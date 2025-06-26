- Croissance
Trades:
1 084
Bénéfice trades:
671 (61.90%)
Perte trades:
413 (38.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
24.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-62.82 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 002.38 USD (100 767 pips)
Perte brute:
-959.71 USD (80 696 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
42 (13.56 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
63.84 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
54.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
110.18%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.14
Longs trades:
309 (28.51%)
Courts trades:
775 (71.49%)
Facteur de profit:
1.04
Rendement attendu:
0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.49 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.32 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
49 (-43.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-210.16 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.00%
Prévision annuelle:
192.35%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
70.66 USD
Maximal:
306.01 USD (86.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
77.97% (304.49 USD)
Par fonds propres:
47.18% (108.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|411
|GBPCHF
|78
|CADJPY
|41
|AUDJPY
|37
|AUDCAD
|36
|EURJPY
|33
|AUDUSD
|33
|USDJPY
|32
|NZDUSD
|31
|CHFJPY
|28
|AUDCHF
|26
|GBPNZD
|26
|USDCAD
|23
|GBPCAD
|23
|EURUSD
|21
|EURNZD
|21
|GBPAUD
|21
|GBPUSD
|20
|EURCHF
|20
|USDCHF
|19
|AUDNZD
|19
|EURAUD
|19
|EURCAD
|18
|EURGBP
|17
|CADCHF
|14
|NZDCHF
|5
|USDSGD
|4
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPSGD
|2
|EURSGD
|1
|AUDSGD
|1
|SGDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|12
|GBPCHF
|-8
|CADJPY
|49
|AUDJPY
|32
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURJPY
|-28
|AUDUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|68
|NZDUSD
|25
|CHFJPY
|18
|AUDCHF
|4
|GBPNZD
|23
|USDCAD
|-8
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|-31
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPAUD
|-89
|GBPUSD
|-28
|EURCHF
|-9
|USDCHF
|19
|AUDNZD
|-8
|EURAUD
|-36
|EURCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|-3
|CADCHF
|8
|NZDCHF
|3
|USDSGD
|-7
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPSGD
|-9
|EURSGD
|12
|AUDSGD
|2
|SGDJPY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|-1.8K
|GBPCHF
|-549
|CADJPY
|4.2K
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|-73
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|8.4K
|NZDUSD
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1.7K
|AUDCHF
|186
|GBPNZD
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|103
|GBPCAD
|2.1K
|EURUSD
|-870
|EURNZD
|2.4K
|GBPAUD
|-4.4K
|GBPUSD
|-276
|EURCHF
|95
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|AUDNZD
|-640
|EURAUD
|-574
|EURCAD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|-124
|CADCHF
|981
|NZDCHF
|164
|USDSGD
|-304
|NZDCAD
|272
|GBPSGD
|-560
|EURSGD
|804
|AUDSGD
|150
|SGDJPY
|78
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +24.64 USD
Pire transaction: -63 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13.56 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -43.06 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 95
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.35 × 306
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.42 × 117
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.42 × 246
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 350
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.64 × 1860
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.78 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.80 × 5
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
61 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
TitchTrader is a fully automated, low-risk trading signal based on a custom MQL5 Expert Advisor. Designed for consistent, real-world trading with proper risk control and no hype.
✅ Runs on the Daily timeframe, with multi-timeframe logic for smarter, filtered entries
✅ Built to deliver steady growth while managing exposure
✅ All trades are placed and managed by the EA (no manual trades)
✅ Works best on selected currency pairs with stable movement patterns
📉 Important Note on Drawdown:
The historical 67% drawdown occurred during early testing on a very small capital base (~$60), while trading with 0.01 lots. Since transitioning to more appropriate sizing and full automation, the system has shown much more stable behavior and low drawdown performance going forward.
⚙️ Hosted on MT5 VPS for 24/7 reliability
🧠 No martingale, grid, or high-risk tactics
Broker: Pepperstone
Recommended account size: Minimum ~$300 for 0.01 lots
📩 Want to run the EA yourself? View or purchase it here:
Aucun avis
