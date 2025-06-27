- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|268
|CADCHF
|250
|AUDCAD
|167
|USDCAD
|149
|NZDUSD
|123
|AUDUSD
|123
|AUDNZD
|95
|EURJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|67
|GBPCHF
|56
|EURGBP
|54
|EURCHF
|35
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|363
|CADCHF
|50
|AUDCAD
|82
|USDCAD
|-455
|NZDUSD
|83
|AUDUSD
|204
|AUDNZD
|50
|EURJPY
|30
|GBPJPY
|71
|GBPCHF
|43
|EURGBP
|100
|EURCHF
|19
|USDJPY
|16
|USDCHF
|-45
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|CADCHF
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|539
|USDCAD
|-9.1K
|NZDUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|2.1K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|7.5K
|GBPJPY
|14K
|GBPCHF
|6K
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|EURCHF
|-213
|USDJPY
|781
|USDCHF
|-909
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.08 × 72
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.24 × 34
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.32 × 41
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 13
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.69 × 26
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.77 × 13
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.24 × 515
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.27 × 15820
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.27 × 51
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.51 × 652
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.57 × 35
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.60 × 5
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 23
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
Ultra Hedge Y V1 – High-Growth Signal
Ultra Hedge Y V1 is an aggressive trading system built for high returns. Running on Roboforex ECN with 1:500 leverage, it actively exploits market volatility and dynamic hedging for rapid account growth.
✔️ Total Gain: +1,885% (since April 2025)
✔️ Daily Average: ~3.0%
✔️ Monthly Average: ~144%
✔️ Max Drawdown: 55.1%
This system is designed for traders who accept significant risk in pursuit of extraordinary profits. It’s not for the faint-hearted—but the results speak for themselves.
🔗 Full verified statistics:
👉 Check my live results on Myfxbook: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB
Important:
Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000
This is a high-risk strategy. Invest responsibly. Past results are no guarantee of future performance.
