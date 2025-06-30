SignauxSections
Oleksii Zadorozhnii

Jamm Nasdaq PRO Tickmill

Oleksii Zadorozhnii
0 avis
Fiabilité
13 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 999 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 8%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
105
Bénéfice trades:
92 (87.61%)
Perte trades:
13 (12.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
30.96 USD
Pire transaction:
-17.72 USD
Bénéfice brut:
397.63 USD (443 302 pips)
Perte brute:
-123.99 USD (151 241 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (82.25 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
82.25 USD (23)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.36
Activité de trading:
61.29%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
1.42%
Dernier trade:
45 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
15.44
Longs trades:
105 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
3.21
Rendement attendu:
2.61 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
4.32 USD
Perte moyenne:
-9.54 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
1 (-17.72 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-17.72 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.04%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
17.72 USD (0.34%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.64% (17.72 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.35% (65.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USTEC 105
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 274
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 292K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
19.36 × 25
Tickmill-Live
19.40 × 10305
TickmillUK-Live
20.36 × 345
📊 Description of the trading strategy JAMM on NASDAQ

Strategy name: JAMM on NASDAQ - Only buy, only grow.

Strategy type: Fully automated trading system based on the averaging algorithm within the uptrend.

🔍 General idea:

The JAMM strategy is built on the long-term upward trend of the NASDAQ-100 index, which includes the largest US technology companies (Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, etc.).
The algorithm trades exclusively for purchase , which corresponds to the logic of a growing stock market in the long term.

⚙️ How it works:

  • Trading is conducted only in the long direction.

  • In case of temporary price decrease, adaptive step averaging is used.

  • Each series of orders always closes in plus , which is confirmed by tests since 2018 and real trading.

  • The author's logic of risk and lot management is used.

📈 Features:

  • Average annual yield: from 45% to 55%

  • Maximum annual return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)

  • Average drawdown: from 5% to 15%

  • Maximum historical drawdown: 55%

  • Trading frequency: moderate (several trades per week)

 Advantages:

  • Works only with high-quality assets included in the NASDAQ-100

  • Extremely simple connection and maintenance

  • Testing with 97% simulation quality

  • A unique algorithm adapted to the volatility and trend of the US market

💼 Suitable for investors:

  • Looking for passive income in the US stock market

  • Focused on long-term cooperation

  • With a deposit of $1,000


Aucun avis
2025.09.23 21:33
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 21:33
No swaps are charged
2025.09.23 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.21 15:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.08 23:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.29 13:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.03 17:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.03 16:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.30 20:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.06.30 20:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.30 15:43
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 15:43
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 15:43
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.30 15:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.30 15:43
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
