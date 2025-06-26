SignauxSections
Alejandro Andrada Garcia

AmericanDreamTrading

Alejandro Andrada Garcia
0 avis
Fiabilité
14 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 15%
TickmillEU-Live
1:30
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
268
Bénéfice trades:
53 (19.77%)
Perte trades:
215 (80.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
104.21 EUR
Pire transaction:
-24.40 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
738.85 EUR (272 243 pips)
Perte brute:
-645.65 EUR (239 460 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
2 (38.58 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
104.21 EUR (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
40.96%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.29%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
61
Temps de détention moyen:
4 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.67
Longs trades:
268 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.14
Rendement attendu:
0.35 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
13.94 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-3.00 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-50.83 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-118.94 EUR (13)
Croissance mensuelle:
30.18%
Prévision annuelle:
366.14%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
120.47 EUR
Maximal:
139.39 EUR (22.52%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
22.50% (139.39 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
3.53% (19.64 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USTEC 253
USDJPY 12
GBPJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USTEC 118
USDJPY -13
GBPJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USTEC 33K
USDJPY -60
GBPJPY 224
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +104.21 EUR
Pire transaction: -24 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 13
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +38.58 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -50.83 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "TickmillEU-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
GBEbrokers-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 2
Alvexo1-Primary Server
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real-8
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.50 × 8
ICMarkets-Live24
1.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
2.20 × 90
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
2.59 × 39
Varchev-Real
2.80 × 10
Axi-US12-Live
3.08 × 13
Ava-Real 3
3.35 × 17
XMGlobal-Real 46
3.36 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live33
4.08 × 66
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.14 × 28
Tickmill-Live05
4.83 × 18
TopFXGlobal-Live Server
4.86 × 57
XMGlobal-Real 18
4.89 × 28
VantageInternational-Live 2
6.54 × 24
Axi-US09-Live
6.67 × 6
Ava-Real 1
7.46 × 13
TickmillUK-Live03
8.00 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
8.14 × 199
7 plus...
🚀 American Dream – The Fully Automated Strategy That Aims to Beat the Nasdaq100

Ready to stop following the market and start dominating it?

American Dream isn’t just another trading strategy. It’s a bold vision—designed to trade exclusively on the world’s most powerful asset: the NASDAQ100. Fully automated, laser-precise, and powered by advanced statistical logic, this strategy executes with machine-like discipline—no emotions, no hesitation.

🎯 What Makes American Dream So Powerful?

  • 🔥 Detects Explosive Bullish Momentum
    The algorithm filters for strong uptrends confirmed by real volume, entering only when massive moves are taking shape. No false signals. Just raw opportunity.

  • 📈 Smart Progressive Entries
    No blind entries. The EA scales into positions intelligently, increasing exposure only when the trend gains strength—capturing more profit with every step.

  • ⚡ High-Precision Scalping
    With adaptive stop loss and take profit levels, the system reacts in real time to market volatility, squeezing maximum value out of every trade.

  • 📊 Built for Long-Term Performance
    American Dream is designed to deliver consistent performance throughout the year, capturing hundreds of micro-opportunities in the most profitable index on Earth.

  • 🧠 Tactical Intelligence, Robotic Execution
    Every entry is researched, tested, and programmed. No improvisation. No emotional trading. Just pure algorithmic discipline.

💡 Why NASDAQ100?

The Nasdaq means growth, innovation, and strength. But… what if you could do more than follow it?

American Dream is built with one goal: outperform the Nasdaq itself. When the index rallies, this strategy doesn’t hesitate—it enters, scales in, and locks in profit after profit, while others are still thinking.

Technical Specs

  • Asset: NASDAQ100 (cash index or CFD futures)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL5)

  • Type: Expert Advisor (EA) – progressive scalping logic

  • Operation: Fully automated

  • Strategy: Bullish trend + volume-based breakout entries

  • Risk Management: Dynamic and customizable

🏁 Ready to Beat the Nasdaq?

American Dream is for traders who don’t settle.
It’s for those who know that real returns don’t come from following trends—
They come from executing a solid, automated, battle-tested plan.

This isn’t luck.
It’s not guesswork.
It’s statistics + volume + momentum = pure bullish power.

👉 Choose American Dream.

Because you’re not here to chase the American dream—
You’re here to outperform it.


Aucun avis
2025.09.25 17:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.25 04:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.23 18:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 14:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 82 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.15 12:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 13:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 15:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.32% of days out of 76 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 21:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.31 18:04
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 21:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.25 20:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.24 12:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 16:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.14 11:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.02 05:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.02 04:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.01 06:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
