Trades:
1 428
Bénéfice trades:
923 (64.63%)
Perte trades:
505 (35.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
24.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.79 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 187.15 USD (125 454 pips)
Perte brute:
-760.45 USD (75 650 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (57.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
57.10 USD (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
30.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.33%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
81
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.58
Longs trades:
801 (56.09%)
Courts trades:
627 (43.91%)
Facteur de profit:
1.56
Rendement attendu:
0.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-21.98 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-44.34 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.67%
Prévision annuelle:
44.57%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
19.48 USD
Maximal:
64.83 USD (4.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.84% (64.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.33% (221.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|134
|USDCHF
|86
|AUDJPY
|84
|CADCHF
|80
|USDJPY
|74
|GBPCAD
|73
|EURCAD
|71
|GBPJPY
|66
|EURUSD
|63
|AUDCHF
|62
|NZDJPY
|60
|GBPUSD
|58
|AUDCAD
|53
|GBPCHF
|50
|GBPAUD
|46
|GBPNZD
|45
|EURJPY
|43
|NZDUSD
|41
|NZDCAD
|40
|AUDUSD
|38
|NZDCHF
|33
|EURGBP
|32
|EURAUD
|24
|EURCHF
|20
|CHFJPY
|18
|EURNZD
|17
|USDCAD
|11
|AUDNZD
|6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|39
|USDCHF
|26
|AUDJPY
|64
|CADCHF
|30
|USDJPY
|-30
|GBPCAD
|-14
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPJPY
|35
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|33
|NZDJPY
|46
|GBPUSD
|49
|AUDCAD
|11
|GBPCHF
|34
|GBPAUD
|10
|GBPNZD
|16
|EURJPY
|42
|NZDUSD
|-11
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDUSD
|-22
|NZDCHF
|0
|EURGBP
|9
|EURAUD
|14
|EURCHF
|23
|CHFJPY
|7
|EURNZD
|9
|USDCAD
|-5
|AUDNZD
|3
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|5.1K
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|9K
|CADCHF
|2.9K
|USDJPY
|-4.1K
|GBPCAD
|389
|EURCAD
|33
|GBPJPY
|4.6K
|EURUSD
|-306
|AUDCHF
|2.9K
|NZDJPY
|5.6K
|GBPUSD
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|GBPCHF
|2.8K
|GBPAUD
|1.4K
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|5.7K
|NZDUSD
|-522
|NZDCAD
|1K
|AUDUSD
|-240
|NZDCHF
|107
|EURGBP
|771
|EURAUD
|2.3K
|EURCHF
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|1.2K
|EURNZD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|-473
|AUDNZD
|569
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +24.60 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 29
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +57.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -21.98 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live07" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 9
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.14 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.59 × 1065
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.60 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.74 × 12393
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.81 × 643
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.84 × 867
|
ACYFX-Live
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.16 × 326
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.20 × 330
|
Exness-Real9
|1.40 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.42 × 595
|
FXCM-USDReal03
|1.50 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|1.50 × 12
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
|1.53 × 586
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.62 × 142
|
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
|1.77 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.14 × 120
|
Exness-Real
|2.48 × 145
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|3.00 × 3
### **Cost-Effective System Over Time – The Data Speaks for Itself**
#### **Strategy Overview:**
This is a **pullback system** developed over six months and rigorously tested for nearly a year in both simulated and live trading. The system includes **news filtering** and **multiple safety exit mechanisms** to enhance reliability.
#### **Recommendations for Subscribers:**
- **Minimum Deposit:** Keep at least **500 USD (or equivalent)**. *(Historical max DD: 21% for a $1,000 account.)*
- **Recommended Deposit:** **1,000 USD (or equivalent)** to reduce drawdown and optimize subscription costs. For larger accounts (e.g., $2,000), and so on.
- **Minimum Leverage:** **1:500** account required.
- **Stable Server Connection (24/7) & VPS Recommended.** For best results, use the same broker I rely on for consistent performance: **IC Markets**.
#### **Important Notes:**
- Once subscribed, you can monitor **near real-time floating P/L** and open positions.
- Trades are **not kept open indefinitely**—positions are only taken when market conditions favor strong profitability, minimizing unnecessary exposure.
- **Review the trade history** to understand the average number of monthly trades. **Less is often more** for long-term success.
#### **Traded Instruments (Pairs):**
AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDCHF, GBPAUD, EURNZD, GBPUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, NZDCHF, CHFJPY, EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD.
#### **Disclaimer:**
**Past performance does not guarantee future results.**
Aucun avis
