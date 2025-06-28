SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / HeheBotMT4
Jie Yi Weng

HeheBotMT4

Jie Yi Weng
0 avis
Fiabilité
35 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 35%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 428
Bénéfice trades:
923 (64.63%)
Perte trades:
505 (35.36%)
Meilleure transaction:
24.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-10.79 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 187.15 USD (125 454 pips)
Perte brute:
-760.45 USD (75 650 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
29 (57.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
57.10 USD (29)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.14
Activité de trading:
30.76%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.33%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
81
Temps de détention moyen:
6 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.58
Longs trades:
801 (56.09%)
Courts trades:
627 (43.91%)
Facteur de profit:
1.56
Rendement attendu:
0.30 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.29 USD
Perte moyenne:
-1.51 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-21.98 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-44.34 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.67%
Prévision annuelle:
44.57%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
19.48 USD
Maximal:
64.83 USD (4.20%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
2.84% (64.83 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.33% (221.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
CADJPY 134
USDCHF 86
AUDJPY 84
CADCHF 80
USDJPY 74
GBPCAD 73
EURCAD 71
GBPJPY 66
EURUSD 63
AUDCHF 62
NZDJPY 60
GBPUSD 58
AUDCAD 53
GBPCHF 50
GBPAUD 46
GBPNZD 45
EURJPY 43
NZDUSD 41
NZDCAD 40
AUDUSD 38
NZDCHF 33
EURGBP 32
EURAUD 24
EURCHF 20
CHFJPY 18
EURNZD 17
USDCAD 11
AUDNZD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 39
USDCHF 26
AUDJPY 64
CADCHF 30
USDJPY -30
GBPCAD -14
EURCAD 2
GBPJPY 35
EURUSD 2
AUDCHF 33
NZDJPY 46
GBPUSD 49
AUDCAD 11
GBPCHF 34
GBPAUD 10
GBPNZD 16
EURJPY 42
NZDUSD -11
NZDCAD 5
AUDUSD -22
NZDCHF 0
EURGBP 9
EURAUD 14
EURCHF 23
CHFJPY 7
EURNZD 9
USDCAD -5
AUDNZD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 5.1K
USDCHF 1.2K
AUDJPY 9K
CADCHF 2.9K
USDJPY -4.1K
GBPCAD 389
EURCAD 33
GBPJPY 4.6K
EURUSD -306
AUDCHF 2.9K
NZDJPY 5.6K
GBPUSD 2.5K
AUDCAD 2.1K
GBPCHF 2.8K
GBPAUD 1.4K
GBPNZD 1.1K
EURJPY 5.7K
NZDUSD -522
NZDCAD 1K
AUDUSD -240
NZDCHF 107
EURGBP 771
EURAUD 2.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
CHFJPY 1.2K
EURNZD 1.2K
USDCAD -473
AUDNZD 569
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +24.60 USD
Pire transaction: -11 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 29
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +57.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -21.98 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live07" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live05
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.59 × 1065
ICMarkets-Live12
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.74 × 12393
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.81 × 643
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.84 × 867
ACYFX-Live
1.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.16 × 326
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 330
Exness-Real9
1.40 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.42 × 595
FXCM-USDReal03
1.50 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
1.50 × 12
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1.53 × 586
Tickmill-Live04
1.62 × 142
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
1.77 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.14 × 120
Exness-Real
2.48 × 145
ForexChief-DirectFX
3.00 × 3
19 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
### **Cost-Effective System Over Time – The Data Speaks for Itself**  

#### **Strategy Overview:**  
This is a **pullback system** developed over six months and rigorously tested for nearly a year in both simulated and live trading. The system includes **news filtering** and **multiple safety exit mechanisms** to enhance reliability.  

#### **Recommendations for Subscribers:**  
- **Minimum Deposit:** Keep at least **500 USD (or equivalent)**. *(Historical max DD: 21% for a $1,000 account.)*  
- **Recommended Deposit:** **1,000 USD (or equivalent)** to reduce drawdown and optimize subscription costs. For larger accounts (e.g., $2,000),  and so on.  
- **Minimum Leverage:** **1:500** account required.  
- **Stable Server Connection (24/7) & VPS Recommended.** For best results, use the same broker I rely on for consistent performance: **IC Markets**.  

#### **Important Notes:**  
- Once subscribed, you can monitor **near real-time floating P/L** and open positions.  
- Trades are **not kept open indefinitely**—positions are only taken when market conditions favor strong profitability, minimizing unnecessary exposure.  
- **Review the trade history** to understand the average number of monthly trades. **Less is often more** for long-term success.  

#### **Traded Instruments (Pairs):**  
AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDCHF, GBPAUD, EURNZD, GBPUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, NZDCHF, CHFJPY, EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD.  

#### **Disclaimer:**  
**Past performance does not guarantee future results.**  


Aucun avis
2025.06.28 12:27
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
HeheBotMT4
30 USD par mois
35%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
35
99%
1 428
64%
31%
1.56
0.30
USD
16%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.