FTMO, MFF, and E8 Funding.
However, not everything is perfect. The Sharpe Ratio of 0.10 suggests a conservative risk-reward profile, which may fall short of the expectations set by FTMO, especially when paired with a modest monthly growth of 3.13%. But for My Forex Funds and E8, which offer slightly more flexible criteria, BlackWolf EA is well-positioned to pass. With a few performance optimizations—especially in increasing monthly returns—this EA could become not just prop firm-ready, but prop firm-dominating. For traders seeking a safe, automated path to funding, BlackWolf is a serious contender.
