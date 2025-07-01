- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|249
|SP500
|54
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|-125
|SP500
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|-5.5K
|SP500
|11K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Bybit-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Bybit-Live
|16.81 × 36
Trading strategy: Market Maker manipulations. I make money where the crowd loses.
My experience: I've been in the market since December 2019. I've recovered from several drawdowns.
Education: I've been mentored by Sergey Shitov, who has 14 years of experience and stable trading.
Target return: 6% per month, which is approximately 100% per year.
Maximum drawdown: 30%.
If I get into a drawdown, I don't increase the lot, but I exit it smoothly with the working lot.
