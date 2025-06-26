- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|253
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPJPY
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USTEC
|118
|USDJPY
|-13
|GBPJPY
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USTEC
|33K
|USDJPY
|-60
|GBPJPY
|224
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TickmillEU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
Alvexo1-Primary Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-8
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.50 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|1.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|2.20 × 90
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|2.59 × 39
|
Varchev-Real
|2.80 × 10
|
Axi-US12-Live
|3.08 × 13
|
Ava-Real 3
|3.35 × 17
|
XMGlobal-Real 46
|3.36 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|4.08 × 66
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.14 × 28
|
Tickmill-Live05
|4.83 × 18
|
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
|4.86 × 57
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|4.89 × 28
|
VantageInternational-Live 2
|6.54 × 24
|
Axi-US09-Live
|6.67 × 6
|
Ava-Real 1
|7.46 × 13
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|8.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|8.14 × 199
🚀 American Dream – The Fully Automated Strategy That Aims to Beat the Nasdaq100
Ready to stop following the market and start dominating it?
American Dream isn’t just another trading strategy. It’s a bold vision—designed to trade exclusively on the world’s most powerful asset: the NASDAQ100. Fully automated, laser-precise, and powered by advanced statistical logic, this strategy executes with machine-like discipline—no emotions, no hesitation.
🎯 What Makes American Dream So Powerful?
-
🔥 Detects Explosive Bullish Momentum
The algorithm filters for strong uptrends confirmed by real volume, entering only when massive moves are taking shape. No false signals. Just raw opportunity.
-
📈 Smart Progressive Entries
No blind entries. The EA scales into positions intelligently, increasing exposure only when the trend gains strength—capturing more profit with every step.
-
⚡ High-Precision Scalping
With adaptive stop loss and take profit levels, the system reacts in real time to market volatility, squeezing maximum value out of every trade.
-
📊 Built for Long-Term Performance
American Dream is designed to deliver consistent performance throughout the year, capturing hundreds of micro-opportunities in the most profitable index on Earth.
-
🧠 Tactical Intelligence, Robotic Execution
Every entry is researched, tested, and programmed. No improvisation. No emotional trading. Just pure algorithmic discipline.
💡 Why NASDAQ100?
The Nasdaq means growth, innovation, and strength. But… what if you could do more than follow it?
American Dream is built with one goal: outperform the Nasdaq itself. When the index rallies, this strategy doesn’t hesitate—it enters, scales in, and locks in profit after profit, while others are still thinking.
✅ Technical Specs
-
Asset: NASDAQ100 (cash index or CFD futures)
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL5)
-
Type: Expert Advisor (EA) – progressive scalping logic
-
Operation: Fully automated
-
Strategy: Bullish trend + volume-based breakout entries
-
Risk Management: Dynamic and customizable
🏁 Ready to Beat the Nasdaq?
American Dream is for traders who don’t settle.
It’s for those who know that real returns don’t come from following trends—
They come from executing a solid, automated, battle-tested plan.
This isn’t luck.
It’s not guesswork.
It’s statistics + volume + momentum = pure bullish power.
👉 Choose American Dream.
Because you’re not here to chase the American dream—
You’re here to outperform it.
