Humphrey Munene Muthinja

TitchTrader

Humphrey Munene Muthinja
0 avis
Fiabilité
41 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 12%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:400
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 084
Bénéfice trades:
671 (61.90%)
Perte trades:
413 (38.10%)
Meilleure transaction:
24.64 USD
Pire transaction:
-62.82 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 002.38 USD (100 767 pips)
Perte brute:
-959.71 USD (80 696 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
42 (13.56 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
63.84 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
54.42%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
110.18%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
16
Temps de détention moyen:
14 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.14
Longs trades:
309 (28.51%)
Courts trades:
775 (71.49%)
Facteur de profit:
1.04
Rendement attendu:
0.04 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.49 USD
Perte moyenne:
-2.32 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
49 (-43.06 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-210.16 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.00%
Prévision annuelle:
192.35%
Algo trading:
88%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
70.66 USD
Maximal:
306.01 USD (86.12%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
77.97% (304.49 USD)
Par fonds propres:
47.18% (108.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPJPY 411
GBPCHF 78
CADJPY 41
AUDJPY 37
AUDCAD 36
EURJPY 33
AUDUSD 33
USDJPY 32
NZDUSD 31
CHFJPY 28
AUDCHF 26
GBPNZD 26
USDCAD 23
GBPCAD 23
EURUSD 21
EURNZD 21
GBPAUD 21
GBPUSD 20
EURCHF 20
USDCHF 19
AUDNZD 19
EURAUD 19
EURCAD 18
EURGBP 17
CADCHF 14
NZDCHF 5
USDSGD 4
NZDCAD 3
GBPSGD 2
EURSGD 1
AUDSGD 1
SGDJPY 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 12
GBPCHF -8
CADJPY 49
AUDJPY 32
AUDCAD 1
EURJPY -28
AUDUSD 21
USDJPY 68
NZDUSD 25
CHFJPY 18
AUDCHF 4
GBPNZD 23
USDCAD -8
GBPCAD 2
EURUSD -31
EURNZD 1
GBPAUD -89
GBPUSD -28
EURCHF -9
USDCHF 19
AUDNZD -8
EURAUD -36
EURCAD 2
EURGBP -3
CADCHF 8
NZDCHF 3
USDSGD -7
NZDCAD 4
GBPSGD -9
EURSGD 12
AUDSGD 2
SGDJPY 1
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -1.8K
GBPCHF -549
CADJPY 4.2K
AUDJPY 2.5K
AUDCAD -73
EURJPY -1.6K
AUDUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 8.4K
NZDUSD 2K
CHFJPY 1.7K
AUDCHF 186
GBPNZD 1.7K
USDCAD 103
GBPCAD 2.1K
EURUSD -870
EURNZD 2.4K
GBPAUD -4.4K
GBPUSD -276
EURCHF 95
USDCHF 1.3K
AUDNZD -640
EURAUD -574
EURCAD 1.5K
EURGBP -124
CADCHF 981
NZDCHF 164
USDSGD -304
NZDCAD 272
GBPSGD -560
EURSGD 804
AUDSGD 150
SGDJPY 78
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +24.64 USD
Pire transaction: -63 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13.56 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -43.06 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.35 × 306
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.42 × 117
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 246
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 350
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.64 × 1860
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.78 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
61 plus...
TitchTrader is a fully automated, low-risk trading signal based on a custom MQL5 Expert Advisor. Designed for consistent, real-world trading with proper risk control and no hype.

✅ Runs on the Daily timeframe, with multi-timeframe logic for smarter, filtered entries

✅ Built to deliver steady growth while managing exposure

✅ All trades are placed and managed by the EA (no manual trades)

✅ Works best on selected currency pairs with stable movement patterns


📉 Important Note on Drawdown:
The historical 67% drawdown occurred during early testing on a very small capital base (~$60), while trading with 0.01 lots. Since transitioning to more appropriate sizing and full automation, the system has shown much more stable behavior and low drawdown performance going forward.

⚙️ Hosted on MT5 VPS for 24/7 reliability
🧠 No martingale, grid, or high-risk tactics

Broker: Pepperstone
Recommended account size: Minimum ~$300 for 0.01 lots

📩 Want to run the EA yourself? View or purchase it here:


Aucun avis
