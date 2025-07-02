SignauxSections
Ayush Saraf

YoForex Minor Fx

Ayush Saraf
0 avis
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 150 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -20%
FlexyMarkets-Server
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
840
Bénéfice trades:
598 (71.19%)
Perte trades:
242 (28.81%)
Meilleure transaction:
24.90 USD
Pire transaction:
-26.28 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 156.79 USD (155 646 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 360.89 USD (194 623 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (46.39 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
76.53 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.05
Activité de trading:
78.98%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
15.48%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.62
Longs trades:
433 (51.55%)
Courts trades:
407 (48.45%)
Facteur de profit:
0.85
Rendement attendu:
-0.24 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.93 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.62 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-108.33 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-108.33 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.04%
Prévision annuelle:
0.46%
Algo trading:
97%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
271.40 USD
Maximal:
330.56 USD (31.21%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.21% (330.56 USD)
Par fonds propres:
29.97% (259.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 69
EURJPY 62
EURAUD 61
EURCAD 60
GBPAUD 60
GBPNZD 58
CHFJPY 58
EURNZD 52
GBPCAD 44
CADJPY 37
AUDJPY 37
NZDCAD 30
NZDJPY 27
GBPCHF 24
AUDCAD 24
CADCHF 22
EURGBP 20
AUDNZD 19
AUDCHF 17
GBPNOK 15
NZDCHF 14
EURCHF 12
EURSEK 11
EURNOK 7
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY -3
EURJPY 3
EURAUD -65
EURCAD -16
GBPAUD -58
GBPNZD -46
CHFJPY -1
EURNZD -29
GBPCAD -37
CADJPY 34
AUDJPY -35
NZDCAD -15
NZDJPY 32
GBPCHF 41
AUDCAD 55
CADCHF 11
EURGBP -32
AUDNZD -11
AUDCHF 36
GBPNOK -63
NZDCHF 3
EURCHF 14
EURSEK -10
EURNOK -15
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -352
EURJPY 1.1K
EURAUD -10K
EURCAD -2K
GBPAUD -8.7K
GBPNZD -7.4K
CHFJPY 193
EURNZD -4.7K
GBPCAD -5.1K
CADJPY 5K
AUDJPY -4.7K
NZDCAD -1.6K
NZDJPY 5.2K
GBPCHF 3K
AUDCAD 7.8K
CADCHF 1.4K
EURGBP -2.5K
AUDNZD -1.6K
AUDCHF 2.9K
GBPNOK -13K
NZDCHF -68
EURCHF 863
EURSEK -1.8K
EURNOK -3.1K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +24.90 USD
Pire transaction: -26 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +46.39 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -108.33 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FlexyMarkets-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

YoForex Minor FX targets the sweet-spot where liquidity meets diversity: the top 18 non-USD currency crosses. By removing the U.S. dollar leg, we capture unique macro relationships and trend structures that majors alone can’t offer—yet we still avoid the high spreads and erratic pricing of exotic pairs. Every position is driven by the same institutional-grade algorithms that power my flagship portfolios, customised for the nuances of cross-pair dynamics.

Instruments Traded

Pair Symbol
Euro / Japanese Yen EURJPY
Euro / British Pound EURGBP
Euro / Swiss Franc EURCHF
Euro / Australian Dollar EURAUD
Euro / New Zealand Dollar EURNZD
British Pound / Japanese Yen GBPJPY
British Pound / Swiss Franc GBPCHF
British Pound / Australian Dollar GBPAUD
British Pound / New Zealand Dollar GBPNZD
Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen CADJPY
Swiss Franc / Japanese Yen CHFJPY
Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen AUDJPY
Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar AUDNZD
Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar AUDCAD
New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen NZDJPY
New Zealand Dollar / Canadian Dollar NZDCAD
No majors, no metals, no crypto—100 % minor crosses.

Signal Specifications

Item Details
Trading Hours 24 hours, Monday–Friday (broker server time). Use a low-latency VPS for best fills.
Strategy Stack • Momentum breakouts during London overlaps
• Volatility-compression squeezes in Asia
• Correlation filter to avoid over-leveraging EUR and GBP exposure
Target Return 300 – 600 % per year in supportive market conditions
Risk Controls 3 % daily equity cap; hard stop-loss on every order; portfolio correlation guard across EUR- and GBP-centric crosses
Recommended Deposit ≥ $1 250 (absolute minimum $1 000). Higher capital improves position-sizing granularity.
Ideal Broker FlexyMarkets Limited – raw spreads, zero commission on crosses (FlexyMarkets.com).
Copying Platform MetaTrader 5 Signals – subscribe directly via desktop or mobile MT5.

Why Minor Crosses?

  1. Diversified drivers – Price action responds to both legs’ macro flows, opening richer pattern opportunities.

  2. Relatively tight spreads – Liquidity is lower than in majors but still institutional-grade on reputable ECN brokers.

  3. Correlation edge – Crosses often trend when majors consolidate, smoothing overall equity curves.

Investor Guidelines

Contact & Support

  • WhatsApp: +44 330 027 2265

  • Telegram: https://t.me/yoforexgold

  • MQL5 chat replies within 12 hours.

Want metals or majors instead? Check my other streams—YoForex Commodities and YoForex Major FX—or message me for a personalised recommendation.



Aucun avis
2025.09.14 17:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.08 16:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.08 16:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 12:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.01 03:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.26 02:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 21:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.13 20:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 09:47
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
