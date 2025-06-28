### **Cost-Effective System Over Time – The Data Speaks for Itself**





#### **Strategy Overview:**

This is a **pullback system** developed over six months and rigorously tested for nearly a year in both simulated and live trading. The system includes **news filtering** and **multiple safety exit mechanisms** to enhance reliability.





#### **Recommendations for Subscribers:**

- **Minimum Deposit:** Keep at least **500 USD (or equivalent)**. *(Historical max DD: 21% for a $1,000 account.)*

- **Recommended Deposit:** **1,000 USD (or equivalent)** to reduce drawdown and optimize subscription costs. For larger accounts (e.g., $2,000), and so on.

- **Minimum Leverage:** **1:500** account required.

- **Stable Server Connection (24/7) & VPS Recommended.** For best results, use the same broker I rely on for consistent performance: **IC Markets**.





#### **Important Notes:**

- Once subscribed, you can monitor **near real-time floating P/L** and open positions.

- Trades are **not kept open indefinitely**—positions are only taken when market conditions favor strong profitability, minimizing unnecessary exposure.

- **Review the trade history** to understand the average number of monthly trades. **Less is often more** for long-term success.





#### **Traded Instruments (Pairs):**

AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDCHF, GBPAUD, EURNZD, GBPUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, NZDCHF, CHFJPY, EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD.





#### **Disclaimer:**

**Past performance does not guarantee future results.**



