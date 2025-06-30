- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|105
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|274
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|292K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.38 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|19.36 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live
|19.40 × 10305
|
TickmillUK-Live
|20.36 × 345
📊 Description of the trading strategy JAMM on NASDAQ
Strategy name: JAMM on NASDAQ - Only buy, only grow.
Strategy type: Fully automated trading system based on the averaging algorithm within the uptrend.
🔍 General idea:
The JAMM strategy is built on the long-term upward trend of the NASDAQ-100 index, which includes the largest US technology companies (Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, etc.).
The algorithm trades exclusively for purchase , which corresponds to the logic of a growing stock market in the long term.
⚙️ How it works:
-
Trading is conducted only in the long direction.
-
In case of temporary price decrease, adaptive step averaging is used.
-
Each series of orders always closes in plus , which is confirmed by tests since 2018 and real trading.
-
The author's logic of risk and lot management is used.
📈 Features:
-
Average annual yield: from 45% to 55%
-
Maximum annual return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)
-
Average drawdown: from 5% to 15%
-
Maximum historical drawdown: 55%
-
Trading frequency: moderate (several trades per week)
✅ Advantages:
-
Works only with high-quality assets included in the NASDAQ-100
-
Extremely simple connection and maintenance
-
Testing with 97% simulation quality
-
A unique algorithm adapted to the volatility and trend of the US market
💼 Suitable for investors:
-
Looking for passive income in the US stock market
-
Focused on long-term cooperation
-
With a deposit of $1,000
