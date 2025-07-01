SignauxSections
Vitalii Perov

MMA Vitalii Perov

Vitalii Perov
0 avis
27 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 70 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -25%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
303
Bénéfice trades:
201 (66.33%)
Perte trades:
102 (33.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
16.59 UST
Pire transaction:
-61.12 UST
Bénéfice brut:
234.46 UST (66 784 pips)
Perte brute:
-359.25 UST (61 698 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (19.24 UST)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
28.17 UST (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.07
Activité de trading:
13.97%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.75%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
21
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.71
Longs trades:
100 (33.00%)
Courts trades:
203 (67.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.65
Rendement attendu:
-0.41 UST
Bénéfice moyen:
1.17 UST
Perte moyenne:
-3.52 UST
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-71.37 UST)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-71.37 UST (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-0.25%
Prévision annuelle:
-3.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
149.32 UST
Maximal:
175.00 UST (33.29%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
33.26% (174.88 UST)
Par fonds propres:
11.85% (48.68 UST)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 249
SP500 54
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ -125
SP500 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ -5.5K
SP500 11K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Bybit-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Bybit-Live
16.81 × 36
Trading strategy: Market Maker manipulations. I make money where the crowd loses.

 My experience: I've been in the market since December 2019. I've recovered from several drawdowns. 

 Education: I've been mentored by Sergey Shitov, who has 14 years of experience and stable trading.

 Target return: 6% per month, which is approximately 100% per year.

 Maximum drawdown: 30%.

If I get into a drawdown, I don't increase the lot, but I exit it smoothly with the working lot.


Aucun avis
2025.09.15 20:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 08:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 07:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
