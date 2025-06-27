Ultra Hedge Y V1 – High-Growth Signal

Ultra Hedge Y V1 is an aggressive trading system built for high returns. Running on Roboforex ECN with 1:500 leverage, it actively exploits market volatility and dynamic hedging for rapid account growth.

✔️ Total Gain: +1,885% (since April 2025)

✔️ Daily Average: ~3.0%

✔️ Monthly Average: ~144%

✔️ Max Drawdown: 55.1%

This system is designed for traders who accept significant risk in pursuit of extraordinary profits. It’s not for the faint-hearted—but the results speak for themselves.

🔗 Full verified statistics:

👉 Check my live results on Myfxbook: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

Important:

Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000

This is a high-risk strategy. Invest responsibly. Past results are no guarantee of future performance.



