Roboforex ECN Ultra Hedge Y V1
Christian Berger

Roboforex ECN Ultra Hedge Y V1

Christian Berger
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 71%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 476
Bénéfice trades:
968 (65.58%)
Perte trades:
508 (34.42%)
Meilleure transaction:
83.23 USD
Pire transaction:
-113.70 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 052.24 USD (145 036 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 442.61 USD (118 174 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
17 (122.70 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
122.70 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.05
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
78.42%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
161
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
1.21
Longs trades:
572 (38.75%)
Courts trades:
904 (61.25%)
Facteur de profit:
1.25
Rendement attendu:
0.41 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.15 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.81 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-47.03 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-300.60 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
60.39%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
9.70 USD
Maximal:
502.94 USD (33.50%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
35.01% (504.18 USD)
Par fonds propres:
59.55% (625.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 268
CADCHF 250
AUDCAD 167
USDCAD 149
NZDUSD 123
AUDUSD 123
AUDNZD 95
EURJPY 85
GBPJPY 67
GBPCHF 56
EURGBP 54
EURCHF 35
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 363
CADCHF 50
AUDCAD 82
USDCAD -455
NZDUSD 83
AUDUSD 204
AUDNZD 50
EURJPY 30
GBPJPY 71
GBPCHF 43
EURGBP 100
EURCHF 19
USDJPY 16
USDCHF -45
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.3K
CADCHF 1.3K
AUDCAD 539
USDCAD -9.1K
NZDUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD 2.1K
AUDNZD 1.1K
EURJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY 14K
GBPCHF 6K
EURGBP 1.4K
EURCHF -213
USDJPY 781
USDCHF -909
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +83.23 USD
Pire transaction: -114 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +122.70 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -47.03 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "RoboForex-ECN" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.08 × 72
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.24 × 34
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.32 × 41
FusionMarkets-Live
0.38 × 13
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.69 × 26
ICMarkets-MT5
0.77 × 13
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.24 × 515
RoboForex-ECN
1.27 × 15820
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 652
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.57 × 35
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.60 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 23
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
48 plus...
Ultra Hedge Y V1 – High-Growth Signal

Ultra Hedge Y V1 is an aggressive trading system built for high returns. Running on Roboforex ECN with 1:500 leverage, it actively exploits market volatility and dynamic hedging for rapid account growth.

✔️ Total Gain: +1,885% (since April 2025)
✔️ Daily Average: ~3.0%
✔️ Monthly Average: ~144%
✔️ Max Drawdown: 55.1%

This system is designed for traders who accept significant risk in pursuit of extraordinary profits. It’s not for the faint-hearted—but the results speak for themselves.

🔗 Full verified statistics:
👉 Check my live results on Myfxbook: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

Important:

Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000

This is a high-risk strategy. Invest responsibly. Past results are no guarantee of future performance.


Aucun avis
2025.09.26 04:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 03:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 23:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 21:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 19:01
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 22:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 16:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 11:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 18:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 13:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 04:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Roboforex ECN Ultra Hedge Y V1
30 USD par mois
71%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
11
96%
1 476
65%
100%
1.24
0.41
USD
60%
1:500
Copier

